A serial bigamist, alleged con artist, and killer was undone by one of her ex-husbands. In Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Gerry Boggs, 52 was known as a creature of habit. He kept to the same schedule and diet without fail. So, when he was a no-show for work at his family hardware store on October 22, 1993, his brother, Doug, checked on him at his home.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO