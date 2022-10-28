Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $770 per month, includes heat and hot waterBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near FutureZoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Related
This Charming Seaside Town In California Is So Unique & Houses Have Names Instead Of Addresses
Carmel-by-the-Sea is a charming seaside town located on California's Monterey Peninsula that is unlike any other small town in the state. The picturesque beach town is so unique that houses and cottages have names instead of traditional addresses to keep the vibes across town quirky. Just two hours south of...
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You
Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
AOL Corp
Piet Mondrian's Painting Has Been Displayed Upside Down for 75 Years
An art historian recently discovered one of Piet Mondrian's paintings has been hanging upside down for 75 years. "New York City I," created by Mondrian in 1941, is an interlacing of different colored adhesive tapes. It was first displayed by the Museum of Modern Art in New York City in 1945, but has been at the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen K20 museum in Düsseldorf since 1980.
Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript
Archivists have uncovered a long-lost historical relic hidden underneath a Christian manuscript: the earliest known map of the stars, according to the Museum of the Bible.
Hollywood’s Top Talent Agencies Are Trying to Turn Today’s Hottest Visual Artists Into Household Names
Few visual artists are household names like Warhol, Basquiat, or Picasso. But if Hollywood’s top talent agencies have any say, contemporary artists could have more of that type of mass appeal by taking advantage of the full range of their creative pursuits. Earlier this year, United Talent Agency, one of the three major talent agencies, announced that it would open a three-story exhibition space in Atlanta in early 2023. The move is not UTA’s first in the industry. In 2015, the mega-agency founded a fine-arts division and built an exhibition space in Los Angeles the following year. In addition to spearheading...
20 Facts That Shocked, Surprised, And Spooked Me This Week
While recording "Monster Mash," Bobby Pickett and Lenny Capizzi used household items to make the spooky sound effects: the cauldron sound was achieved by blowing bubbles into a glass of water, and they replicated the sound of a coffin opening by scraping a rusty nail. Despite the song's success in America, it wasn't as well received in England. The BBC elected not to play the song because they thought it was "too morbid."
Cameras Left by Famed Yukon Explorers Found 85 Years Later: 'So Surreal and Validating'
Mountaineer Griffin Post, 39, tells PEOPLE that his team came upon the artifacts "at the 11th hour" — just one hour before a helicopter would have picked them up empty-handed After 85 years, a cache of camera gear lost by two famed explorers has been recovered. Teton Gravity Research (TGR) recently teamed up with professional mountain explorer Griffin Post and a group of mountaineers to hunt down the long-lost cameras in Kluane National Park, according to a press release from the media company sent to PEOPLE. The camera equipment...
Barbarian review: The endless twists in this Airbnb horror film are a central part of its funhouse charm
Dir: Zach Cregger. Starring: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long. 18, 107 minutes. In life, every chance is really a risk. And for women, every risk is a potential danger. That’s the tension that the horror film Barbarian so expertly exploits, all before it unfurls into a chaotic monster movie that consistently turns the tables on its audience’s expectations.
Complex
What to Watch This Week: ‘Till,’ ‘Armageddon Time,’ ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 and More
It’s Halloween weekend and I’m sad to report that there isn’t much Spooky SZN content dropping this week. At least Netflix’s Wendell & Wild hits the streaming service this weekend, but aside from that, if you’re in the mood to watch something scary, Halloween Ends and Smile are still in theaters.
The Five Most Romantic Restaurants in Orange County
Have you planned a romantic trip for your special someone, or do you have in mind to propose to your partner? The next step would be to find the best restaurant at a prime location with a nice view, elegant ambiance, and great food.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet - Official Legendary Ride Trailer
Take another look at Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, including the Legendary Pokémon, in this latest trailer. Get ready to ride on the back of a Legendary Pokémon and explore the Paldea region when Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
comicon.com
Vault Comics Expands The ‘Barbaric’ Universe With ‘The Year Of The Axe’ Year Long Celebration
Vault will launch The Year of Axe, a year long comic book event that aims to dramatically expand the world of its hit series, Barbaric, created by writer Michael Moreci and artist Nathan Gooden. And we’re here to give you a schedule of releases, starting Barbaric spin-off one-shot, Queen of Swords, co-written with fantasy author Nicholas Eames (Kings of the Wyld). Following that will be and a new line of trade paperback Barbaric collections. And all this lot too:
Olivia Wilde Bears Her Midriff in Slim Black Gown During 2022 Women in Film Honors Gala
The director and actress attended the 2022 Women In Film Honors Gala on Thursday evening, where she wore a slim black floor-length Saint Laurent dress Olivia Wilde is continuing her fashion streak. A little over a month after she rocked an array of stylish looks to promote the release of Don't Worry Darling, the 38-year-old director and actress hit the red carpet in yet another stunning gown, this time at the 2022 Women in Film Honors Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday evening. Donning a slim black floor-length Saint Laurent dress with two...
ComicBook
Spirit Island Launches Next Expansion
Greater Than Games has launched the crowdfunding campaign for the next expansion of the settler destruction game Spirit Island. The BackerKit crowdfunding campaign for Spirit Island: Nature Incarnate launched earlier this month, offering players 8 new spirits to help keep various colonists from building and expanding upon their island. Nature Incarnate also offers up a new mechanic – Incarna, which creates a physical presence for a Spirit on the island for the very first time.
This Road Trip Map Will Take You Through 6 Of The Most Charming Small Beach Towns In California
California's golden coast is filled with hidden gems and charming beach towns that make perfect road trip destinations. This road map will guide you through six of the Pacific Coast's hidden gems, where you can stop and enjoy the natural beauty that the Golden State has to offer. Your trip...
George R.R. Martin and Neil Gaiman Hate When Hollywood Makes ‘Illegitimate’ Changes to Source Material: ‘F—ing Morons’
George R.R. Martin reflected on his literary and Hollywood career, and shared stories about book tour mishaps and Hollywood “morons,” in a conversation with “The Sandman” author Neil Gaiman at New York City’s Symphony Space Thursday night. Martin was promoting his book “The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume One,” a massive “deluxe reference book” about Westeros’ most powerful family. Attendees were given signed copies of either “Rise of the Dragon” or Martin’s 2018 book “Fire & Blood,” which serves as the source material for HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” Since the contents of “Fire &...
Comments / 0