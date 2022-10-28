ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
essexnewsdaily.com

Belleville woman and dog duo win ‘most creative’ prize at Strut Your Mutt

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Jackie Apicella, center, of Belleville and her dog, Gidget, win first place in the most creative costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Brookdale Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. They were dressed as a robber and the stolen loot. With them are Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
paramuspost.com

Connecting the Dots to Paterson

In this fascinating talk, presented by native Patersonian, Freddie Kotek, the parallels of two early industrial cities, Paterson, NJ and Lodz, Poland are examined. Telling the story through the personal lens of his own family’s journey to America, Mr. Kotek brings to life the urgency of the need to flee Europe and the reason so many Jewish families from this part of Poland chose Paterson as their new home. Suggested donation of $5 includes a catered kosher lunch.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Walmart brings in-home delivery service to 2 N.J. cities

Walmart, one of the nation’s largest retailers, is implementing an in-home delivery service in New Jersey. The company’s delivery service, InHome, expanded to Jersey City and Newark on Oct. 26. Customers can have groceries and other household essentials dropped off at their doorstep, brought into their garage or...
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Hearing Scheduled for 45-Story Arc Tower Proposal in Newark

A tower in the works for several properties along Broad Street in Downtown Newark will soon be the subject of debate as the sky-high proposal would require demolishing several structures that have stood in the neighborhood for decades. On November 2, Newark’s Landmarks & Historic Preservation Commission will be holding...
NEWARK, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Mayor’s ‘Local Scandals’ Make News Across The River

Montclair, NJ – Montclair and its mayor are making news across the river, but it’s not one of those articles about how great it is to live in Montclair. A former Montclair Local editor who now writes for Gothamist has penned “Montclair, NJ’s mayor is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
jerseysbest.com

2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Morristown

With its one-two punch of shopping and dining combined with the triple-threat attractions of history, community and the arts, Morristown has quite the arsenal in the battle for Jersey’s Best 2023 Destination of the Year. “Theories abound as to what makes Morristown shine brightest,” said Karen Roettger, director of...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mount Olive High School teacher sentenced for stalking student

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Mount Olive High School teacher was sentenced Monday for stalking a student, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. The Honorable Noah Franzblau, J.S.C., sentenced Tajinder Tung, 51, of Stewartsville to 60 days at the Morris County Correctional Facility as...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair, Town Manager Served With Another Complaint Citing Abuse, Gender and Age Discrimination

Montclair, NJ – Juliet Lee, the former Montclair Township deputy clerk, has filed a. complaint against the Township of Montclair and Town Manager Timothy Stafford, citing gender and age discrimination as well as a hostile work environment. Lee is represented by Roosevelt N. Nesmith, the same attorney for Padmaja Rao, Montclair’s Chief Financial Officer. The complaint mentions incidences where the town manager allegedly verbally abused Lee in front of employees from different township departments as well as the deputy town manager and township attorney.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Beach Radio

Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area

It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Documenting Good News Happening in Newark And Beyond

On a warm, autumn evening, downtown Newark’s arts and entertainment nightlife was bustling. Walking down Halsey Street, crossing over to Washington to enter the Newark Museum, young girls and boys skipped down the street, their parents strolling behind them. Across the street singing, laughter, and groovy beats emanated from Harriet Tubman Square. Further down at The Yard, a line formed waiting for a juicy meal, a hamburger perhaps. This culture, life, love, and community seemed to be extra dramatic because of the Newark Arts Festival, but the beauty that comes out of this city is an everyday occurrence.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City bans parking on sections of Marvin Blvd. and Newark Ave.

Jersey City is banning parking on certain sections of Marin Boulevard and Newark Avenue to help protected bike lanes. Two new ordinances will ban parking on the west side of Marin Boulevard from 18th Street to the Hoboken border, as well as banning it on both sides of Newark Avenue from Chestnut Avenue to Brunswick Street, which is the section of the road that connects Journal Square to Downtown.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
paramuspost.com

Painting of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewood. Reveal Scheduled for November 14.

(Hackensack, New Jersey; October 28, 2022)—The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen announces the launch of the painting of "The Black Women's Mural: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood" on the Women's Rights Information Center's building, located at 108 W. Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Jersey Shore Lottery Tickets Win $50K

JERSEY SHORE – One Monmouth and one Ocean County lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball, which means they both won the second-tier prize of $50,000. The Monmouth County ticket was purchased at the Welsh Farms located at 300 Bay Avenue in Highlands;...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Apartment Therapy

The Dated Kitchen Features That Homebuyers Always Notice

After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

