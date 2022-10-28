By: RHETT MANUEL Sports Editor BASILE – The Basile Bearcats clinched at least a share of the district championship Friday night on Homecoming, blowing away the Merryville Panthers by a 41-12 margin. The game was never in doubt for Basile (8-1, 5-0), who held a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Bearcats took advantage of two Merryville interceptions in the game. Those turnovers paved…

BASILE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO