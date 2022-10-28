ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Woman Claims Father Was A Serial Killer Murdering Up To 70 People Over 30 Years

Police are investigating Lucy Studey's claims that her late father Donald Studey was a serial killer with up to 70 victims. Her older sister, Susan Studey, says it isn't true. Law enforcement, including the FBI, are investigating an Iowa woman’s shocking claims that her now-deceased father was a prolific serial killer – murdering dozens of women over 30 years — and he forced his children to help bury the bodies.
IOWA STATE
Two Michigan Inmates Charged In Murders Of Teen Girl, Witness

Brad Srebnik and Joshua Wirgau were charged in connection with the murders of teenager Brynn Bills and their friend Abby Hill. Authorities say Hill and Srebnik killed the girl, and that he and Wirgau subsequently murdered Hill. Two Michigan men who are in prison for gun possession are now facing...
MICHIGAN STATE
Couple On Verge Of Retirement Shot Execution-Style In Their Home By 'Unexpected Killer'

Dennis and Merna Koula were a beloved couple on the verge of retirement when they were found shot execution style in their Wisconsin home. Myrna, a 65-year-old substitute teacher, was shot in the back of the head as she was typing at the computer in the family’s office. Her husband, Dennis, a well-liked local pharmacy owner, was gunned down shortly after he had returned home in May of 2010.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Women Drugs Husband And Sets Fire To Their Home, But Claims It Was His Idea

When her husband Jim died in a house fire, Teresa Kohnle told police they had “a wonderful marriage.” The facts, however, painted a very different picture. James “Jim” Kohnle was born into affluence. His grandfather, ​​Fred Kohnle, founded Monarch Marking Systems and invented one of the first price tag machines. Rather than go into the family business, Jim became a chiropractor, setting up a successful practice in northern Georgia.
RINGGOLD, GA
Police Identify Boy Found In Suitcase In Indiana Woods; Issue Arrest Warrant For Mother, Who Allegedly Believed Her Son Was Possessed By Demon

In April, a mushroom hunter found a 5-year-old boy, identified by authorities as Cairo Ammar Jordan, stuffed into a distinctive Las Vegas-themed hard-shell suitcase. Six months after a local mushroom hunter discovered a small boy’s body shoved into a suitcase in a wooded area of Indiana, authorities have positively identified the child and identified two suspects in the case, including the boy’s mother.
ATLANTA, GA
