Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Streaming service suit: Lubbock joins list of Texas cities suing Disney, Netflix and Hulu over unpaid fees
The City of Lubbock indicated last week its intent to become the latest city to join Amarillo, Abilene and some of Texas' largest cities in suing Disney, Hulu and Netflix for what they say is 15 years' worth of unpaid fees owed to the cities. Lubbock's city council approved a...
YAHOO!
Notice of controversial YDC settlement fund to be published in newspapers, online
Nov. 1—People who were incarcerated as children in New Hampshire are set to receive notice in the coming days about the process to collect a piece of a settlement fund for survivors of abuse in juvenile detention facilities. The $100 million fund was passed by the Legislature and signed...
YAHOO!
Man charged after fleeing crash, leaving woman's body in bed of pickup
A 19-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday on charges stemming from police finding the body of a Shelby Township woman in the bed of the pickup truck the man was driving at the time of an accident in Roseville. Stephen Lee Freeman is facing one count each of concealing the death...
YAHOO!
NH AG joins other states in filing enforcement actions against two alleged illegal robocallers
Nov. 1—New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Tuesday he is joining other states in asking a court to require two companies to cooperate in multistate investigations over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. In August, the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force issued civil investigative demands to 20 companies investigators said...
Comments / 0