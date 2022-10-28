Read full article on original website
Witches of the Southern Tier Perform in Pulteney Park
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Witches of the Southern Tier performed in Pulteney Park Saturday evening to show off their Halloween spirit. The group is comprised of women from across the Southern Tier and diverse backgrounds. We’re from all different ethnicities, all different backgrounds as well. We have doctors, we...
Club 57 closes in Hornell
Landmark restaurant on Seneca Street shuts down abruptly. After a few months of great specials and a visit from former Buffalo Bills player Glenn Parker for a signing, the popular Hornell restaurant has closed. A Facebook post on Monday simply said “We are very sorry to announce that Club 57...
NY Landquest: Wellsville home has heated garage, large pole barn, awesome views
Country Home with Garage and Barn on 32 acres in Wellsville NY. This well-maintained country home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths sitting on a poured concrete foundation featuring an open concept with several updates including a brand new roof. Enjoy the beautiful country setting from the wrap-around deck with pleasant views and a new retractable sun setter awning. Sitting next to the home is a two-story, 30 x 36 insulated garage. It has existing electric, water, and is set up for radiant heating. Down from the home, just off State Route 248, is the 40 x 60 pole barn.
This Former Upstate New York Asylum Is Considered One of the Scariest Places in the World
It has been called the most haunted place in the entire state of New York as well as one of the scariest places in the world, and if you dare, you can be placed on a three-hour psych hold within its walls. Opened on January 1, 1827, the Rolling Hills...
Village of Wellsville: Overnight parking ends November 1st
Wellsville Police wish to remind all Wellsville residents that beginning November 1st the village ordinance prohibits any parking on any Village Street between the hours of 2:00 am and 6:00 am. The restriction remains in effect through May 1st and is subject to a $30.00 fine.
Flashback: Wellsville Regional News October 31
Michael T. Baldwin looks back on 31 years ago today. October 31st holds bittersweet memories for me. It was at 6 p.m. on that day 31 years ago that WJQZ radio in Wellsville was sold. It was Allegany County’s first commercial FM radio station…created, in part, by a kid that was voted the shyest senior of the Wellsville senior class of 1980. It seems like a lifetime ago. Some people purchase radio stations – I created one from a blank sheet of paper. I designed the format and with no formal training, and designed the building.
17-Year-Old Dies In Weekend Vehicle-Crash
MACHAS, NY (WNY News Now) – A 17-year-old girl died over the weekend following a vehicle-crash in Cattaraugus County. The single-vehicle accident happened on Saturday just after 10:30 p.m. in the Town of Machas. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene and two other victims are listed in...
Elmira leaf pickup dates and guidelines
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced the beginning of leaf pickup throughout the City and guidelines for homeowners to make sure their lawns are clean. The City announced that lead pickup will start on November 14, 2022 and will end on December 22. Until it starts and through November 26, leaves […]
Fire crews respond to smoke detection in Wellsboro High School
Reprinted with permission from First News NowWellsboro, Pa. — Wellsboro fire crews and Wellsboro Police responded to the Wellsboro High School Monday morning after smoke triggered an automatic fire alarm.The cause of the smoke was said to have been operating equipment used in the janitor's closet.Responders arrived around 10:55 a.m. to the location at 225 Nichols. Upon arrival, students were being evacuated from the building. An engine and ladder truck was requested to the scene as light smoke was visible near a loading dock at...
Mary E. McMurray, 68, Wellsville
Mary E. McMurray, 68, of 3285 Riverside Drive, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was born February 24, 1954 in St. Mary’s, PA the daughter of the late James H. and Rita C. (Mullaney) McMurray. Mary was raised in St. Mary’s, PA and was...
Alfred State Police Officer Joe Histed helps organize Junior Fireman’s Camp
ALFRED, NY, October 31, 2022 – Alfred State College University Police Officer Joe Histed was instrumental in putting together the Allegany County Junior Fireman’s Camp. The event was part of a Leadership Allegany project and he enlisted Dispatcher Jamie Dennis-Howe to assist with the event. Nine youth from...
East Aurora man to spend time in jail for assaulting NYS Trooper
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Aurora man will spend time in jail for assaulting a New York State Trooper after he was pulled over for driving under the influence. Chaz M. Brzezicki, 34, was sentenced Monday in State Supreme Court to six months in jail and five years probation.
ICS and the Ugandan Water Project
Immaculate Conception School is on a mission to help end “water poverty”. It dates back to June, when ICS Fifth-Grader Harrison Reagan and his mother, Shaye Cornell Reagan, of Wellsville, made a trip (with 250 pairs of shoes) to Kenya, where he noticed the lack of clean water for everyday needs. Whereas at home, he thought, water is there, at the touch of a hand.
Bradford Township Wildfire
A wildfire destroyed over 11 acres in Bradford Township Sunday afternoon. Township firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 PM to a location on Lang Maid Lane, and arrived to find a rapidly-spreading wildfire. Mutual aid was provided by Derrick City, Rew, Lewis Run, Corydon Township, Lafayette Township, Smethport, Port Allegany...
Wellsville Central School is off for Tuesday November 1st
Teachers and and staff are not dealing with a “Halloween hangover” this year. *For entertainment purposes, this is fiction, except the ending. Since the dawn of public education in Wellsville NY, the day after Halloween “trick or treating,” is a day that brings horror to faculty and staff. Children eat so much candy and other assorted junk foods that trying to teach them, or deal with them at all, is a nightmare. This year Wellsville Central Schools have decided to banish children from the school on the day after the annual binge.
New details on Applebee’s fire, reopening date
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are providing more details on the fire at the Big Flats Applebee’s earlier this month and a tentative timeline of when the popular restaurant will reopen. Big Flats Fire Department Chief David Saltsman told 18 News that, based on the preliminary investigation, fire officials determined the October 23 blaze […]
16-year-old teen missing from Town of Warsaw
Deputies encourage anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Deadly crash in Cattaraugus County involving Cuba teen, GoFundMe established
Counselors will ready to help students cope with tragedy. Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday that involved a student from Allegany County. Here is a statement from the Cuba-Rushford School District:. On Saturday, October 29th, there was a car accident that resulted in one CRCS...
Updates on fatal accident in Cuba on Saturday October 29, GoFundMe for survivor is up
Family of Cole Delude explains injuries, asks for help. Last night, a report my Michael T. Baldwin broke the horrible news. A nightmare scenario for Cuba NY had unfolded, a car with young adults had crashed into a tree and one student lost her life. Cole Delude barely escaped death at the scene and still is faced with an uphill battle to recover from the crash. His mother Heather wrote the words that all parents shudder to think about:
