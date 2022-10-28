Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rockefeller Center tree to hail from Queensbury
Every year, Rockefeller Center in New York City welcomes one of the country's greatest trees to stand vigil for Christmas. This year, the tree is a North Country local.
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Popular Hotel & Restaurant to Lay Off 78, Close Down in Saratoga
A popular tourist destination in Saratoga Springs will be closing its doors. Many Hudson Valley residents love to spend time in Saratoga. Known for the famed race course, mineral springs, great restaurants and shopping, Saratoga is a popular vacation destination for travelers from throughout the Mid-Hudson region. While tourism has...
Flannel Fest coming to Empire State Plaza
Once Halloween comes and goes, other fall-themed events will be here for the remainder of the season.
Troy Record
READER’S VIEW: Saratoga is all that and a bag of chips
When my parents moved from Connecticut to Saratoga Springs 25 years ago, I was not surprised. Our cousins lived there and we visited quite often — it had become our second home. Several years later, my husband, baby daughter, and I moved to the Capital Region to be closer to them. Although the city itself has changed quite a bit over these past two decades, one thing remains the same: it’s still a wonderful place to work, live, and raise a family.
Mayfield restaurant closes until spring for renovations
Lanzi's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant on the Great Sacandaga Lake, has temporarily closed for renovations. Their last day open was Sunday, October 30.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Missing man found deceased in Congress Park
The Saratoga Springs Police Department announced they located the body of a missing man in the pond in Congress Park.
Amsterdam inks date for tree lighting festival
The magic of the holiday season has already broken into the Capital Region, and Amsterdam wasted no time jumping on the bandwagon.
glensfallschronicle.com
3 restaurants close in southern Washington County; 1 sale pending
The Auction Barn in Argyle, Salem Tavern in Salem, and The Bog in Cambridge each announced they will close. A post on The Bog’s Facebook attributed to owner Mark Harwood said, “after much thought and painful deliberation, I am closing The Bog.”. “In the 3 1/2 years I’ve...
Must-See Spooky Home in Scare-A-Toga County! If You Dare!
Looking for somewhere spooky to do some Trick-or-Treating? Check out this Halloween Home in Scare-A-Toga County!. Trick-or-Treatin' might be for the kids, but Halloween is for everyone and while many will be racing home from school to get decked out in their costumes, a home in Saratoga County has been ready for the big day for months!
New Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza in 2023
The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) announced they reached an informal agreement with Albany county and the Altamont Fair to present a new Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza beginning in November 2023. PAL's holiday lights show has brought holiday cheer to the Capital Region for 25 years.
Warren County Historical Society to host writing classes
The Warren County Historical Society will be hosting free memoir writing classes in November, hoping to provide content for an upcoming book, "Warren County Voices," a book of recollections.
Hannaford program to benefit Saratoga County seniors
The Saratoga County Office for the Aging has been selected by local Hannaford store leadership in Ballston Spa as the benefiting organization in the Fight Hunger Bag Program for November.
Troy PD investigating after 2 shot
Troy police are investigating after two people were shot Monday night.
Cohoes cafe closes its doors after 3 years
Cafe Monocle, located at 95 Remsen Street in Cohoes, has closed its doors after three years. The cafe's last day of service was Sunday, October 30.
BJs giving away free turkeys for Thanksgiving
BJs announced its free turkey promotion once again for Thanksgiving. Members will receive a coupon for a free turkey which they can pick up from the wholesale cub before the holiday.
Racist graffiti stains North Colonie elementary school
One of North Colonie Central School District's elementary schools, Forts Ferry, was vandalized over the weekend with racist graffiti.
NewsChannel 36
NYSP and NY AG's office investigating fatal crash in Saratoga
GLEN FALLS, N.Y. (WENY)--The New York State Police and the New York State Attorney General’s office are currently investigating a fatal one-car crash that occurred in the village of Glens Falls, NY, on Saturday. On October 29, 2022, at about 10:15 p.m., Troopers were conducting a sobriety checkpoint detail...
wamc.org
November is a busy, comfortable month for theater
November is an odd month for theater. The normal scheduling pattern is that in September, local theater companies try to start their seasons with a bang in order to attract audiences back from outdoor summer fun. November is different. The goal is now to get audiences back to the theater....
Comments / 0