Talkin' Utes: Meet Lander Barton & Braeden Daniels
10/30/2022 — (KUTV) - What did the Utes think when they found out Cam Rising couldn't play at Washington State? Linebacker Lander Barton and offensive lineman Braeden Daniels will tell you on this edition of Talkin' Utes. Plus Landon has recruiting stories. How hard did his mom push him towards Utah and how did Braedon end up being the Utes team barber? Watch Talkin' Utes here and every Sunday night at 11pm on KUTV2.
Working families in Utah become regulars at food pantries
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Food pantries and emergency food lines have become a regular resource for a growing number of working families in Utah, who can' t make ends meet and don't have enough to eat. Wages aren't keeping up with inflation and many families who seek groceries...
Locations announced for six temples in North, South America
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Jamison Howard
October 30, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Provo High School's Jamison Howard who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!
Firefighters respond to mercury spill in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday afternoon. As of Monday evening, crews were still on scene for cleanup efforts. "Originally it was dispatched as two pounds," said South Jordan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Lessner. "I don't believe there's that much however."
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
Woman dies in custody of Salt Lake County Jail staff
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News Investigation that is hard to watch exposes how a woman pulled over for a broken taillight, and outstanding warrants turned into a death sentence. Chief Investigative Reporter, Wendy Halloran spent several months reviewing records and examining videos into how Breanna Jimenez died in the custody of the Salt Lake County Jail, and why it took so long for nurses and deputies to call for help.
College student escapes possible kidnapping after buying costume from Provo man's home
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A college student who attempted to buy a Halloween costume from a Provo man's home said she escaped a possible kidnapping situation. Matthew Swann, 39, was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of kidnapping. According to the probable cause statement,...
Taylorsville community gathers year after 13-year-old killed while trick-or-treating
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — It’s a grim anniversary for the Taylorsville community; Sunday marked one year since a driver hit a group of children in a crosswalk while out trick-or-treating. Karl Finch, a 13-year-old in the community, died from his injuries. A second boy was critically injured. To...
Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
Police seeking suspect in attempted kidnapping of teen at Lehi corn maze
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said they are seeking information on a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping of a teenager at a corn maze in Lehi. Lehi city officials said a 14-year-old girl was at Cornbelly's corn maze with other teenagers on Saturday. Once she finished the maze,...
Road rage incident leads to BB gun shooting on I-15 in Kaysville
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A BB gun was fired multiple times during a road rage argument on I-15 in Kaysville on Monday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the incident started around 2:45 p.m. near milepost 330. He said the incident involved two vehicles, identified as a...
Crash leads to westbound closure, major delays at mouth of Parleys Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash on westbound Interstate 80 led to a road closure and major delays at the mouth of Parleys Canyon. Utah Highway Patrol officials said the crash involved three vehicles and happened on I-80 near 2500 East on Monday. The vehicles blocked lanes on...
26-year-old arrested, accused of multiple bank robberies in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 26-year-old man was taken into custody after being accused of robbing three financial institutions in Salt Lake City over the course of five days. Krishan Singh was arrested and booked on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery. Police said...
Officials seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for the public's help identifying a suspect who they said robbed two banks within a four-minute period. They said the investigation began at 9:10 a.m. on Friday when someone reported a man walking into Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North in Salt Lake City and demanding cash.
Financial planner offers tips to save for retirement amid high inflation
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A recent study by bankrate.com indicates most people feel they are behind on saving for retirement, even if they are contributing the same amount or more than they were last year. Alicia Allen, a certified financial planner in Sandy, Utah, said she hears similar concerns...
Residential evacuations lifted at apartments after large fire in Sugar House
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Evacuation orders for residents at two apartments in the Sugar House neighborhood have been lifted five days after a large fire burned in the area, officials said. The Salt Lake City Fire Department said on Sunday that residents of the VUE and Sugarmont apartments...
18-year-old woman shot in shoulder while sitting in back seat of car
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder while sitting in the back seat of a car, according to police. Roxeanne Vainuku, a spokesperson with West Valley City said the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday near 2675 South 3200 West.
