The stock market may have come on too hard, too fast in October given the negative news facing investors into year end. "We believe the October rally in risk assets is really on shaky ground because markets previously were looking for a dovish pivot from the Fed and then they were looking for a pause from the Fed," BlackRock Chief Investment Strategist Wei Li said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "So it feels like markets want to see some positive development in terms of a dovish message from the Fed. But really we are not at that juncture yet because if you look at core inflation, it's still very, very sticky."

18 HOURS AGO