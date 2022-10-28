Read full article on original website
U.S. women’s gymnastics team wins record-breaking world championship
A U.S. women's gymnastics team mixing veterans and new stars won the program's record-breaking sixth consecutive world championships title. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/11/01/gymnastics-world-championships-women-team-final/
Japan leads world gymnastics championships men’s qualifying
Japan distanced the other medal favorites in men's qualifying at the world gymnastics championships in Liverpool, England, on Monday. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/10/31/gymnastics-world-championships-men-qualifying-results/
Brazil gymnasts’ hope for historic world championships medal clouded by pain
Brazil's women's gymnastics team, led by Rebeca Andrade, could challenge the U.S. and earn a historic medal at the world championships. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/10/31/brazil-gymnastics-rebeca-andrade-flavia-saraiva/
2023 World Relays track meet postponed
The next edition of the World Relays, a relays-only international track meet, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/10/31/world-relays-postponed-guangzhou-2023-china/
