FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Few players in Qatar will have more impressive World Cup resumes than Thomas Müller. All-time, he's scored 10 goals at the tournament — the most of any active player — and in 2014, he won the Final with Germany.

7 HOURS AGO