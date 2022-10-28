Read full article on original website
CNET
AT&T's $14 Million Hidden Fee Settlement: The Deadline to File a Claim Is Just Weeks Away
Are you a current or former AT&T customer? You might be eligible for part of a $14 million settlement the carrier agreed to after a class-action lawsuit alleged it charged subscribers hidden fees for years. Plaintiffs in Vianu v. AT&T Mobility argue the telecom company failed to inform postpaid wireless...
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit PA accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
Student Loan Debt Relief Checks Could Be Mailed in 'Two Weeks,' Biden Says
President Joe Biden has predicted that checks could be sent to those who applied for his student loan debt forgiveness program within "two weeks," despite the program being tied up in court. The president's program, which forgives up to $20,000 in outstanding debt for borrowers making $125,000 or less per...
Millions of PPP Loans Were Flagged as Potentially Fraudulent. Many Were Never Investigated.
If the protesters who clashed with police and smashed their way through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, truly wanted to "stop the steal," perhaps their ire should have been directed a few blocks south. While the chaos was unfolding at the Capitol, bureaucrats at the Small Business Administration...
Business Insider
A 44-year-old professor who got $125,000 of student loans forgiven is redirecting his $1,000 monthly payments to build generational wealth
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Kevin Nadal went into six-figure student...
Why you should apply for student debt loan forgiveness now, even though a court decision paused the program
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Student debt relief is once again on pause. An appeals court temporarily halted the President's program last week from processing forgiveness applications, but that doesn't mean there's a pause on taking in applications. The program website, StudentAid.gov answers questions about the pause right at the top...
Millions of student-loan borrowers had their debt transferred to new companies over the past year — and it resulted in payment errors for 'hundreds of thousands of accounts,' a federal consumer watchdog says
Millions of student-loan borrowers were transferred to new companies over the past year. The CFPB found those transfers resulted in significant errors on borrowers' balances. Many borrowers received inaccurate bills and errors tracking their payment progress. Last year, a number of student-loan companies announced they were ending their federal contracts,...
Banks Prepare for Consumers Unable to Pay Back Loans
Banks are shoring up their provisions against credit losses on fears that consumers could be late paying, or default on, loans and credit card bills. Fears of a recession continue to increase as interest rates have risen rapidly. The Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates 3 percentage points since March, is expected to hike rates by 0.75 percentage point in November and possibly 0.5 or even another 0.75 point in December.
Justice Department charges luxury submarine tour operators with fraud
The Justice Department charged a Hawaiian couple, who are president and CEO of luxury submarine tour company Semisub, with selling fake securities for their company and defrauding investors of millions of dollars.
NBC Los Angeles
Hawaii Couple Charged With Securities Fraud Over ‘Semi-Sub' Watercraft Company
The couple was indicted for allegedly defrauding investors with fake claims about a watercraft that could partially submerge for underwater views. The two allegedly lied about a relationship with Governor David Ige and agreements with Blackrock and the Department of Homeland Security. They allegedly used the money they raised from...
CNET
Will Student Loan Debt Relief Ever Happen? Forgiveness in Legal Limbo
As soon as President Joe Biden announced his plan to discharge $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year, the legal efforts to stop it began. The first lawsuit against the onetime federal student loan debt relief program was filed in late September, and there have been five more since.
CNET
Student Loan Debt Relief Still Delayed by Court Challenges: Will It Ever Happen?
Soon after President Joe Biden announced his plan to discharge $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year, opponents of the program started legal action to stop it. Six major lawsuits have been filed against the one-time federal student loan debt relief program in courts across the country so far.
ambcrypto.com
SBF vs. Eric Voorhees: Is regulation the future of the DeFi space
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was in the news again and the CEO may have caused some ripples in the crypto community for his alleged views and thoughts. The FTX CEO appeared on a podcast hosted by Bankless on 28 October. His participation was largely associated with the regulatory policy shared by him on 19 October.
Yahoo!
Biden could have 'Plan B' if court stalls student debt forgiveness — more repayment delays
On Jan. 1, a temporary pause on federal student loan repayments is set to expire — meaning millions of borrowers are bracing to repay loans after a nearly three-year reprieve. While the Biden administration called the latest extension the "final" one, some experts predict the pause could be extended...
msn.com
Student Loan Payments Now Paused Until 2023: Everything to Know About the Latest Extension
In addition to forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt for qualified borrowers, President Joe Biden announced he was extending the current moratorium on student loan payments and interest until Jan. 1, 2023. Student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, when the CARES Act was passed by Congress....
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Deadline is Oct. 31. What To Know Now
Public servants can qualify for student loan forgiveness. A waiver making it easy to apply expires Oct. 31. But you may get a second chance.
ambcrypto.com
74% of institutional investors intend to purchase digital assets, details inside
Even though Bitcoin is currently trading at a little over $20,000, 70% less than its all-time high of $69,044, institutions continue to remain bullish. 58% of institutional investors were invested in cryptocurrency and other digital assets in the first half of 2022, 6% more than the last year. The above...
Business Insider
My wife and I paid off $20,000 of student loans and car debt in 18 months thanks to a few smart tactics
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. My wife and I had about...
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says the department is 'moving full speed ahead' to implement student debt relief despite an appeals court temporarily blocking the plan
Miguel Cardona says student debt relief is "moving full speed" despite a temporary hold on the plan. Cardona in an USA Today op-ed criticized GOP efforts to block President Biden's plan for borrowers. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday issued an administrative stay for the relief plan. US...
What Happens to Debt in Divorce?
If you are in the process of getting divorced, you know that you’ll need to come to an agreement with your spouse on how to deal with debt and separate yourselves financially. Debt may have been part of the marriage, but hopefully, it won’t be part of the divorce. It’s easier said than done, but the best scenario by far is to pay off your debt before or during the divorce.
