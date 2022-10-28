ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Millions of student-loan borrowers had their debt transferred to new companies over the past year — and it resulted in payment errors for 'hundreds of thousands of accounts,' a federal consumer watchdog says

Millions of student-loan borrowers were transferred to new companies over the past year. The CFPB found those transfers resulted in significant errors on borrowers' balances. Many borrowers received inaccurate bills and errors tracking their payment progress. Last year, a number of student-loan companies announced they were ending their federal contracts,...
TheStreet

Banks Prepare for Consumers Unable to Pay Back Loans

Banks are shoring up their provisions against credit losses on fears that consumers could be late paying, or default on, loans and credit card bills. Fears of a recession continue to increase as interest rates have risen rapidly. The Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates 3 percentage points since March, is expected to hike rates by 0.75 percentage point in November and possibly 0.5 or even another 0.75 point in December.
NBC Los Angeles

Hawaii Couple Charged With Securities Fraud Over ‘Semi-Sub' Watercraft Company

The couple was indicted for allegedly defrauding investors with fake claims about a watercraft that could partially submerge for underwater views. The two allegedly lied about a relationship with Governor David Ige and agreements with Blackrock and the Department of Homeland Security. They allegedly used the money they raised from...
CNET

Will Student Loan Debt Relief Ever Happen? Forgiveness in Legal Limbo

As soon as President Joe Biden announced his plan to discharge $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year, the legal efforts to stop it began. The first lawsuit against the onetime federal student loan debt relief program was filed in late September, and there have been five more since.
ambcrypto.com

SBF vs. Eric Voorhees: Is regulation the future of the DeFi space

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was in the news again and the CEO may have caused some ripples in the crypto community for his alleged views and thoughts. The FTX CEO appeared on a podcast hosted by Bankless on 28 October. His participation was largely associated with the regulatory policy shared by him on 19 October.
ambcrypto.com

74% of institutional investors intend to purchase digital assets, details inside

Even though Bitcoin is currently trading at a little over $20,000, 70% less than its all-time high of $69,044, institutions continue to remain bullish. 58% of institutional investors were invested in cryptocurrency and other digital assets in the first half of 2022, 6% more than the last year. The above...
Business Insider

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says the department is 'moving full speed ahead' to implement student debt relief despite an appeals court temporarily blocking the plan

Miguel Cardona says student debt relief is "moving full speed" despite a temporary hold on the plan. Cardona in an USA Today op-ed criticized GOP efforts to block President Biden's plan for borrowers. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday issued an administrative stay for the relief plan. US...
Kiplinger

What Happens to Debt in Divorce?

If you are in the process of getting divorced, you know that you’ll need to come to an agreement with your spouse on how to deal with debt and separate yourselves financially. Debt may have been part of the marriage, but hopefully, it won’t be part of the divorce. It’s easier said than done, but the best scenario by far is to pay off your debt before or during the divorce.

