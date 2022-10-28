Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen
PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — Barcelona closed its disappointing Champions League campaign with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday. Barcelona had already been eliminated in advance, while Plzen knew it had finished last in Group C. Barcelona ended the group stage with seven points in third place, guaranteed of a spot in the Europa League playoffs.
USMNT Stock Watch: McKennie injury puts pressure on midfield reserves
Editor's Note: "Plane to Qatar" is FOX Sports' weekly feature tracking the progress of players hoping to crack the United States Men's National Team's 26-player roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The unknown variable was always going to be injuries. Now here we are, a little more...
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 20: Thomas Müller
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Few players in Qatar will have more impressive World Cup resumes than Thomas Müller. All-time, he's scored 10 goals at the tournament — the most of any active player — and in 2014, he won the Final with Germany.
