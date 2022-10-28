ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Cream Pie

This banana peanut butter chocolate cream pie is a heavenly combination of flavors! It is so delicious and creamy! It is a very simple and easy to prepare the recipe and the final product looks amazing! You will need around 20 minutes to make it, plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
recipesgram.com

Delicious Italian Raspberry Cheesecake Mousse

This Italian raspberry cheesecake mousse is so creamy, refreshing, and very delicious! It can be a great summer choice for breakfast or after-lunch-dessert. Easy and quick to prepare – here is the recipe:. Servings 10. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1 cup (120 grams) graham cracker crumbs. 2 tablespoons (25...
Epicurious

Chocolate Doberge Cake

Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 3 hours 55 minutes. As a self-proclaimed chocolate enthusiast, I must say that the chocolate version of Doberge is one of my favorite cake recipes. The sponge requires 18 eggs—that’s not a typo—coming together in one very tall, stunning cake that’s often a part of any celebration in New Orleans. You’ll need a 7-quart stand mixer or very large mixing bowl.
recipesgram.com

Stuffed Brownie and Peanut Butter Frosting

This stuffed brownie and peanut butter frosting recipe are so chocolatey, rich and creamy! Plus, the preparation method is so easy and simple. Surprise your family or friends with this delicious dessert – they will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 package (19.5 ounces) brownie mix.
shefinds

4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss

This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
The Daily South

Party Potatoes

Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
Mashed

3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe

If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
Mashed

Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?

Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
The Daily South

Fried Apple Pies

Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
The Daily South

Chicken And Stuffing Casserole

For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
recipesgram.com

Key Lime Poke Cake

This key lime poke cake is so simple and easy to prepare – and what’s most important is so moist, refreshing, and delicious! It took me around 20 minutes to prepare it plus baking time. It goes ideally with ice tea – great as a summer dessert or even breakfast! Here is the recipe:

