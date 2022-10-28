Read full article on original website
seguintoday.com
Marion Volleyball to Compete in Bi-District Tonight, Navarro Opens Bi-District on Tuesday
(Cuero) — The UIL volleyball playoffs start this week for area volleyball teams. The Marion Bulldogs take on Industrial tonight at 7 p.m. at Cuero High School in a Class 3A Region IV Bi-District match. Marion finished second behind Randolph in District 26-3A with a district record of 10-2. Overall, Marion was 15-15 on the season.
seguintoday.com
MEN’S SOCCER — Men’s Soccer Shuts Out Austin College, 6-0, Behind Green’s Career Day
SHERMAN, Texas — Texas Lutheran men’s soccer wrapped its season in banner fashion shutting out SCAC foe Austin College, 6-0, at Jack R. Pierce Memorial Soccer Complex in Sherman, Texas.Luis Green (Monterrey, Mexico/Smithson Valley), Texas Lutheran’s all-time leader in goals and points, ended his legendary career with one last career day Sunday afternoon. The senior forward scored a program record five goals – the first “glut” of his career – surpassing the previous single-match record of four goals held by several Bulldogs, including Green himself. Green would also add an assist on Marco Roman’s 60th-minute goal to bring his final point tally to 11 – a new program record – surpassing Roger Gomez’s previous record of nine points in a match. The five goals are the second most in a match in SCAC history and the 11 points are the third most in a single match. The five goals brings Green’s final career tally to 81 goals to finish tied for tenth all-time in NCAA Division-III men’s soccer history.
seguintoday.com
FOOTBALL — Football Drops 38-35 Contest to East Texas Baptist
SEGUIN, Texas — Using explosive special teams plays and taking advantage of Texas Lutheran turnovers, East Texas Baptist rallied from a 14-point first quarter deficit to outlast Texas Lutheran, 38-35, Saturday afternoon at Bulldog Stadium. The two teams combined for 902 yards and 73 points in a game that...
theprospectordaily.com
UTEP loses to UTSA to close off season
The UTEP soccer team came into its final game of the season after losing a close 1-0 game to conference rival North Texas Oct. 23. The team’s final game would come on the road Oct. 28 against another conference rival in the University of Texas at San Antonio (9-5-4, 4-3-3 C-USA) who had already punched their ticket to the conference tournament.
XFL announces San Antonio Brahmas team name for 2023 season
Did "The Rock" name a team after himself?
cw35.com
XFL announces new name for San Antonio franchise set for 2023 reboot
SAN ANTONIO - The wait is over. San Antonio football has a new name. The XFL released on Monday the names of all eight of their teams that will begin play next year. The Alamo City's newest team has been named the San Antonio Brahmas. The Brahmas will be led...
thefuelonline.com
Football falls to Steele after triple overtime
On October 28, 2022, the Judson Rockets (4-4) faced off against the Steele Knights (8-0) at D.W. Rutledge Stadium for their second to last district play game. The first quarter started off in the favor of Judson winning the coin toss and chose to receive the ball from the Knights. After two minutes of unsuccessful play, the Rockets decided to let Junior Douglas Toliver punt. Senior Jeffrey Bondoc intercepted a pass intended for the Knights. A pass by Anthony Evans to Nathaniel Stanley was found incomplete, pushing the Rockets back five yards. After the Knights took possession, they slowly inched their way down the field until the Knights found a hole in the Rockets defense and scored the first touchdown of the game, with the score 0-7, Knights. Sophomore Davian Watson ran the ball to the 40 yard line, however it was pushed back to the 47 yard line. Toliver punted to the Knights, starting Steele at the 29 yard line. The first quarter ended with the ball on the 36 yard line.
easttexasradio.com
Local High School Bands Headed To State UIL
The North Lamar, Paris, and Sulphur Springs High School bands have qualified at the UIL State Band Tournament in San Antonio at the Alamodome. All three schools will perform next Wednesday, Nov 9. North Lamar will play at 9:00 am, and Paris will perform at 2:00 pm. Sulphur Springs will play at 10:45. Finalists will compete on Wednesday evening, beginning at 7:00 pm, and announce the winners at 9:45 pm.
Top tier talent, one-of-a-kind costumes highlight S.A.’s Big Texas Comicon this weekend
In case you didn't already, there was a lot going on this weekend in the Alamo City
Alamodome set for $16.9 million renovation in 2023
SAN ANTONIO — With the Alamodome's business hotter than ever – including the newly announced rebirth of the XFL in San Antonio, and upcoming visits from the NCAA Final Four and WWE Royal Rumble – the multipurpose east-side facility is set to undergo a nearly-$17 million renovation next summer.
A guide to San Antonio's Alamo Heights neighborhood
There's a reason this neighborhood is a top-rated area in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Golden Star Cafe’s 90-year legacy on the West Side in jeopardy
SAN ANTONIO – After a celebration marking its 90th anniversary on Saturday, nearly all the tables at the Golden Star Café were filled on Monday with the kind of lunch crowd it hadn’t seen in a long while. Arnold Ortiz, who came by to pick up a...
MuySA: Fredericksburg Road is key to many parts of San Antonio's puro heart
Fredericksburg Road keeps on giving.
KSAT 12
Your Totals: Rainfall reports across South Central Texas following Friday morning’s storms
It didn’t come at the most convenient of times, but the rain we found in South Central Texas Friday morning was definitely needed!. A cold front sparked up a line of thunderstorms that pushed across the majority of the area and made for a pretty soggy morning commute in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Haunted Restaurants, Big Burgers & the Oldest Restaurant in San Antonio
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. 📲 WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes...
tpr.org
Heartbreaking tribute to Uvalde school shooting victims at San Antonio's Muertosfest
People throughout South Texas are celebrating Día de los Muertos by building colorful altars and decorating them with photos of their lost loved ones, flowers and their favorite foods. The citywide celebration Muertosfest has included a monument specifically honoring the children and teachers lost to the Uvalde school shooting.
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
San Antonio Current
25 Texas parks within driving distance of San Antonio where you can see the fall colors
Texas doesn't have a reputation for colorful fall foliage, but that doesn't mean you need to fly out of state to see autumnal hues. Many Texas parks, including some near San Antonio, put on a fall show each year. Whether you want to make a short jaunt to the Hill Country or have a more distant location in mind, these Texas parks are all worthy destinations for an autumnal road trip.
KENS 5
8 meals for $8 and under: The restaurants to visit in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — We've all had to be a bit more mindful with our money these past few months as the cost for gas, groceries and basic necessities has increased. But, many Texans take care of Texans, especially those who own small businesses. We spoke to several owners who...
