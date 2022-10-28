ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fast Casual

Cornbread founder creating affordable housing development in New Jersey

Cornbread Founder and IHOP franchisee Adenah Bayoh is on a mission to create more affordable housing for her Newark, New Jersey community. She has partnered with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter to apply for a 9% low income housing tax credit to build Southside View, a 40-unit property that will open at 654-668 South 11th St., in Newark's South Ward.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes

A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
STRATFORD, CT
Shore News Network

Former owner of abandoned Downtown Lakehurst hardware store once sought sale to build Yeshiva

Lakehurst, NJ – The abandoned former Lakehurst Hardware store in downtown Lakehurst went out of business and has been sitting vacant since. The owner of that business Marty Flemming, a councilman in Jackson Township and owner of Countyline hardware in the same town, for a while was pushing a new idea for his shuttered warehouse before the business was sold to a caterer. A yeshiva. Flemming was pushing the idea of turning the old business at 10 Union Street into an Orthodox Jewish Yeshiva. Buyers weren’t breaking down the walls to buy an old hardware store, so Flemming was peddling The post Former owner of abandoned Downtown Lakehurst hardware store once sought sale to build Yeshiva appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEHURST, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Jersey Shore Lottery Tickets Win $50K

JERSEY SHORE – One Monmouth and one Ocean County lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball, which means they both won the second-tier prize of $50,000. The Monmouth County ticket was purchased at the Welsh Farms located at 300 Bay Avenue in Highlands;...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County.

State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County. New Rochelle, NY – On October 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 a.m., State Police responded to reports of several multi-vehicle crashes on I-95 northbound in the city of New Rochelle. A preliminary investigation has determined that an unknown tractor trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway causing extremely slippery conditions. 21 passenger cars and 2 tractor trailers were involved in a series of crashes due to the spill that occurred over a span of a mile. 7 individuals were transported to New Rochelle Hospital for minor injuries.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

East Rutherford Tenant Convicted Of Female Neighbor's Horrific Murder

UPDATE: Jurors in Hackensack convicted an East Rutherford man on Tuesday of kidnapping and killing a female neighbor. Francis "Frank" Tattoli, 30, was found guilty on Nov. 1 of murder, kidnapping and felony murder in the death of Monet Thomas, 25, in the apartment building where both lived. The jury also found him not guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
CENTEREACH, NY
Daily Voice

Ex-SUNY New Paltz Student Sentenced For Murdering Mom Found In Garbage Container

A former Hudson Valley college student has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to brutally murdering his mother and stuffing her body in a garbage can. Jared Eng, age 25, who attended SUNY New Paltz in Ulster County, was sentenced to 22 years to life on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the January 2019 murder that took place in New York City in the Tribeca apartment he shared with his mother Paula Chin, said the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy