New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Fast Casual
Cornbread founder creating affordable housing development in New Jersey
Cornbread Founder and IHOP franchisee Adenah Bayoh is on a mission to create more affordable housing for her Newark, New Jersey community. She has partnered with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter to apply for a 9% low income housing tax credit to build Southside View, a 40-unit property that will open at 654-668 South 11th St., in Newark's South Ward.
wrnjradio.com
2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
Rockland County DA: Detective, drug task force supervisor dies at 31
A Rockland County detective has died at 31-years-old, the District Attorney’s Office announced on Sunday.
Police: Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Two alleged thieves from Minnesota have been arrested and charged after stealing a catalytic converter from an SUV along Dugan Lane, according to police. The defendants were conducting their criminal activity out of a large white box truck, authorities say. Police were tipped by reports of...
Police officer awarded $259K after suing N.J. city that wouldn’t promote him
A jury in Passaic County has awarded a former police officer in Clifton more than $259,000, finding that city officials retaliated against him because he’d filed an earlier lawsuit against them. Salvatore Saggio, now 65 and retired, had claimed in court papers that his age and the fact that...
Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes
A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
Former owner of abandoned Downtown Lakehurst hardware store once sought sale to build Yeshiva
Lakehurst, NJ – The abandoned former Lakehurst Hardware store in downtown Lakehurst went out of business and has been sitting vacant since. The owner of that business Marty Flemming, a councilman in Jackson Township and owner of Countyline hardware in the same town, for a while was pushing a new idea for his shuttered warehouse before the business was sold to a caterer. A yeshiva. Flemming was pushing the idea of turning the old business at 10 Union Street into an Orthodox Jewish Yeshiva. Buyers weren’t breaking down the walls to buy an old hardware store, so Flemming was peddling The post Former owner of abandoned Downtown Lakehurst hardware store once sought sale to build Yeshiva appeared first on Shore News Network.
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Two Jersey Shore Lottery Tickets Win $50K
JERSEY SHORE – One Monmouth and one Ocean County lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball, which means they both won the second-tier prize of $50,000. The Monmouth County ticket was purchased at the Welsh Farms located at 300 Bay Avenue in Highlands;...
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County.
State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County. New Rochelle, NY – On October 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 a.m., State Police responded to reports of several multi-vehicle crashes on I-95 northbound in the city of New Rochelle. A preliminary investigation has determined that an unknown tractor trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway causing extremely slippery conditions. 21 passenger cars and 2 tractor trailers were involved in a series of crashes due to the spill that occurred over a span of a mile. 7 individuals were transported to New Rochelle Hospital for minor injuries.
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lower Saucon Township
Arriving officers found the victim next to his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WRGB
Orange County woman to serve up to 18 years for deadly Niskayuna crash last year
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — An Orange County woman facing up to 18 years in prison after a deadly crash that happened in July of 2021 in the town of Niskayuna. Gina Hassan of Goshen pleaded guilty in July of this year to causing a head-on crash while driving on Troy-Schenectady road.
wrnjradio.com
Police searching for man who scammed Morris County resident out of nearly $10K with ‘grandparent scam’
MORRIS PLAINS BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris Plains Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man responsible for a grandparent’s scam where the suspect received $9,850 cash from the victim and displayed a firearm. On Friday, October 21, at around 5:15 p.m.,...
Multi-car crash on Forest Avenue prompts large emergency response, causes delays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A multiple-car crash in Mariners Harbor Friday evening drew a large emergency response and caused traffic delays on Forest Avenue. Photos from the scene show a black SUV with significant front-end damage, a second vehicle — a white sedan — also sustained front-end damage.
East Rutherford Tenant Convicted Of Female Neighbor's Horrific Murder
UPDATE: Jurors in Hackensack convicted an East Rutherford man on Tuesday of kidnapping and killing a female neighbor. Francis "Frank" Tattoli, 30, was found guilty on Nov. 1 of murder, kidnapping and felony murder in the death of Monet Thomas, 25, in the apartment building where both lived. The jury also found him not guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
6-year-old child, 2 adults shot in Newark
A 6-year-old child and two adults were shot in Newark on Tuesday.
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police Officers
PATERSON N.J. — Two officers said they dropped Felix de Jesus off at Westside Park near the Passaic River, but they had turned off their body cams inside the patrol car, so this was never verified by video footage.
Ex-SUNY New Paltz Student Sentenced For Murdering Mom Found In Garbage Container
A former Hudson Valley college student has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to brutally murdering his mother and stuffing her body in a garbage can. Jared Eng, age 25, who attended SUNY New Paltz in Ulster County, was sentenced to 22 years to life on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the January 2019 murder that took place in New York City in the Tribeca apartment he shared with his mother Paula Chin, said the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
