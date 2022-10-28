ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Astros catcher gets World Series gift from Albert Pujols

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado might have some good luck on his side when the World Series opens Friday. Maldonado received a shipment of a half-dozen bats from former teammate Albert Pujols, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. Maldonado reached out to Pujols before the series to request some bats, as the catcher feels Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
HOUSTON, TX
Talk Nats

Mike Rizzo/Dave Martinez talked to invited guests at the Ballpark Bash!

On the three year anniversary of the Washington Nationals first World Series win, the team invited season ticket holders to a new event called the Ballpark Bash. In attendance were manager Dave Martinez, general manager Mike Rizzo, and three members of the 2019 World Series team: Sean Doolittle, Kyle Finnegan, and Matt Adams. Of course, we were most interested in the Q & A session because this event had no pre-packaged questions.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh not in Phillies' Saturday lineup for World Series Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 2 of the World Series, Marsh is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 33 plate appearances this postseason, Marsh has a .167 batting average...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

