ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
d9and10sports.com

PAC Football Roundup: Westminster Topples Waynesburg; W&J Blanks Thiel

WAYNESBURG, Pa. – Tyler McGown threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns as Westminster earned a 30-10 win over Waynesburg. Farrell grad Brice Butler had five tackles on defense for the Titans, who led 13-3 at halftime. WASHINGTON & JEFFERSON 55, THIEL 0. GREENVILLE, Pa. — The Washington &...
WAYNESBURG, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2023 3-Star OL Colin Van Rooy De-Commits From Pitt

Prior to tonight’s kickoff, Pitt’s Class of 2023 is minus one member. 3-Star offensive lineman Colin Van Rooy announced on Twitter that he was opening back up his recruitment. “I am announcing my decommitment from the University of Pittsburgh. My recruitment has now reopened.”. The 6’5″, 300-pound offensive...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wcn247.com

Payton throws 4 TD passes; Mercer cruises past VMI 55-14

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Fred Payton threw four touchdown passes, CJ Miller had 105 yards rushing and Mercer rolled to a 55-14 victory over VMI. Payton finished 17-of-24 passing with a pair of scoring throws in each half. Miller had just 12 carries that included a 4-yard touchdown run. Brandon Marshall added 77 yards rushing with a 2-yard TD run. Devron Harper opened the scoring for the Bears with an 87-yard punt return for a touchdown with about five minutes left in the first quarter. Korey Bridy ran in for two scores from short yardage for the Keydets.
LEXINGTON, VA
d9and10sports.com

District 10 Updates Volleyball, Soccer Playoff Brackets

ERIE, Pa. – District 10 updated it’s volleyball and soccer playoff brackets on Friday. In girls’ soccer, the Class 1A boys will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center in Erie on Saturday, Mercyhurst Prep and Cambridge Springs (12 p.m.), and Girard vs. Seneca (2 p.m.) will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center. In Class 2A, the semifinals will be played on Monday (Oct. 31), with Fort LeBeouf taking on Hickory at 5:30 p.m. from Bender Field in Meadville, while Harbor Creek and General McLane will play at 5:30 at Iroquois High School.
ERIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Celebrity tribute artist channels inner Elvis

Don’t step on his blue suede shoes. Professional Elvis tribute artist Kelly Hylton’s fancy footwork often wears out the heels of his shoes. “I go through dress shoes like crazy. I blow the soles off dancing too much,” Hylton said. Hylton, 51, lives in Rural Valley, Armstrong...
RURAL VALLEY, PA
WFMJ.com

Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County

I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
hwy.co

Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA

Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help

Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
wtae.com

Crash leads to fire in Beaver County

BEAVER, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed outside a house in Beaver, Beaver County, leading to a fire. The crash happened a little after 3:15 a.m. Friday on the 2700 block of Tuscarawas Road. It appeared to have damaged a building. The...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Missing Oil City Man Found Safe

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police in Oil City say a missing 56-year-old man has been found safe. According to a release issued on Sunday, Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City, was found safe on Saturday, October 29. “The Oil City Police Department would like to the community for...
OIL CITY, PA
wisr680.com

Butler City Condemns Penn Theater

The City of Butler has condemned the Penn Theater. Council took the action at their meeting Thursday night, calling the structure “detrimental to public health”. “I want everyone to be clear about one thing, this is the first step in a very protracted, lengthy, complicated process. But it is the first step and we feel it’s necessary at this time,” Mayor Bob Dandoy said.
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy