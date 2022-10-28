Read full article on original website
TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
Burning Off Halloween Calories, Montana Style
How big is your Halloween haul this year? If you're a run-of-the-mill trick or treater, you probably have a bag that contains over 3,500 calories of sugary sweet goodness. Hope you don't eat it all in one night!. The USDA recommends getting kids a good healthy meal before hitting the...
Missoulians Buy Thousands of Pumpkins to Help the Hungry
Staff at Missoula's Poverello Center are expressing a big thanks to everyone who purchased a "Pumpkins for the Pov" this year, helping to raise thousands of dollars to help feed the hungry in the coming cold months of winter. The annual drive resulted in the sale of 2000 pumpkins during...
Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl Appeals for Fairgrounds Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The iconic 90-year-old Ramona Holt, known as ‘Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl’, appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Monday to advocate for the fairgrounds levy on the general election ballot. A Respected Horsewoman Appeals for the Fairgrounds Levy. Holt appeared with...
Time Change Weekend! Is The Tradition Ending?
This weekend, Sunday, November 6th we fall back to Daylight Standard time in Montana. For some, it makes getting up in the morning easier as the trick with the clock seems to make the sunrise early, but the sunsets sooner with darker afternoons into the winter months. Moving back and forth seemed to be harder on our bodies. Statistics noted more heart attacks and traffic accidents on the Monday following a change.
Montana’s Darby Bread Box Has Seen Ups and Downs in 2022
We are getting ready for our 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive, powered by Missoula Electric Cooperative, again this year. We will be getting help from Decker Truck Lines and from KPAX-TV. For the past 27 years, we have been collecting turkeys and money for food banks in Western Montana. We will again be asking for your help this coming season. We will be kicking off our turkey drive on Monday, November 14th and wrapping it up on Friday, November 18th. We will be asking for you to please help us out and donate a turkey or money if you can. We want to make sure everyone in Western Montana has a turkey for Thanksgiving.
Art In The Allez! and More Shopping For The Holiday Missoula!
Come on! Let’s go to this place I found by accident and was quite pleased that I did. Allez! In the alleyway at 120 North Higgins in Missoula. Allez (Al-lay) Missoula’s revolving outdoor mural gallery, that just opened up a presentation of the work of four mural artists from across the country in its fall/winter mural exhibit called “The Ache for Home.”
Montana Is Proud Of Its Aviation History
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, November is National Aviation History Month, and the great State of Montana has an aviation moment to celebrate in our history. There have been famous moments in man-made flight that some of us can recall from memory; the Wright Brothers at Kitty Hawk, Charles Lindbergh across the Atlantic, the Enola Gay over Hiroshima. But did you know about this aviation first in Montana?
discoveringmontana.com
A Carousel for Missoula, Montana
A Carousel for Missoula is a unique carousel in Missoula featuring hand-carved figures. The carousel is located in Missoula’s downtown Caras Park on the Clark Fork River, and it came about as the result of local community efforts. This began when a local cabinet maker made the promise to...
Dream of a Vacation Home on Flathead Lake? This One is Affordable
I find myself daydreaming a lot. Thinking about things I want to do during my time on this earth. Dreaming of things I want to see. Dreaming of goals I want to achieve. And, for some reason, many of those dreams involve Flathead Lake. For how much time I spend on the lake, you would think I would have figured out a way to find someplace to call my own. But, for many of us dreamers, goals like that are just out of reach. Until now!
Montana’s Votes Are More Important Than You May Think
They always say "every vote counts" and sometimes it doesn't feel like it in some of the bigger elections that we have in our country. But here in Montana, your vote does count, and it carries more weight in our elections than maybe you know and there are some pretty big races in our state this year.
Johnson Street Shelter Security Will Have a ‘Hands Off’ Approach
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - While touring the Johnson Street Warming Shelter on Thursday, KGVO News spoke to Wade Herbert, owner of Black Knight Security and Investigations, the company that will be providing security at the shelter starting on Monday. Herbert said his approach to security at the shelter will...
Johnson Street Winter Shelter Ready to Open on Halloween
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For the third year, the City of Missoula in conjunction with The Poverello Center and Black Knight Security welcomed media representatives into the Johnson Street Shelter to see the facility that will provide a safe space for the unhoused in Missoula. KGVO News spoke to...
5 Types of Foodies in Missoula
It seems like the food in Missoula keeps getting better and better, but this city still has a ways to go before it's considered one of the best places for cuisine. Bozeman has been called one of America's next great food cities, and with time I think Missoula could catch up, (I'll refrain from making a ketchup joke, you're welcome) in the meantime we've got great grub and lots of foodies to enjoy it, here are the 5 types you'll meet in Missoula:
Post Register
Finding quick getaways off Montana's I-90
About halfway between the tiny town of Drummond, Montana and Missoula, Montana along Interstate 90 is an exit for Rock Creek Road Recreation Area. It’s one of those turnoffs you wouldn’t pay much attention to unless you were looking for it. We were. We took it, and it turned into a delight.
Missoula Renters Vexing Problem, Nowhere to Plug Their EV
I’m seeing pop-ups on my app and TV screens showing carefree people whooshing around in clean vehicles with smiles that look like they don’t have payments! But Missoula Renter's Vexing Problem, Nowhere to Plug Their EV. If you own a house, you can install your own fast charge...
Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open
It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
montanakaimin.com
Second Pumpkin spiked on Main Hall
A second pumpkin has been placed on top of the University of Montana's Main Hall in the last 24 hours. The new pumpkin, which sits on the very top of the building, is slightly smaller than its companion lower on the tower. There is also a carving on the new pumpkin, but it is unclear what that carving says.
New $2.5 Million Westside Park Playground in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After nearly four years of planning and fundraising, the new Westside Park playground will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and all neighborhood residents and other Missoulians are invited to attend. See the new $2.5 Million Upgrade. KGVO...
KULR8
Montana state senator reveals specifics of College GameDay bill
MISSOULA — Last week, state senator Ellie Boldman, based out of Missoula, requested a bill be drafted with the intent of bringing ESPN’s College GameDay to the city. The bill, currently in the drafting process, would go to legislature in January during their bi-annual meeting. At the time...
