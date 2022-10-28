On October 28, 2022, the Judson Rockets (4-4) faced off against the Steele Knights (8-0) at D.W. Rutledge Stadium for their second to last district play game. The first quarter started off in the favor of Judson winning the coin toss and chose to receive the ball from the Knights. After two minutes of unsuccessful play, the Rockets decided to let Junior Douglas Toliver punt. Senior Jeffrey Bondoc intercepted a pass intended for the Knights. A pass by Anthony Evans to Nathaniel Stanley was found incomplete, pushing the Rockets back five yards. After the Knights took possession, they slowly inched their way down the field until the Knights found a hole in the Rockets defense and scored the first touchdown of the game, with the score 0-7, Knights. Sophomore Davian Watson ran the ball to the 40 yard line, however it was pushed back to the 47 yard line. Toliver punted to the Knights, starting Steele at the 29 yard line. The first quarter ended with the ball on the 36 yard line.

CIBOLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO