Showbiz411

Is “Wakanda Forever”? Or A Passing Fancy? Reviews for “Black Panther” Sequel Held til Last Minute, Disney Shields Cast from Press Questions About Shut Down

Tonight, after having a strange premiere last week in Hollywood, Disney screens “Wakanda Forever” in New York. Press is not invited, just as they were shunned last week out west. The press screenings for “Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to Disney’s $700 million blockbuster “Black Panther,” are next week....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Showbiz411

Ratings: “Saturday Night Live” Gets a Halloween Bounce from Jack Harlow, Tom Hanks, Bobby Moynihan “Drunk Uncle” Returns, So Does Cecily Strong

“Saturday Night Live” picked up around 400,000 viewers on Saturday from the previous week. total viewers were 4.1 million after three weeks lingering around 3.7 million. Rapper Jack Harlow was the host and musical guest, but wiser heads prevailed. Tom Hanks was brought in as a stealth player, appearing as his popular David S. Pumpkins character.
Showbiz411

More: Kanye West Calls Instagram Owner Mark Zuckerberg “Masa,” Says Must Get Contracts Fair or “Die Trying”

At about 7:20pm tonight Kanye West posted to Instagram (italics are mine):. The entire entertainment business changes noooooowwww on Donda in Jesus name #lovespeech I was told to remove a word from this post and I did Please oh please masa Zuckerberg Don’t cancel my wittle black voice of opinion I know I don’t say everything #redmedia forces people to think feel and say My shadow banned instagram is all I got left.
Showbiz411

Guillermo del Toro Speaks About “Pinocchio”: “Nobody in this goddam movie is cool or hip. We went for humanity, pain, memory and loss”

Guillermo del Toro sure has his fans and they showed him their enthusiastic cinematic love at the first LA screening this past week of his stop-motion adaptation of “Pinocchio.” The screening was at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills and played to a rapturous, packed house for the final day of the fifth edition of Animation is Film Festival.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Showbiz411

Billboard Says Taylor Swift Has All Top 10 Singles, But Actual Sales Total is Sadly Anemic

Billboard is all excited. They’ve awarded the entire top 10 singles to Taylor Swift. It’s the first time one artist has had all of the top 10. But it’s a sad victory. The total sales for the 10 singles comes to fewer than 70,000. Yes, lots of streaming. But when they count all streaming, sales, and airplay, it’s nothing.
Showbiz411

Theater Review: Everything’s Better than Fine at One Man Show from Former “SNL” Writer Doug McGrath

I often feel when I read memoirs or see one-actor shows like “Everything’s Fine” that I’ve led a sheltered life. In 1971, Doug McGrath was 14. So was I. I was busy following the Yankees, reading Cashbox, the Sporting News, and Rolling Stone, and hoping to survive 8th grade. But Doug? He was being seduced by a 47 year old female teacher. And she was married with adult kids!
TEXAS STATE

