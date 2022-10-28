From left, a medieval princess, (also known as Los Alamos Family Eye Care owner Lisa Shin), center, with friends Luke Brown as an anime character and Amanda Brazee all ready to distribute candy and other items to trick-or-treaters late this afternoon at Central Avenue and 20th Street. The annual event is hosted by Los Alamos MainStreet and Creative District, part of Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation (LACDC), along with sponsors including Los Alamos County, Enterprise Bank & Trust and Del Norte Credit Union and the dozens of businesses and organizations such as Los Alamos Family Eye Care that hand out candy to the costumed trick-or-treaters. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO