Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville woman and dog duo win ‘most creative’ prize at Strut Your Mutt
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Jackie Apicella, center, of Belleville and her dog, Gidget, win first place in the most creative costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Brookdale Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. They were dressed as a robber and the stolen loot. With them are Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.
paramuspost.com
Connecting the Dots to Paterson
In this fascinating talk, presented by native Patersonian, Freddie Kotek, the parallels of two early industrial cities, Paterson, NJ and Lodz, Poland are examined. Telling the story through the personal lens of his own family’s journey to America, Mr. Kotek brings to life the urgency of the need to flee Europe and the reason so many Jewish families from this part of Poland chose Paterson as their new home. Suggested donation of $5 includes a catered kosher lunch.
Walmart brings in-home delivery service to 2 N.J. cities
Walmart, one of the nation’s largest retailers, is implementing an in-home delivery service in New Jersey. The company’s delivery service, InHome, expanded to Jersey City and Newark on Oct. 26. Customers can have groceries and other household essentials dropped off at their doorstep, brought into their garage or...
Where to do early voting and submit mail-in ballots in Hudson County
Early voting is already underway in Hudson County and greater New Jersey, and mail-in ballots can be submitted for this year’s elections, ranging from the congressional midterms to local school board races. Here is what you need to know for this year’s voting options ahead of Nov. 8.
jerseydigs.com
Hearing Scheduled for 45-Story Arc Tower Proposal in Newark
A tower in the works for several properties along Broad Street in Downtown Newark will soon be the subject of debate as the sky-high proposal would require demolishing several structures that have stood in the neighborhood for decades. On November 2, Newark’s Landmarks & Historic Preservation Commission will be holding...
baristanet.com
Montclair Mayor’s ‘Local Scandals’ Make News Across The River
Montclair, NJ – Montclair and its mayor are making news across the river, but it’s not one of those articles about how great it is to live in Montclair. A former Montclair Local editor who now writes for Gothamist has penned “Montclair, NJ’s mayor is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?”
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey
There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
jerseysbest.com
2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Morristown
With its one-two punch of shopping and dining combined with the triple-threat attractions of history, community and the arts, Morristown has quite the arsenal in the battle for Jersey’s Best 2023 Destination of the Year. “Theories abound as to what makes Morristown shine brightest,” said Karen Roettger, director of...
wrnjradio.com
Mount Olive High School teacher sentenced for stalking student
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Mount Olive High School teacher was sentenced Monday for stalking a student, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. The Honorable Noah Franzblau, J.S.C., sentenced Tajinder Tung, 51, of Stewartsville to 60 days at the Morris County Correctional Facility as...
baristanet.com
Montclair, Town Manager Served With Another Complaint Citing Abuse, Gender and Age Discrimination
Montclair, NJ – Juliet Lee, the former Montclair Township deputy clerk, has filed a. complaint against the Township of Montclair and Town Manager Timothy Stafford, citing gender and age discrimination as well as a hostile work environment. Lee is represented by Roosevelt N. Nesmith, the same attorney for Padmaja Rao, Montclair’s Chief Financial Officer. The complaint mentions incidences where the town manager allegedly verbally abused Lee in front of employees from different township departments as well as the deputy town manager and township attorney.
Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area
It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
thepositivecommunity.com
Documenting Good News Happening in Newark And Beyond
On a warm, autumn evening, downtown Newark’s arts and entertainment nightlife was bustling. Walking down Halsey Street, crossing over to Washington to enter the Newark Museum, young girls and boys skipped down the street, their parents strolling behind them. Across the street singing, laughter, and groovy beats emanated from Harriet Tubman Square. Further down at The Yard, a line formed waiting for a juicy meal, a hamburger perhaps. This culture, life, love, and community seemed to be extra dramatic because of the Newark Arts Festival, but the beauty that comes out of this city is an everyday occurrence.
Jersey City bans parking on sections of Marvin Blvd. and Newark Ave.
Jersey City is banning parking on certain sections of Marin Boulevard and Newark Avenue to help protected bike lanes. Two new ordinances will ban parking on the west side of Marin Boulevard from 18th Street to the Hoboken border, as well as banning it on both sides of Newark Avenue from Chestnut Avenue to Brunswick Street, which is the section of the road that connects Journal Square to Downtown.
MANHUNT: East Orange Felon Identified As Shooter Who Wounded Newark Police Officers
UPDATE: Authorities identified the man who they believe shot two Newark police officers as 30-year-old Kendall Howard of East Orange. Howard had been wanted in connection with another shooting from last Friday when police received a 911 call from a civilian who reported seeing him in the area of an apartment building at 25 Van Velsor Place, authorities said.
paramuspost.com
Painting of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewood. Reveal Scheduled for November 14.
(Hackensack, New Jersey; October 28, 2022)—The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen announces the launch of the painting of "The Black Women's Mural: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood" on the Women's Rights Information Center's building, located at 108 W. Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New...
Two Jersey Shore Lottery Tickets Win $50K
JERSEY SHORE – One Monmouth and one Ocean County lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball, which means they both won the second-tier prize of $50,000. The Monmouth County ticket was purchased at the Welsh Farms located at 300 Bay Avenue in Highlands;...
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
Apartment Therapy
The Dated Kitchen Features That Homebuyers Always Notice
After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
Comments / 0