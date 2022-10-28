Read full article on original website
Gazette to host debate for Ville Platte candidates
The Ville Platte Gazette will hold a political debate for candidates running for mayor and aldermen in the City of Ville Platte. The debate will be held Thursday, November 3, at 6 p.m. at the Ville Platte Civic Center and will be moderated by Gazette publisher Garland Forman. It will also be livestreamed on the Gazette Facebook page.
Heritage Manor News: Happy Halloween
(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted by Patricia Duplechin, resident activity director at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Ville Platte. This column runs every Sunday in The Gazette.) Happy Halloween to all from all of us at Heritage Manor. Our residents are looking forward to their Halloween party...
4-H fun at the Cotton Festival
By: KIMBERLY DEVILLE Associate Extension Agent 4-H Youth Development Amid activities for Cotton Festival Week, the Evangeline Parish 4-H Club also celebrated. From pumpkin decorating, cooking, to the pet show, club members stayed busy. The biggest events of the week were the Cotton Pickin’ Pet Show, Pumpkin Decorating Contest and Cotton Festival Cookery that were held Wednesday, October 12. From…
Ardoin propels Mamou to 30-20 district win
By: RHETT MANUEL Sports Editor MAMOU – Devin Ardoin’s standout senior season continues to get better and better. Ardoin, who has been splitting time at quarterback and wide receiver the past few weeks, put on a one-man show in Mamou’s 30-20 District 4-3A win over the Pine Prairie Panthers on Thursday night. Ardoin rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries while rolling up an…
Plundered in Opelousas
Injuries, momentum sink Sacred Heart at O.C. By: RHETT MANUEL Sports Editor OPELOUSAS – It couldn’t be overstated how important Thursday night’s District 6-1A road trip to Donald Gardner Stadium to play the Opelousas Catholic Vikings was for the Sacred Heart Trojans. Much was riding on a good showing: a potentially higher seed in the upcoming Division IV select playoffs, revenge for last season’s loss and most importantly the opportunity to…
Bearcat duo combines for 6 TDs in win
By: RHETT MANUEL Sports Editor BASILE – The Basile Bearcats clinched at least a share of the district championship Friday night on Homecoming, blowing away the Merryville Panthers by a 41-12 margin. The game was never in doubt for Basile (8-1, 5-0), who held a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Bearcats took advantage of two Merryville interceptions in the game. Those turnovers paved…
