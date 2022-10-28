Read full article on original website
Related
Showbiz411
Is “Wakanda Forever”? Or A Passing Fancy? Reviews for “Black Panther” Sequel Held til Last Minute, Disney Shields Cast from Press Questions About Shut Down
Tonight, after having a strange premiere last week in Hollywood, Disney screens “Wakanda Forever” in New York. Press is not invited, just as they were shunned last week out west. The press screenings for “Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to Disney’s $700 million blockbuster “Black Panther,” are next week....
Showbiz411
Ratings: “Saturday Night Live” Gets a Halloween Bounce from Jack Harlow, Tom Hanks, Bobby Moynihan “Drunk Uncle” Returns, So Does Cecily Strong
“Saturday Night Live” picked up around 400,000 viewers on Saturday from the previous week. total viewers were 4.1 million after three weeks lingering around 3.7 million. Rapper Jack Harlow was the host and musical guest, but wiser heads prevailed. Tom Hanks was brought in as a stealth player, appearing as his popular David S. Pumpkins character.
Showbiz411
The Beatles’ “Revolver” is Number 1, 2, 7, and 8 on Amazon For a Reason: It’s Brilliant
Yes, “Revolver” is back. It’s past the 50th anniversary of 1966, but the Beatles put out so much classic, amazing music in such a short time that they couldn’t get all the 50th reissues out fast enough. Well, we had the remixed number 1s, the 50th...
Showbiz411
More: Kanye West Calls Instagram Owner Mark Zuckerberg “Masa,” Says Must Get Contracts Fair or “Die Trying”
At about 7:20pm tonight Kanye West posted to Instagram (italics are mine):. The entire entertainment business changes noooooowwww on Donda in Jesus name #lovespeech I was told to remove a word from this post and I did Please oh please masa Zuckerberg Don’t cancel my wittle black voice of opinion I know I don’t say everything #redmedia forces people to think feel and say My shadow banned instagram is all I got left.
Showbiz411
Box Office Bingo! Movie Stars Conquer! Clooney-Roberts Romcom Booming! Smallest Weekly Drop of All Titles!
The biggest movie of 2022 is Tom Cruise in “Top Gun Maverick.”. Now Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s rom com “Ticket to Paradise” is slowly turning into a mega hit. Over the weekend, the star vehicle earned $10 million. That’s only down 39% from last week....
Showbiz411
Guillermo del Toro Speaks About “Pinocchio”: “Nobody in this goddam movie is cool or hip. We went for humanity, pain, memory and loss”
Guillermo del Toro sure has his fans and they showed him their enthusiastic cinematic love at the first LA screening this past week of his stop-motion adaptation of “Pinocchio.” The screening was at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills and played to a rapturous, packed house for the final day of the fifth edition of Animation is Film Festival.
Showbiz411
Review: Oscar Buzzed Danielle Deadwyler as Emmett Till’s Mother in “Till” is a Powerhouse for the Ages
Dame Helen Mirren introduced the film “Till” this past Friday night at CAA. Headquarters. In her most regal way she emoted to the packed crowd that, “I watched the film last night and it obviously it is still with me in the most profound way. “Till” will be with me for the rest of my life.“ “
Showbiz411
Kanye: More Antisemitism as He Blames Hollywood Agent for Demise, Begs for Help to Relocate Academy Students, Exploits Emmett Till
When Kanye West first went on his bender of antisemitic rants, the first person to criticize him was William Morris Endeavor chief Ari Emanuel. Ari’s brother is former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. They are Jewish. Ari, many years ago, was the first Hollywood player to publicly disavow Mel Gibson after his antisemitism scandal.
Showbiz411
Billboard Says Taylor Swift Has All Top 10 Singles, But Actual Sales Total is Sadly Anemic
Billboard is all excited. They’ve awarded the entire top 10 singles to Taylor Swift. It’s the first time one artist has had all of the top 10. But it’s a sad victory. The total sales for the 10 singles comes to fewer than 70,000. Yes, lots of streaming. But when they count all streaming, sales, and airplay, it’s nothing.
Showbiz411
Theater Review: Everything’s Better than Fine at One Man Show from Former “SNL” Writer Doug McGrath
I often feel when I read memoirs or see one-actor shows like “Everything’s Fine” that I’ve led a sheltered life. In 1971, Doug McGrath was 14. So was I. I was busy following the Yankees, reading Cashbox, the Sporting News, and Rolling Stone, and hoping to survive 8th grade. But Doug? He was being seduced by a 47 year old female teacher. And she was married with adult kids!
Showbiz411
“Friends” Star Lisa Kudrow Got a Rare Separate Copyright for Writing the Foreword to Matthew Perry’s Book, But Admits She Hasn’t Kept in Touch
(EXCLUSIVE) This is weird: in most non fiction books with forewords written by celebrities, the copyright for the whole book goes to the author. Just as examples, Viola Davis wrote the foreword to Cicely Tyson‘s memoir, but got no separate copyright. This is common practice. So I was a...
Showbiz411
United Artists Will Kill “Till,” Their 2023 Oscar Release, Despite Great Reviews No Business
I’ve never seen the movie, “Till.” The people who run publicity at United Artists Releasing have never offered to show it to me. I haven’t had time to get to a theater yet, but our Leah Sydney loved it, and reviewed it. (See her review here.)
Comments / 0