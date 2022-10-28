Read full article on original website
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
German American Bancorp (GABC) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
German American Bancorp (GABC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.22%. A...
Regal Beloit (RRX) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
Regal Beloit (RRX) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of controls for electric...
Gartner (IT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Gartner (IT) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.27%. A quarter ago,...
Sirius XM (SIRI) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
Sirius XM (SIRI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A quarter...
ONE Gas (OGS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
ONE Gas (OGS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.32%. A quarter...
Chemed (CHE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Chemed (CHE) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.82%. A quarter ago,...
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to loss of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 76.32%. A...
Sealed Air (SEE) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Sealed Air (SEE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A quarter...
Uber Technologies (UBER) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Uber Technologies (UBER) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17. This compares to loss of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -258.82%....
Nippon Steel H1 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY22 Earnings View; Lifts Dividend; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK) were gaining around 2 percent in the trading in Japan after the company reported Tuesday higher earnings and revenues for the first half, and lifted its earnings view for fiscal 2022. The company also lifted dividend. For the first half, profit...
Techne (TECH) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Techne (TECH) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.83 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.78%. A quarter ago,...
TuSimple (TSP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
TuSimple (TSP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.50 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.58. This compares to loss of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.79%. A...
TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates
TechnipFMC plc FTI reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. This underperformance was due to lower-than-expected sales in the reported quarter and higher costs and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA from the Subsea unit for the reported quarter totaled $183.8 million,...
BP Posts RC Profit In Q3, Underlying RC Profit Beats View; Lifts FY22 Production Forecast
(RTTNews) - British energy major BP Plc reported Tuesday a replacement cost or RC profit in its third quarter, compared to a loss last year, on strong growth in sales revenue. Underlying RC profit beat market estimates. Further, the company announced $2.5 billion share buyback, which is intended to be...
Vornado's (VNO) FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
Vornado Realty Trust’s VNO third-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) plus assumed conversions as adjusted per share of 81 cents topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. Vornado’s results display better-than-anticipated top-line growth. Healthy leasing activity was witnessed across all portfolios. Total revenues came in at $457.4...
Nomad Foods (NOMD) Moves 5.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Nomad Foods (NOMD) shares soared 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $15.40. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.7% gain over the past four weeks. Nomad Foods’ shares got a...
Prologis Stock (NYSE:PLD): Strong Momentum and Dividend Growth Support Bullish Thesis
Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) recently reported its Q3-2022 results, with the industrial REIT's performance coming in very strong, backed by its multi-year leases and excellent occupancy rates. The company is set to end the year with record top and bottom line numbers, which, combined with its overall qualities and the stock's corrected valuation, comprises what appears to be a fruitful investment case. Accordingly, I am bullish on the stock.
