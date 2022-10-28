Read full article on original website
Mortgage rates reach highest level in two decades – but homebuyers can find relief, analyst says
The 30-year mortgage rate reached a new high last week, "leading to greater stagnation in the housing market," Freddie Mac said. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 7.08% for the week ending Oct. 27, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey — the first time it reached this threshold since April 2002. This was an increase from 6.94% the previous week and was still significantly higher than last year when it was 3.14%.
Home prices to decline in 2023, recession ahead: Fannie Mae forecast
In Fannie Mae's latest economic forecast, it confirmed its belief that the housing market will tip the U.S. into a recession in early 2023. The forecast also said that home prices could fall next year. The mortgage giant’s Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group revised its economic forecast for home...
