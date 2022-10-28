Read full article on original website
A letter from Lincoln
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – In 1843, Abraham Lincoln poured out his political frustrations in a letter to a friend. Support in Sangamon County was slipping away, he complained. Critics were falsely painting him as a rich aristocrat opposed to religion, and a brush with dueling was being used against him. Still, Lincoln offered his friend strategies for how they might win despite the odds.
GOP takes more whacks at Safe-T
The Safe-T Act, the highest profile portion of which being the elimination of cash bail effective Jan. 1, is not on the ballot next week. But, for all the hue and cry Illinois Republicans and law enforcers have raised, it may as well be. “I will demand a repeal of...
Men killed in crash identified
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
2nd annual Pumpkin Smash
The City of Springfield will be hosting its 2nd annual Pumpkin Smash on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. downtown on Washington Street, between 5th and 6th Street. This event, geared for all ages, is to help educate the community to smash – don’t trash – your jack-o-lanterns and other seasonal gourds.
$8.6 million for new training center
State leaders today (MONDAY) announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center. A one-time warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park will now be a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties.
Arrest in tavern shooting
An arrest in connection with a shooting at 3rd Base Bar on Lowell last Thursday. 24 year old Antwan Davis, was arrested at his residence on E. Keys on a Sangamon County Arrest Warrant. Police say Davis fired several shots at 3rd Base Bar after being removed from the bar...
