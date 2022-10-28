Read full article on original website
Jack Da
3d ago
Just shake my head.. why are we so fascinated with this ???? Marriages fall apart daily!!! Obviously Tom is not playing at the level WE are used to and neither is aron rodgers…
Oodles of Noodles
3d ago
Brady is the GOAT but a terrible husband and father. 5 years he got the reprieve from his wife to retire and help with their kids. Giselle wants to be an old fashioned hands on mother however it's not for Tom. Hence the split.
Sally Rose
3d ago
Tom and Giselle divorce quickly....the media still dragging it on and speculating on why. Leave them alone already. It's nobody's business but theirs.
