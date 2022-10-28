Cosby takes down Hancock 40-18 on Senior Night

COSBY — Cosby jumped out to a 13-0 lead over Hancock at the end of the first quarter on Senior Night at Virgil Ball Stadium.

The Eagles never let off the gas, cruising to a 40-18 win.

The first score came off a 22-yard strike from Ivy Poe to Hayden Green. Poe took it himself for the next score, sprinting nine yards for a touchdown.

Hancock drew within seven early in the second quarter, but Poe responded with a 61-yard pass to Shayden O’Dell to set up a 17-yard pass to Slate Shropshire.

The Eagles bounced back from another Hancock score late in the half, as Poe found Green again for 57 yards to make the score 26-12 at the break.

Green and Poe connected again for a 33-12 lead, and Shropshire came through with a pick-six before Hancock scored once more for the final margin.

Now, the Eagles will look ahead to the playoffs. They will likely travel to Oliver Springs next week to begin postseason play.

Note: for more, see the online edition of the Newport Plain Talk.