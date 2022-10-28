The 30-year mortgage rate reached a new high last week, "leading to greater stagnation in the housing market," Freddie Mac said. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 7.08% for the week ending Oct. 27, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey — the first time it reached this threshold since April 2002. This was an increase from 6.94% the previous week and was still significantly higher than last year when it was 3.14%.

1 DAY AGO