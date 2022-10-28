ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

2news.com

Local Law Enforcement Conducts Sideshow Operation

Reno Police, Nevada State Police, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation to crack down on sideshow activity in Reno, on the nights of October 28 and 29, 2022. On October 28, additional officers were patrolling when a sideshow occurred in the 1100 block of Trademark. When they...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Trick of treating today in Carson City

On Monday, trick-or-treating will take place from 5-8 p.m. There will be music and entertainment for the whole family. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson St. Please enter through the exit on the south-east side parking lot by Joann's and back...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Deadly crash shuts down US-395 lanes

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A fatal crash shut down the northbound lanes on US-395 at Lemmon Drive for seven hours on Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 29. Traffic was diverted to the off-ramp. All lanes reopened at 9 a.m. This...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

One unit destroyed, two dogs dead after mobile home fire in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One unit destroyed and two dogs are dead after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley Sunday evening. According to TMFR, shortly before 6:00 p.m., crews responded to the 5500 block of Leon Drive. Upon arrival, the neighbors were attempting to stop the fire with a garden hose and that the homeowners were not home.
SUN VALLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

No injuries reported in Reno house fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A late morning house fire in Reno resulted in no injuries, the Reno Fire Department says. Around 11:30 a.m., crews with RFD responded to a house fire on Heatheridge Lane. When they arrived, they discovered a two-story house with fire coming out of the back. Crews...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Passenger Killed in North Valleys Rollover Crash

Nevada Sate Police responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 395 around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Troopers say a car was driving southbound on U.S. 395 when it drove off the roadway and struck the guardrail on its left, then overturned onto the northbound side. An unidentified male...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City legal - 28725

The Nevada Division of State Lands (NDSL) is soliciting public comment on three Water Quality and Erosion Control projects that are being considered for funding in 2023 using Fund to Protect Lake Tahoe funds under the authority of NAC 321.010 – 321.365. NDSL assembled a Technical Advisory Committee in September 2022 to review and prioritize grant applications for funding. The following projects were selected as the highest priorities for grant awards, subject to available funding. The proposed projects are hereby submitted for public review and comment. Applications can be found by going to the NDSL News webpage:
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Late-night apartment fire under investigation in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at the Park Vista Apartments. Crews were called to the complex on Sparks Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Initial reports say a second story apartment sustained heavy damage, with fire and heavy smoke still seen coming from the unit around midnight.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man suspected of a number of burglaries in Spanish Springs. Investigations began into a series of burglaries in February of 2022 when a number of firearms and a large amount of property had been stolen.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Panera Bread and Bakery invites you to gather and break bread

It’s five o’clock somewhere and on Tuesday, October 18, at 5 pm in Carson City, Panera Bread and Bakery held their official grand opening and ribbon cutting to announce to the region the first Manna Development Group Panera Bread franchise in Northern Nevada. Corporate officials Jacob Bustos, executive...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for causing substantial bodily harm by driving under the influence. 28-year-old Austin Burkett will be parole eligible after a minimum of eight years served. He plead guilty to the charge and will also face a fine $5,000.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Gardnerville Maverik back to square one

Third time might be the charm for a Gardnerville Maverik which is again seeking approval of a parcel map. The company received approval from the Town of Gardnerville for a parcel map twice before but failed to follow up and let the previous two approvals expire. Town Board members meet...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Nevada Appeal

Reno’s Boomtown to open new dining-gaming option

Verdi residents soon will have a new local dining and gaming option. The handful of businesses located on Old Highway 40 have enjoyed an increased patronage from the influx of new Verdi residents, and the Verdi Grill House and Casino at Boomtown will be added to the mix in the first quarter of 2023.
RENO, NV

