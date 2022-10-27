ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Why October's stock market rally is 'on shaky ground'

The stock market may have come on too hard, too fast in October given the negative news facing investors into year end. "We believe the October rally in risk assets is really on shaky ground because markets previously were looking for a dovish pivot from the Fed and then they were looking for a pause from the Fed," BlackRock Chief Investment Strategist Wei Li said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "So it feels like markets want to see some positive development in terms of a dovish message from the Fed. But really we are not at that juncture yet because if you look at core inflation, it's still very, very sticky."
Apple Is Reportedly Planning To Launch M2 MacBook Pros in Early 2023

While Apple was rumored to be unveiling its MacBook Pros featuring the M2 chip before the end of 2022, it now appears that the company will hold off until early next year. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple will likely launch the 14-inch (356 mm) and 16-inch (406 mm) M2 MacBook Pros in tandem with the rollout of the macOS Ventura 13.3 update.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Amazon, Intel and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Amazon slipped 6.8% Friday after the retailer on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company also projected weaker holiday sales than analysts expected. – The pharma company's shares rose 12.9% after following...
Amazon is dramatically slowing its hiring pace

Amazon’s hiring spree during the pandemic has come to an end as the tech giant looks to curb expenses amid slowing demand and rising costs across its business. The company’s headcount grew by 21,000 employees during the third quarter, as revealed in its most recent earnings report. That...
Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond

Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...

