Wigs, Stun Gun, Escape Plan: How An Ex-Wife Plotted The Murder Of Her 8th Husband
A serial bigamist, alleged con artist, and killer was undone by one of her ex-husbands. In Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Gerry Boggs, 52 was known as a creature of habit. He kept to the same schedule and diet without fail. So, when he was a no-show for work at his family hardware store on October 22, 1993, his brother, Doug, checked on him at his home.
Missing Virginia Woman Found Dead, Prison Guard Boyfriend Charged With Her Murder
Dustin Owens, a Virginia prison guard, is charged with the first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Amber Compton. The mother of three was seven-months pregnant. A Virginia man was charged with first-degree murder for the death of his pregnant girlfriend who was reported missing over the weekend. On...
Iowa Woman Claims Father Was A Serial Killer Murdering Up To 70 People Over 30 Years
Police are investigating Lucy Studey's claims that her late father Donald Studey was a serial killer with up to 70 victims. Her older sister, Susan Studey, says it isn't true. Law enforcement, including the FBI, are investigating an Iowa woman’s shocking claims that her now-deceased father was a prolific serial killer – murdering dozens of women over 30 years — and he forced his children to help bury the bodies.
NYC Student Convicted Of Mother's Violent Murder In Tribeca Apartment Gets 22 Years To Life
Jared Eng reported his mother missing in 2019, days after he beat and stabbed her to death in her Tribeca apartment. Days later, Paula Chin was found in a garbage can at the family's New Jersey home. A young man who confessed to murdering his mother in an alleged attempt...
Brother Of Princeton Student Who Was Found Dead Calls Location Of Body 'Suspicious'
The brother of the Princeton University student who was reported missing and then found dead is raising questions about where her body was discovered. “The area she was found makes us feel it was suspicious,” Universe Ewunetie, the brother of Misrach Ewunetie told The Sun in an interview. “Some trees had to be cut when they were removing Misrach.”
Two Michigan Inmates Charged In Murders Of Teen Girl, Witness
Brad Srebnik and Joshua Wirgau were charged in connection with the murders of teenager Brynn Bills and their friend Abby Hill. Authorities say Hill and Srebnik killed the girl, and that he and Wirgau subsequently murdered Hill. Two Michigan men who are in prison for gun possession are now facing...
Murder Suspect Jumps To His Death After Elderly Girlfriend Is Found Dead In Florida Condo
Police in St. Petersburg say Tracy Lukanic jumped from the top floor of a downtown parking garage soon after he allegedly killed 70-year-old Deborah Ann Haugh. A Florida man reportedly jumped to his death from a building not far from where his partner was found violently murdered. Deborah Ann Haugh,...
'It Was Beyond Shocking’: ‘Black-ish’ Star Describes How She Helped Bring Down Fraudster Boyfriend After Discovering His Lies
"It’s an impact of a tsunami when somebody gets that close to you and you find out it’s all a lie,” Jenifer Lewis said of learning her one-time love interest, Anthony Mariot Wilson, had been lying about his past. "Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis thought she had met...
Couple On Verge Of Retirement Shot Execution-Style In Their Home By 'Unexpected Killer'
Dennis and Merna Koula were a beloved couple on the verge of retirement when they were found shot execution style in their Wisconsin home. Myrna, a 65-year-old substitute teacher, was shot in the back of the head as she was typing at the computer in the family’s office. Her husband, Dennis, a well-liked local pharmacy owner, was gunned down shortly after he had returned home in May of 2010.
Mom Suspected In Toddler's Disappearance Says She Hopes He's Found Safe As Landfill Search Continues
Leilani Simon told local reporters she will take herself to the police station if investigators find anything that ties her to the disappearance of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon. A woman identified as a suspect in her toddler’s disappearance says she hopes the boy will be found alive amid authorities'...
Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering NYC Google Employee Who Vanished While Out For A Jog In 2016
A man has finally been arrested after the partially clothed and burned body of Vanessa Marcotte was found in a wooded area about a mile from her mother's home in August 2016. A man in Massachusetts has pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of a NYC woman who never returned from a jog near her mother’s home.
Victims' Relatives Express 'Sense Of Shock' After Suspected Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir Avoids Death Penalty
After the Dallas County District Attorney's Office reportedly dismissed 11 murder indictments following Billy Chemirmir's second murder conviction, the relatives of his alleged victims hope another county will push for his execution. The surviving victims of a Texas man accused of killing at least 22 elderly women say they feel...
DNA Clears California Man Who Spent 38 Years In Prison For 1983 Rape And Murder
“I prayed for many years that this day would come,” Maurice Hastings told reporters after spending nearly four decades in prison for the 1983 murder and sexual assault of Roberta Wydermyer. A California man who was wrongfully convicted in the 1983 murder and rape of a woman who was...
Mother Of Potential Stockton Serial Killer Victim Praises Police Chief At Candlelight Vigil
Loved ones and city leaders gathered at Stockton city hall to remember the six men who were murdered in what police believe was the work of a serial killer. Loved ones and city officials gathered in Stockton, California, to remember the six known murder victims of a possible serial killer.
Pennsylvania Dad Allegedly Beat Daughter, Buried Her Alive In His Yard
“There are numerous allegations that are very severe and barbaric in nature,” prosecutors said following the arrest of Pennsylvania dad John Edward Kraft. A Pennsylvania father has been jailed on a flurry of child abuse charges after authorities said he allegedly beat and buried his 6-year-old daughter alive in his yard.
Two Remaining Minneapolis Cops In George Floyd Case To Be Convicted In Case
A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin. Another former officer waived his right to a jury trial, setting up an uncommon process in which both sides agree to the evidence before the judge issues a verdict.
Women Drugs Husband And Sets Fire To Their Home, But Claims It Was His Idea
When her husband Jim died in a house fire, Teresa Kohnle told police they had “a wonderful marriage.” The facts, however, painted a very different picture. James “Jim” Kohnle was born into affluence. His grandfather, Fred Kohnle, founded Monarch Marking Systems and invented one of the first price tag machines. Rather than go into the family business, Jim became a chiropractor, setting up a successful practice in northern Georgia.
Alex Murdaugh's Defense Lambasts Prosecutors For Not Testing DNA Under Wife's Fingernails
Alex Murdaugh's attorney told the judge that, with only 90 days to go before his client's trial in the murder of his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, the prosecution still hasn't tested unknown DNA found under Maggie's fingernails. In yet another pre-trial hearing for disgraced South Carolina legal scion...
Police Identify Boy Found In Suitcase In Indiana Woods; Issue Arrest Warrant For Mother, Who Allegedly Believed Her Son Was Possessed By Demon
In April, a mushroom hunter found a 5-year-old boy, identified by authorities as Cairo Ammar Jordan, stuffed into a distinctive Las Vegas-themed hard-shell suitcase. Six months after a local mushroom hunter discovered a small boy’s body shoved into a suitcase in a wooded area of Indiana, authorities have positively identified the child and identified two suspects in the case, including the boy’s mother.
Suspect Identified In Murders Of South American Researchers In Kansas City
Kevin Ray Moore, 42, died in a murder-suicide incident on Oct. 16, but police believe he was behind the murders of Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzmán Palma as well as the arson of their apartment on Oct. 1. Officials have identified the alleged arsonist who set a Kansas City...
