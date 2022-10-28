Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtae.com
WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled
PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
uncoveringpa.com
Visiting the Supposedly Haunted Quaker Church in Perryopolis, PA
Pennsylvania is filled with many historic cemeteries and there are also many urban legends told throughout the state. Because of that, it makes sense that both would be combined together sometimes, which is how you get the “Haunted Quaker Church” near Perryopolis in Fayette County, PA. Interestingly, the...
uncoveringpa.com
Hiking Through the Todd Nature Reserve in Butler County, PA
Located in the rural southeastern corner of Butler County, you’ll find one of the area’s best off-the-beaten-path hiking destinations, the Todd Nature Reserve. The Todd Nature Reserve is owned by the Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania and has been open to the public since 1942. It was donated to the society by W.E. Clyde Todd who was an avid bird watcher and the Curator of Birds at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
Titusville Herald
Santana L. Welker, 28
Santana L. Welker, 28, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 28, 2022. Santana was born on August 5, 1994 in Meadville, a daughter of Crystal Johnson Sopher and Joseph Welker. Santana enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards with her family and Monday night dinners. She loved dogs and Alpacas. She...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted preliminary injunction
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Butler Eagle have been granted a preliminary injunction against the labor unions representing striking employees.The P-G accuses some striking employees of "violent, threatening, and destructive behavior."Additionally, the Post-Gazette claims the violence took place while they attempted to deliver the paper from the Butler Eagle's printing facility.As part of the injunction, granted by the Butler County Court, striking workers can't engage in mass picketing or have more than five people picketing at any entrance or exit.They're also not allowed to block any entrances or exits and can not make any threats toward workers or delivery drivers.The labor union, in response, has filed an emergency petition for a stay of the injunction.The union claims they have picketed peacefully, their activities have been lawful and protected by the First Amendment.A hearing for the appeal will be held Monday morning.
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra paid $30K to take 2 state politicians to Europe
HARRISBURG — In the waning days of summer, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra embarked on a whirlwind, nine-city European tour — its first international journey since the pandemic. The orchestra traveled to Germany, Slovenia, and Austria, where it closed the world-renowned Salzburg Festival. It was the only American orchestra...
Child struck by vehicle in Aliquippa, flown to hospital
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A child was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Aliquippa. According to Beaver County 911, the male child was hit in the 200 block of Grand Avenue at 6 p.m. The boy was flown to a hospital for unspecified...
Butler woman killed in collision
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania?
The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia offers a nostalgic taste of days gone by. Its classic soda fountain serves a variety of authentic flavors. You can sample rum, root beer, whiskey, and chocolate fudge and even order a chocolate frappe or a cup of lemonade. The atmosphere is homey, and you'll get excellent service from friendly servers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more
Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
Driverless horse and buggy hits SUV in Mercer County
Pennsylvania State Police were called to an accident in which a driverless buggy hit an SUV Thursday night in Lake Township.
kidsburgh.org
10 great Pittsburgh birthday party places for bigger kids — puzzle rooms, horse ranches, ziplines and more!
Photo above by A n v e s h used by permission via Unsplash. Birthday parties for the littlest kids can be relatively simple: Gather a bunch of kids in your backyard for cake and juice boxes, and you’re pretty much covered. But bigger kids in the 7-to-12-year-old age...
Yough River cleanup snags nearly 700 tires
A two-mile stretch of the Youghiogheny River along the Allegheny-Westmoreland border is cleaner after close to 700 tires were removed this summer by a group of volunteers. ”It’s an effort that not only beautifies the river, but also creates a healthier environment for people, fish and wildlife in our area,” said Lisa Cimbala of Irwin, who organized the cleanup with her husband, Alan Hill.
Mosites breaks ground on Allegheny Shores, 'the Sharpsburg Riviera'
A groundbreaking along the Sharpsburg riverfront Monday marked the beginning of a project to reshape the land and reconnect it to the community. The Mosites Co., best known for its redevelopment of the East Liberty commercial corridor, celebrated the launch of a project formerly dubbed R47 and now called Allegheny Shores.
D9Sports.com
‘We Are Blessed’: Moniteau’s Trent Beachem, Who Was Transported By Medical Helicopter After Breaking His Femur on Friday Night, Walks Out of Hospital on Sunday
WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — With the help of crutches, Trent Beachem slowly walked out of Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Sunday. It was a remarkable scene given what had happened to the sophomore quarterback on the Moniteau football team less than 48 hours earlier. (Submitted photos) Beachem...
cranberryeagle.com
Charter Homes looks to future, building ‘places’ in Cranberry
For Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes and Neighborhoods, what makes a neighborhood isn’t solely the houses in it. “What we find today is people think about the place that they live (as) creating moments and memories for very short periods of time, kind of unplanned, ‘let’s get together and do something,’” Bowman said. “That’s what we find people are really looking for.”
hwy.co
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
Niche ranks Pittsburgh’s hottest neighborhoods for young professionals in 2022
PITTSBURGH — Niche, a Pittsburgh-based data company that analyses, ranks and reviews schools and neighborhoods throughout the country, has ranked the best Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods to live in for young professionals in 2022. The company determined rankings by using U.S. Census data to find a given neighborhood’s average age and...
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Westmoreland County
A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday drawing was sold at a Westmoreland store. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.
Long lines for going-out-of-business sale at Waterworks Walmart
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The going-out-of-business sale is underway at the Walmart at The Waterworks shopping center.The Walmart is set to close on Nov. 11. The decision was made after a review of the store's finances, a company spokesperson said.A line wrapped around the building on Monday, as people waited to shop the store's 50 percent off sale.
Comments / 0