SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – In 1843, Abraham Lincoln poured out his political frustrations in a letter to a friend. Support in Sangamon County was slipping away, he complained. Critics were falsely painting him as a rich aristocrat opposed to religion, and a brush with dueling was being used against him. Still, Lincoln offered his friend strategies for how they might win despite the odds.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO