recipesgram.com
Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe
This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Cream Pie
This banana peanut butter chocolate cream pie is a heavenly combination of flavors! It is so delicious and creamy! It is a very simple and easy to prepare the recipe and the final product looks amazing! You will need around 20 minutes to make it, plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
recipesgram.com
Delicious Italian Raspberry Cheesecake Mousse
This Italian raspberry cheesecake mousse is so creamy, refreshing, and very delicious! It can be a great summer choice for breakfast or after-lunch-dessert. Easy and quick to prepare – here is the recipe:. Servings 10. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1 cup (120 grams) graham cracker crumbs. 2 tablespoons (25...
Epicurious
Chocolate Doberge Cake
Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 3 hours 55 minutes. As a self-proclaimed chocolate enthusiast, I must say that the chocolate version of Doberge is one of my favorite cake recipes. The sponge requires 18 eggs—that’s not a typo—coming together in one very tall, stunning cake that’s often a part of any celebration in New Orleans. You’ll need a 7-quart stand mixer or very large mixing bowl.
recipesgram.com
Stuffed Brownie and Peanut Butter Frosting
This stuffed brownie and peanut butter frosting recipe are so chocolatey, rich and creamy! Plus, the preparation method is so easy and simple. Surprise your family or friends with this delicious dessert – they will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 package (19.5 ounces) brownie mix.
4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss
This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
The Daily South
Party Potatoes
Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe
If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
This Carrot Cake Only Uses 2 Simple Ingredients and Takes Less than 10 Minutes to Make
When it comes to pumpkin spice flavor, I admit I was late to the party. I never understood the hype. This year, however, I made a concerted effort to give it a fair try and much to my surprise, I loved it. From the classic pumpkin spice latte to pumpkin spice pancakes at IHOP, it’s safe to say I went total pumpkin spice fanatic.
Simple pumpkin dump cake recipe
The Food Charlatan shared her easy pumpkin dump cake recipe that takes just 10 minutes of active prep time.
The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
This post has been updated since its initial 05/03/22 publish date. As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very larg...
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
You Can Get An Entire Thanksgiving Feast from Costco That’ll Feed Your Entire Family
Thanksgiving is just a few short weeks away and if you’re trying to plan out your feast, I have an idea that’ll make it a whole lot easier!. Did you know that Costco sells an entire Thanksgiving feast that will feed your entire family? It’s true!. There...
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
I used to work at Trader Joe's. Here are 8 things I buy from the chain every fall.
From pumpkin pancake mix and Vermont maple syrup to broccoli-cheddar soup and sweet-and-savory chicken, there are lots of great autumn products.
I Made Ina Garten’s Apple Crisp—and It’s the Best Way to Eat Fresh-Picked Apples
Ina Garten is known for her homestyle recipes, from her famous coconut cake to the best potato salad. But when fall comes around? The Barefoot Contessa makes one of her all-time favorite desserts: apple crisp. This old-fashioned apple crisp starts with plenty of apples and is piled high with an...
recipesgram.com
Key Lime Poke Cake
This key lime poke cake is so simple and easy to prepare – and what’s most important is so moist, refreshing, and delicious! It took me around 20 minutes to prepare it plus baking time. It goes ideally with ice tea – great as a summer dessert or even breakfast! Here is the recipe:
