Harper's Bazaar
These Celebrities Are Showing Up and Showing Out for Halloween 2022
This content is imported from twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Harper's Bazaar
9 Celebrities With Their Adorable Pets
Whether Taylor Swift is posing with her three cats or Miley Cyrus has adopted a new dog, celebrities have a special love for their pets—and aren't afraid to show it. See all the cutest animals of Hollywood, as shared on Instagram.
Harper's Bazaar
Is La Collection Privée Christian Dior Advent Calendar the most luxurious of its kind?
The cult of the beauty advent calendar is ever expanding, and now, raising the bar for most luxurious offering comes La Collection Privée Christian Dior Advent Calendar. A first for 2022, the limited-edition advent calendar sits alongside the house’s coveted annual offering – which includes a mixture of Dior Beauty classics, and exclusively celebrates the brand’s portfolio of refined fragrances reflecting the unique legacy of the founding couturier.
Harper's Bazaar
Mariah Carey Ushers In the Holiday Season with a Hilarious Video Posted Right After Halloween
You might think the period of time from November 1 to January 1 is considered the "holiday season," but you'd be wrong. Real ones know its real name is #MariahSZN. Mariah Carey (a.k.a. the mastermind behind all our favorite Christmas songs) officially celebrated the incoming winter holidays with a hilarious video in which she transforms from a spooky, cackling witch to a whistle-toning, reindeer-riding Santa Claus. She aptly posted the video at 12:01 a.m. on November 1—exactly one minute after Halloween ended.
Harper's Bazaar
Adele Explains Why She Might Never Achieve EGOT Status
Achieving EGOT status—winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award—is not something that is in the reach of every performer. The people most likely to do it are musicians, since regular actors rarely win Grammys, even the award-winning ones. One person who is very close to the full EGOT is Adele. The musical artist has an Emmy, an Oscar, and 15 Grammys. But she claims she will never win a Tony.
Harper's Bazaar
Coming of Age
Turning 25 has been maligned as a milestone; at some point over the last few decades, pop psychology branded the age as a time for a “quarter-life crisis” over becoming an adult. But 25 is an age when you really come into your own, to start giving serious thought to who you are and who you want to be. Uncertainties begin to wane, and a self-assurance starts to emerge in how you approach the world and express yourself. It’s a process that lasts long after you blow out 25 candles and one that actors Jordan Alexander and Grace Van Patten, dancer Erica Lall, and writer Tahereh Mafi have all found themselves exploring. Each will tell you that they look back on past style choices and cringe, bewildered by what they were once enamored with. But they’ll also say that that’s part of the journey—and one of many things that make fashion so fun and alluring. As Alexander says: “You can wake up every morning and decide who you want to be.”
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lawrence Has the Perfect Laid-Back Fall Uniform
Jennifer Lawrence looked casually cool while enjoying an autumnal walk with her baby son. Stepping out yesterday while pushing her eight-month-old son, Cy, in a stroller, the Hunger Games alum channeled the warm color palette of the season in a maroon knit sweater. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted, medium-wash jeans. To cap off the look, she opted for a sensible pair of slate gray flats, an olive green beanie, and black oval sunglasses by Garrett Leight. Meanwhile, she kept her windswept blonde hair in a long side braid.
Harper's Bazaar
History of the Hero: Kilian Love, Don't Be Shy
Kilian Hennessy has no interest in playing it safe. Inspired by the heady aromas of years spent in Cognac, the perfumer creates scents that encapsulate sex appeal. Fifteen years since its launch, the Kilian family is now peppered with cult heroes – the kind of scents that fragrance heads keep close to their chest. But there’s one in particular that is drawing in the masses today, thanks in no small part to a certain celebrity endorsement.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Channels the '70s in a Flamboyant Golden Co-Ord
Dua Lipa's affinity for sartorially referencing fashion motifs of decades past is well documented—and, in her latest look, she seems to have found her groove. Today, the "Levitating" singer shared photos on Instagram of an outfit she wore while exploring New Zealand's Waiheke Island. The outing, which came amid a brief break from her Future Nostalgia Tour, included a yacht ride, oysters, a stop at a winery, and so much fashion.
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift Is Now the First Artist Ever to Take Over the Entire Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100
Best believe Taylor Swift is still bejeweled when she drops new music. A week after releasing her 10th studio album, Midnights, Swift has made history as the first artist ever to claim every top 10 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 song chart. She now surpasses Drake, who claimed nine spots in the top 10 for a week back in September 2021, and Madonna, who previously held the title for the most top 10 hits among women. Another noticeable feat? There are no male artists currently charting in the Billboard top 10 thanks to the massive success of Midnights.
