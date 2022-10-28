Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
White Sox make decision on new manager
The Chicago White Sox have reportedly found a new manager. Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is expected to be named the next manager of the White Sox, ESPN’s Buster Olney reports. Grifol, 52, had been an assistant on the Royals’ staff since 2013. He was one of...
Yardbarker
The Mets have an easy decision with starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco
One of the many starting pitchers from the 2022 New York Mets with a future status up in the air is Carlos Carrasco. Carrasco, who spent the past two years with the Mets, did some good things last season. Year one in Queens went less than ideal after being acquired in a trade. Carrasco fought injuries and only started 12 games. He finished with a 1-5 record and a 6.04 ERA.
Yardbarker
Rockies Insider Reveals An Ongoing Nolan Arenado Problem
Nolan Arenado recently opted into the remaining five years of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado came to St. Louis from the Colorado Rockies in a trade that still haunts the Rockies organization. Not only did the Rockies not get much back in return, but they also sent...
World Series Game 3: Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
The Phillies are two wins away from winning the World Series.
Yardbarker
World Series Updates: Framber Valdez raises suspicion after changing equipment during Game 2
The Phillies and Astros are currently squaring off in a split series of the 2022 World Series. Now, I’m not talking about an average switch involving broken equipment or anything like that. However, after starting pitcher Framber Valdez’s interesting ritual/equipment change against Philly last night, many have quickly circulated if history were repeating itself.
Yardbarker
Yankees losing 4 bullpen arms to free agency
The New York Yankees have an interesting situation developing in the bullpen. Having lost trade acquisition Scott Effross for the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery a few weeks ago, they’re already down one of their more prominent arms. In addition, Michael King is also set to miss...
World Series Game 3: Fans wear Mummer costumes, show off 'Philly Rob' tattoos
Fans from Philadelphia to the suburbs showed out in force to watch Game 3 of the World Series Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
Predicting the contracts for the top shortstop free agents
I have very creatively labeled the top four shortstop free agents the “Big 4.” All of them have been All-Stars, and they are all coming off tremendous seasons. Carlos Correa might reset the market for shortstops, and Trea Turner won’t be too far behind. Typically, that would mean the Braves would have no chance of signing them. However, with payroll rising and most of their young stars signed to long-term deals, this could finally be the year we see the Braves ink a superstar free agent to a mega-deal.
Yardbarker
MLB Commissioner All But Confirms An Upcoming Move
The Oakland Athletics may not be called the Oakland Athletics for much longer. That’s at least what MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is predicting. After years of speculation that the A’s may be on their way out and headed for Las Vegas, Manfred stated that he did not believe that the team would be staying in Oakland.
Yardbarker
Mets are clearing over $70 million off the books with these starting pitchers hitting free agency
The New York Mets currently enter this offseason with a payroll of an estimated $225 million. Knowing Steve Cohen is looking to spend big, in hopes of the Mets making progress next postseason, a lot of money will be spent in the coming months. The question then becomes, exactly how...
Yardbarker
Bryce Harper gave Alec Bohm valuable tip before Game 3 home run
Alec Bohm delivered a big home run in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, and Bryce Harper appeared to have a role in the big hit. Harper slugged a two-run home run to give his Philadelphia Phillies a 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the first inning. After going into the dugout following his home run, Harper called over Bohm, who was in the on-deck circle.
Yardbarker
Former Player Reacts To The White Sox Manager News
This morning, the Chicago White Sox announced that Pedro Grifol, who had recently served as the bench coach for the Kansas City Royals, would be taking over for Tony La Russa as the team’s new manager. Carlos Mendoza, the New York Yankees bench coach, had been a finalist along...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Insider Reveals Latest Justin Turner Contract Update
Today, Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman and slugger Justin Turner was named the Roberto Clemente Award winner thanks to his charitable and humanitarian efforts in the Los Angeles community, assisting youth sports programs, children and families dealing with critical illnesses, and homeless veterans. However, it’s not known yet whether or...
Yardbarker
John Smoltz perfectly predicted Bryce Harper’s Game 3 home run
Bryce Harper made John Smoltz look really darn good on Tuesday night. The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Harper stepped up to the plate against Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers in the first inning of World Series Game 3 with a runner on first and the score tied 0-0. Right before Harper’s at-bat, Smoltz, calling the game for FOX, made a prediction.
Yardbarker
Phillies’ Brandon Marsh Calls Angels’ Mike Trout ‘One Of A Kind’ After Receiving Congratulatory Text Message
Brandon Marsh began the 2022 season on the Los Angeles Angels, a team that hadn’t been to the postseason in seven years despite being home to two of the best baseball players in the world in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. At the trade deadline, he was sent to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Astros SP Justin Verlander explains why he gave middle finger to Phillies fans
Though the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies were unable to play Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night due to inclement weather, there was still a memorable moment outside Citizens Bank Park before the contest was scheduled to take place. As the visiting Astros arrived at the stadium on their team bus, ace hurler Justin Verlander was recorded on video giving Phillies fans the finger on two occasions.
Yardbarker
One lowkey team ready to enter the Aaron Judge sweepstakes
The very moment free agency opens up for Major League Baseball, Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge will immediately get into the mix. Obviously, Judge has warranted a massive contract extension, whether it comes from the Yankees or an alternative club looking to secure his services over the next 7+ years.
Comments / 0