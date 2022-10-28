Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes - Exhibition 2: vs. Saint Francis
• Indiana University begins its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with its second and final exhibition matchup against Saint Francis at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 3. • The Hoosiers are 28-0 in exhibition games versus non-Division I opponents since...
iuhoosiers.com
Wittenbrink Tabbed to Top Drawer Team of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the second time in three weeks, Indiana men's soccer redshirt senior Ryan Wittenbrink has been named an honorable mention selection to the Top Drawer Soccer (TDS) Team of the Week. Wittenbrink tallied a goal and an assist for IU in two matches played last week,...
iuhoosiers.com
Game Notes: Penn State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the first of back-to-back top-20 opponents, the Indiana football program will host No. 16/16 Penn State at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC inside of Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers dropped a road contest in 2021, but won a thrilling overtime decision at home during the 2020 campaign.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis Finishes Play from Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. ––––– Indiana Men's Tennis competed in the Fighting Irish Mini-Dual Event at the Courtney Tennis Center at Notre Dame over the weekend. The Hoosiers only had their four freshmen competing in the event. Each player got a chance to play in four singles and four doubles matches over the course of the weekend.
iuhoosiers.com
IU Ties Terps, Will Host Big Ten Tournament Match
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Just when it seemed everything would fall Indiana's way across the Big Ten men's soccer regular season championship landscape, the last domino didn't drop. With the aid of an Ohio State 3-2 loss at Wisconsin, IU (8-3-6, 3-1-3 B1G) needed to win against Maryland (9-2-5, 4-0-4...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Falls to No. 12 Purdue in Four Sets
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Despite winning the opening set, the Indiana Volleyball team (13-11, 6-6) couldn't overcome Purdue's offensive attack on Sunday afternoon in Holloway Gymnasium. The Hoosiers fell in four sets (25-18, 15-25, 10-25, 13-25), snapping a four-game winning streak in the conference. Camryn Haworth provided 33 assists...
iuhoosiers.com
Media Monday: Penn State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Memorial Stadium on Monday (Oct. 31) in front of a Week 10 visit from Penn State. Along with Coach Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt also spoke in front of the Hoosiers 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the Nittany Lions on ABC.
iuhoosiers.com
Football Meet Nittany Lions at 3:30 p.m. on ABC
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The homestretch of the 2022 season sees the Indiana football program hosting Penn State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5. Indiana (3-5, 1-4 B1G) and Penn State (6-2, 3-2 B1G) meet for the 26th time on the gridiron, with the two teams splitting the last two meetings. Indiana claimed a thrilling 36-35 overtime win in the last contest played in Bloomington.
