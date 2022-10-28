Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
Phillies Steal Game 1 on J.T. Realmuto’s 10th-Inning Home Run
Philadelphia trailed 5–0 after three innings but never relented.
CBS News
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
Japanese Ace Kodai Senga Files For International Free Agency
Kodai Senga could be the next elite Japanese pitcher to take his talents to Major League Baseball.
The Phillies Beat the Astros Because Rob Thomson Out-Managed Dusty Baker
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is likely on a Hall of Fame track, but he got out-managed by Rob Thomson in World Series Game 1.
Astros Third Base Coach Pettis Returns for World Series
Houston Astros third base coach Gary Pettis returned to his duties after missing the ALCS with an illness.
Astros catcher gets World Series gift from Albert Pujols
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado might have some good luck on his side when the World Series opens Friday. Maldonado received a shipment of a half-dozen bats from former teammate Albert Pujols, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. Maldonado reached out to Pujols before the series to request some bats, as the catcher feels Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Set World Series Game 1 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game one of the World Series Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Justin Verlander and Aaron Nola will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Mike Rizzo/Dave Martinez talked to invited guests at the Ballpark Bash!
On the three year anniversary of the Washington Nationals first World Series win, the team invited season ticket holders to a new event called the Ballpark Bash. In attendance were manager Dave Martinez, general manager Mike Rizzo, and three members of the 2019 World Series team: Sean Doolittle, Kyle Finnegan, and Matt Adams. Of course, we were most interested in the Q & A session because this event had no pre-packaged questions.
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh not in Phillies' Saturday lineup for World Series Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 2 of the World Series, Marsh is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 33 plate appearances this postseason, Marsh has a .167 batting average...
