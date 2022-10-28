ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

slocity.org

SLO in Motion Update – Oct. 31

The City still plans to wrap up all transportation and mobility improvements by November 11 in the Laguna Lake neighborhoods, the North Broad/Chorro and Foothill neighborhoods, in downtown SLO, and along the Madonna Road shared-use path. The SLO in Motion construction crews are making noteworthy progress on important neighborhood improvement...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rain will likely come through the region Tuesday night with chances of 60 to 70 percent. We could see a tenth of an inch with up to a quarter of an inch in the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County and mountain areas. Due to persistent troughing across California, cooler The post Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Santa Maria Roadway

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed an aircraft was forced to land due to a mechanical failure in Santa Maria on Saturday. Around 4:00 p.m., crews arrived in the 2600 block of Clark Road and discovered a single engine Beechcraft Bonanza on the roadway about five miles from the Santa Maria Airport.
SANTA MARIA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nordstrom Rack announces plans to open San Luis Obispo store

Nordstrom Rack is finally coming to San Luis Obispo. On Tuesday, the company announced plans for a new location in the city, located in the SLO Promenade off Madonna Road. That shopping center is currently home to Sprouts, REI, Hobby Lobby and Cost Plus World Market, among other businesses. The...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise

an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Noozhawk

Motorcyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash South of Orcutt

A man riding a motorcycle received major injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 135 south of Orcutt on Saturday night. At 9:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies were dispatched to the scene on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
ORCUTT, CA
Noozhawk

2 Lompoc Women Killed, Goleta Man Critically Injured in Fiery Head-On Collision Near Gaviota

Two Lompoc women were killed and a Goleta man was critically injured early Friday in a fiery head-on vehicle crash near Gaviota, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. to the collision on Highway 1 about a mile west of Highway 101, said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
LOMPOC, CA
kclu.org

Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast

A man is dead on the Central Coast following a more than two hour long confrontation with police. It started just after 10 Sunday night, when Santa Maria Police ran into the man during an investigation on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. Officer say the man was armed,...
SANTA MARIA, CA

