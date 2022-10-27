Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking: PayPal Update Allows Company to Withdraw $2500 From User Accounts For Spreading Misinformation
The controversial business model change is trending, and causing consternation on behalf of patrons and analysts alike. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessofApps.com, DailyWire.com, and Google.com.
'Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned:' Shonda Rhimes is among the celebrities announcing that they have quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Some celebrities vowed to leave the social-media platform after Elon Musk's deal closed, citing concern over what he would do with the company.
Why Is the Internet Shifting Towards Web3?
Web 3 is the next stage in the development of the World Wide Web. It will be powered by blockchain technology, which will allow for new applications and services that are not possible with the current web. However, it is still in its early stages of development, and there are...
Target and Apple Add Locations and Special Offers to Shop-in-Shop Partnership
Adding to the trend of store-in-store partnerships, Target and Apple have expanded their collaboration to include more Apple shops within Target locations as well as exclusive offers for members of the Target Circle loyalty program. The retailer has more than tripled the number of Apple at Target locations — to...
blockchain.news
FTX CEO Quits Crypto Policy Debate, Allows Crypto Twitter to Carryon
The CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has hinted that he is no longer interested in any debate that concerns crypto policies. He made his intention known in a Twitter thread shared over the weekend. “Take the wheel, Crypto Twitter,” says Bankman-Fried after a heated argument in the comment section of...
NBC New York
Salesforce Service Cloud CEO Clara Shih on Where Google Maps and AI Chatbots Meet
Salesforce's Clara Shih thinks of its Einstein chatbot technology as a tool which does for work what Google Maps does in optimizing routes for drivers. Unloading mundane tasks and allow customer service representatives to focus on higher-order problem solving is the key. "It's absolutely critical. I mean, right now, so...
blockchain.news
Crypto Market Watch: Weekly Price Trend Update
While the earlier weeks of this month had been characterized by news from the United Kingdom with the resignation of former Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and the ascension of Rishi Sunak, a transition that riled the market. Last week, the acquisition of Twitter by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk sent another...
blockchain.news
Vitalik Buterin Thinks Twitter Headquarters Should Be Moved to Switzerland
Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin has made suggestions that the Twitter headquarters should be moved from the United States to Switzerland after the Twitter takeover by the richest man in the world, Elon Musk. Vitalik Buterin, tweeted his opinions on the next steps for the top management of the company in...
blockchain.news
Google Cloud Introduces Blockchain Node Engine for Web3 Development
Google Cloud's latest launch, Blockchain Node Engine, aims to help Web3 developers build and deploy new products on blockchain-based platforms. The latest on the list of firms leveraging the functions of Blockchain technology is Google, with its newly released Blockchain Node Engine aimed at helping web3 development. Per the company's...
blockchain.news
Brazilian City of Porto Alegre Formally Makes Room for Bitcoin Pizza Day
A Bill has formerly been passed to recognize May 22 as Bitcoin Pizza Day in the city of Porto Alegre in Brazil. Sebastiao Melo, the mayor of the city, is credited with having approved the law around the end of August. A tweeter user @Akva556 announced the news following a...
blockchainmagazine.net
Best Beginners Guide To DAO Ecosystem
Decentralization’s many compelling benefits facilitated the worldwide shift to digital technology. For example, information transfer might be made more transparent and secure. Therefore, the DAO ecosystem is very significant in light of current discussions about the impending arrival of web3. Decentralized autonomous organizations may facilitate the development of groups without a centralized authority. Regardless matter the reason for establishing a DAO, the primary goal would be to secure community ownership. What is the DAO ecosystem’s foundation? What impact will the DAO blockchain ecosystem have on the future of web3? The following article introduces DAOs and how they operate to assist you in locating the answers. Moreover, you may learn about prominent examples of DAO and vital ecosystem components. Intriguingly, several models of DAOs are being used in the real world, resulting in a thriving ecosystem.
Amazon price mistake: $300 Fitbit Sense 2 drops to $79.95
Someone at Amazon just made a huge mistake, slashing the price of the Fitbit Sense 2 to just $79.95. That’s a massive 73% discount, and it’s certainly not going to be around for very long. We’ve let the cat out of the bag, so once the orders start...
dailyhodl.com
Polkdadot Brings the Future of Web 3.0 to Web Summit 2022
This year, Web Summit 2022 presents a separate crypto track for blockchain enthusiasts to discuss trends and challenges in Web 3.0. Polkadot, along with major tech startups, influential web agencies and enterprises, will be there to dedicate their expertise and passion for facilitating the transition from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0.
blockchain.news
Cosmos Hub Postpones Vote Date On New Security Model Proposal
After two respective postponements, the Cosmos' vote date to approve proposed changes to the network’s Hub has now been fixed to October 31. The proposed changes by the Cosmos developers are said to mark Cosmos Hub's transition to the next phase as an infrastructure service platform and a renewed role for ATOM as preferred collateral within the Cosmos Network.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “When Worlds Collide” – Wayne Lloyd, Smarter Contracts in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Wayne Lloyd, Founder & CEO of Smarter Contracts, the fintech behind consent management platform Pulse, says the multiverse of trust is heading for its own big bang. Back in 1956, physicist Hugh Everett’s ‘many worlds’ theory described how the entire universe exists in multiple states – something he termed the ‘multiverse’. Since then, physicists have proposed many types of multiverses, including parallel worlds.While these co-exist, physics dictates that ‘no communication occurs between them, so no universe is aware of the presence of any other’. It does, however, support the notion that they can collide! The principle behind the theory appropriately describes how I view the last 13 years of digital change and innovation across financial services – specifically two parallel worlds that have grown under two very different realities: the fintech and crypto worlds. The ‘big bang’ that accelerated the growth of both these worlds occurred in 2008.
bitcoinist.com
Visa Has Finally Filed Trademarks For Its Crypto Wallets And The Metaverse
Credit card giant Visa has been eyeing a bigger move into the crypto space by applying for applications recently. Two days ago, the licensed trademark attorney, Mike Kondoudis, disclosed the recent trademark applications for Visa. This pointed toward the probability of the credit card firm developing or launching its own...
Restaurants Outpace Aggregators 2-to-1 in Online Ordering
In the battle for digital orders, restaurants are way ahead of third-party aggregators. Research from this month’s edition of PYMNTS’ Restaurant Digital Divide report, “The 2022 Restaurant Digital Divide: Restaurant Apps And Websites In The Spotlight,” which draws from a census-balanced survey of nearly 2,000 U.S. consumers, finds that 16% of consumers primarily order food via restaurants’ direct ordering channels such as their website or their app. Meanwhile, only half that share (8%) stated that they mainly order food via third-party aggregator.
daystech.org
Huawei, BRIN partner for AI research and innovation to bolster digital ecosystem, CIOSEA News, ETCIO SEA
Huawei, the worldwide main supplier of ICT options, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), associated to the event of analysis and innovation in synthetic intelligence, cloud computing, 5G expertise and the Indonesian digital ecosystem. This MoU is an effort to encourage collaboration in strengthening the analysis and innovation ecosystem, with a purpose to create a digital-based, environmentally pleasant financial system and make the most of pure assets.
dailyhodl.com
Google Cloud Releases Blockchain Node-Hosting Service To Support Ethereum (ETH) Web3 Development
Google Cloud is launching a new Ethereum (ETH)-supported blockchain project to encourage Web3 development. The new project, called the Blockchain Node Engine, is a managed node-hosting service that aims to minimize the need for node operations, according to new a blog post from Google Cloud executives. Ethereum is the project’s...
CNN Taps NowThis President Athan Stephanopoulos as Chief Digital Officer
CNN has found its new digital chief. The news outlet says that Athan Stephanopoulos will join the company next month as executive vp and chief digital officer. Stephanopoulos was most recently president of NowThis, the digital news brand that had been part of Group Nine Media. He also led NowThis’ integration into Vox Media in conjunction with that sale.More from The Hollywood ReporterLayoffs to Hit CNN as CEO Chris Licht Tells Staff That Restructuring "Will Accelerate" SoonSnap Revenue Rises, but Losses Widen as Restructuring Hits EarningsAudie Cornish's CNN Podcast to Premiere Next Month In his new role, Stephanopoulos will oversee all editorial...
Comments / 0