Read full article on original website
Related
State Route 246/Highway 1 Pavement Project in Lompoc begins
A project to pave and improve State Route 246 and Highway 1 in Lompoc begins on Monday, October 31. Roadwork will continue until project completion in September 2023.
slocity.org
SLO in Motion Update – Oct. 31
The City still plans to wrap up all transportation and mobility improvements by November 11 in the Laguna Lake neighborhoods, the North Broad/Chorro and Foothill neighborhoods, in downtown SLO, and along the Madonna Road shared-use path. The SLO in Motion construction crews are making noteworthy progress on important neighborhood improvement...
Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rain will likely come through the region Tuesday night with chances of 60 to 70 percent. We could see a tenth of an inch with up to a quarter of an inch in the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County and mountain areas. Due to persistent troughing across California, cooler The post Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Old Navy, Smart & Final making plans for Lompoc locations
Old Navy and Smart & Final could be among the list of new businesses opening in Lompoc. Big Lots! Is also expected to open soon.
Santa Barbara Fire Department puts out trash burn in Los Olivos Monday morning
A waste management truck caught fire after trash inside began to burn in the 3000 block of Avenida Caballo in Los Olivos Monday morning. The post Santa Barbara Fire Department puts out trash burn in Los Olivos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Crews work quickly but fire heavily damages San Luis Obispo County home
“No one was injured in the blaze,” according to Toni Davis, Cal Fire Public Information Officer.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Santa Maria Roadway
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed an aircraft was forced to land due to a mechanical failure in Santa Maria on Saturday. Around 4:00 p.m., crews arrived in the 2600 block of Clark Road and discovered a single engine Beechcraft Bonanza on the roadway about five miles from the Santa Maria Airport.
Lompoc City Fire Department responds to abandoned car fire
Lompoc City Fire Department responded to a single-car fire early in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Century-old bottles found in trash pit to be displayed at SLO County lighthouse
The glass bottles offer a window into life at the lighthouse in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a docent said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nordstrom Rack announces plans to open San Luis Obispo store
Nordstrom Rack is finally coming to San Luis Obispo. On Tuesday, the company announced plans for a new location in the city, located in the SLO Promenade off Madonna Road. That shopping center is currently home to Sprouts, REI, Hobby Lobby and Cost Plus World Market, among other businesses. The...
California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise
an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Cal Poly Pier opens to public for first time in 2 years after COVID hiatus
Cal Poly’s Center for Coastal Marine Sciences held its first open house at the pier since 2019.
Noozhawk
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash South of Orcutt
A man riding a motorcycle received major injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 135 south of Orcutt on Saturday night. At 9:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies were dispatched to the scene on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
Why older adults have the highest suicide rate: Signs, resources & how to help
October 31st marks the end of National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month. But addressing mental health should be a focus year round.
Noozhawk
2 Lompoc Women Killed, Goleta Man Critically Injured in Fiery Head-On Collision Near Gaviota
Two Lompoc women were killed and a Goleta man was critically injured early Friday in a fiery head-on vehicle crash near Gaviota, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. to the collision on Highway 1 about a mile west of Highway 101, said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Local residents express their thoughts on daylight saving time changes
Daylight saving time was first established in the U.S. more than a century ago as a way to conserve energy.
kclu.org
Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast
A man is dead on the Central Coast following a more than two hour long confrontation with police. It started just after 10 Sunday night, when Santa Maria Police ran into the man during an investigation on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. Officer say the man was armed,...
Man suffered major injuries after motorcycle crash on HWY 135
First responders stabilized the motorcyclist on scene before being airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Four arrested for possession of burglary equipment at traffic stop by San Luis Obispo police
San Luis Obispo Police arrested four people on possession of burglary tools used to steal catalytic converters during a traffic stop on Phillips and Grove Street just before 4 a.m. Friday morning. The post Four arrested for possession of burglary equipment at traffic stop by San Luis Obispo police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Man fatally shot by police after early morning standoff Monday in Santa Maria
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning by Santa Maria police after he allegedly threatened officers with an unidentified weapon, held them at bay for two hours, and attempted to force his way into an apartment. A Santa Maria Police Department commander could not say how many officers...
Comments / 0