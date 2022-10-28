Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
FOX Reno
Suspect in custody after heavy police activity in Sun Valley Sunday morning
A suspect is in custody after a heavy police response in the area of Pit Lane and West 6th Ave. in Sun Valley Sunday morning, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office says. The scene has been cleared and there is no danger to the public. Original story:. There is a heavy...
2news.com
Local Law Enforcement Conducts Sideshow Operation
Reno Police, Nevada State Police, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation to crack down on sideshow activity in Reno, on the nights of October 28 and 29, 2022. On October 28, additional officers were patrolling when a sideshow occurred in the 1100 block of Trademark. When they...
Nevada Appeal
Trick of treating today in Carson City
On Monday, trick-or-treating will take place from 5-8 p.m. There will be music and entertainment for the whole family. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson St. Please enter through the exit on the south-east side parking lot by Joann's and back...
FOX Reno
Deadly crash shuts down US-395 lanes
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A fatal crash shut down the northbound lanes on US-395 at Lemmon Drive for seven hours on Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 29. Traffic was diverted to the off-ramp. All lanes reopened at 9 a.m. This...
FOX Reno
One unit destroyed, two dogs dead after mobile home fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One unit destroyed and two dogs are dead after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley Sunday evening. According to TMFR, shortly before 6:00 p.m., crews responded to the 5500 block of Leon Drive. Upon arrival, the neighbors were attempting to stop the fire with a garden hose and that the homeowners were not home.
KOLO TV Reno
No injuries reported in Reno house fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A late morning house fire in Reno resulted in no injuries, the Reno Fire Department says. Around 11:30 a.m., crews with RFD responded to a house fire on Heatheridge Lane. When they arrived, they discovered a two-story house with fire coming out of the back. Crews...
2news.com
Passenger Killed in North Valleys Rollover Crash
Nevada Sate Police responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 395 around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Troopers say a car was driving southbound on U.S. 395 when it drove off the roadway and struck the guardrail on its left, then overturned onto the northbound side. An unidentified male...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City legal - 28725
The Nevada Division of State Lands (NDSL) is soliciting public comment on three Water Quality and Erosion Control projects that are being considered for funding in 2023 using Fund to Protect Lake Tahoe funds under the authority of NAC 321.010 – 321.365. NDSL assembled a Technical Advisory Committee in September 2022 to review and prioritize grant applications for funding. The following projects were selected as the highest priorities for grant awards, subject to available funding. The proposed projects are hereby submitted for public review and comment. Applications can be found by going to the NDSL News webpage:
mynews4.com
No one hurt after west Reno home goes up in flames, cause under investigation
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews have knocked down a large fire at a west Reno home. A large column of smoke was seen coming from a home off Heatheridge Lane at around 11 a.m. on Friday. While en route, firefighters upgraded the call to a...
KOLO TV Reno
Late-night apartment fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at the Park Vista Apartments. Crews were called to the complex on Sparks Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Initial reports say a second story apartment sustained heavy damage, with fire and heavy smoke still seen coming from the unit around midnight.
KOLO TV Reno
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man suspected of a number of burglaries in Spanish Springs. Investigations began into a series of burglaries in February of 2022 when a number of firearms and a large amount of property had been stolen.
Nevada Appeal
Panera Bread and Bakery invites you to gather and break bread
It’s five o’clock somewhere and on Tuesday, October 18, at 5 pm in Carson City, Panera Bread and Bakery held their official grand opening and ribbon cutting to announce to the region the first Manna Development Group Panera Bread franchise in Northern Nevada. Corporate officials Jacob Bustos, executive...
KOLO TV Reno
Red Cross of Northern Nevada seeks donations and volunteers after recent house fires
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Red Cross is known for its work during large-scale disasters like wildfires, smaller ones are just as important. Every two to three days, the Northern Nevada chapter responds to a home fire. Just recently, the nonprofit assisted five people in a fire on 9th Street in Sparks.
Two female students offered ride by unknown man in El Dorado County: Officials search for him
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who approached two female students at Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills bus stops and offered them rides. The man, described as an older white male with olive-colored skin, approached the two students on Thursday. The first female […]
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for causing substantial bodily harm by driving under the influence. 28-year-old Austin Burkett will be parole eligible after a minimum of eight years served. He plead guilty to the charge and will also face a fine $5,000.
Tahoe candidate blames 'bear' for arrest, felony charge
"If this is indeed true, this would be the first time, in 30 years of investigating bears entering homes, that I've ever heard of anything like this."
Record-Courier
Gardnerville Maverik back to square one
Third time might be the charm for a Gardnerville Maverik which is again seeking approval of a parcel map. The company received approval from the Town of Gardnerville for a parcel map twice before but failed to follow up and let the previous two approvals expire. Town Board members meet...
2news.com
SPD OIS Critical Incident Community Briefing
Sparks Police released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened on October 18. Explicit language may occur.
mynews4.com
Man sentenced to prison after attempted robbery lead to deadly shooting at Reno bank
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was sentenced to life in prison after a deadly attempted armed robbery at a Reno bank in 2020. Davion Simonton, 23, will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he shot and killed 78-year-old Douglas Morrin in the Wells Fargo parking off Neil Road on Nov. 12, 2020.
Nevada Appeal
Reno’s Boomtown to open new dining-gaming option
Verdi residents soon will have a new local dining and gaming option. The handful of businesses located on Old Highway 40 have enjoyed an increased patronage from the influx of new Verdi residents, and the Verdi Grill House and Casino at Boomtown will be added to the mix in the first quarter of 2023.
Comments / 0