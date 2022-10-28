ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

MEN’S SOCCER — Men’s Soccer Shuts Out Austin College, 6-0, Behind Green’s Career Day

SHERMAN, Texas — Texas Lutheran men’s soccer wrapped its season in banner fashion shutting out SCAC foe Austin College, 6-0, at Jack R. Pierce Memorial Soccer Complex in Sherman, Texas.Luis Green (Monterrey, Mexico/Smithson Valley), Texas Lutheran’s all-time leader in goals and points, ended his legendary career with one last career day Sunday afternoon. The senior forward scored a program record five goals – the first “glut” of his career – surpassing the previous single-match record of four goals held by several Bulldogs, including Green himself. Green would also add an assist on Marco Roman’s 60th-minute goal to bring his final point tally to 11 – a new program record – surpassing Roger Gomez’s previous record of nine points in a match. The five goals are the second most in a match in SCAC history and the 11 points are the third most in a single match. The five goals brings Green’s final career tally to 81 goals to finish tied for tenth all-time in NCAA Division-III men’s soccer history.
SHERMAN, TX
FOOTBALL — Football Drops 38-35 Contest to East Texas Baptist

SEGUIN, Texas — Using explosive special teams plays and taking advantage of Texas Lutheran turnovers, East Texas Baptist rallied from a 14-point first quarter deficit to outlast Texas Lutheran, 38-35, Saturday afternoon at Bulldog Stadium. The two teams combined for 902 yards and 73 points in a game that...
SEGUIN, TX
UTEP loses to UTSA to close off season

The UTEP soccer team came into its final game of the season after losing a close 1-0 game to conference rival North Texas Oct. 23. The team’s final game would come on the road Oct. 28 against another conference rival in the University of Texas at San Antonio (9-5-4, 4-3-3 C-USA) who had already punched their ticket to the conference tournament.
EL PASO, TX
Football falls to Steele after triple overtime

On October 28, 2022, the Judson Rockets (4-4) faced off against the Steele Knights (8-0) at D.W. Rutledge Stadium for their second to last district play game. The first quarter started off in the favor of Judson winning the coin toss and chose to receive the ball from the Knights. After two minutes of unsuccessful play, the Rockets decided to let Junior Douglas Toliver punt. Senior Jeffrey Bondoc intercepted a pass intended for the Knights. A pass by Anthony Evans to Nathaniel Stanley was found incomplete, pushing the Rockets back five yards. After the Knights took possession, they slowly inched their way down the field until the Knights found a hole in the Rockets defense and scored the first touchdown of the game, with the score 0-7, Knights. Sophomore Davian Watson ran the ball to the 40 yard line, however it was pushed back to the 47 yard line. Toliver punted to the Knights, starting Steele at the 29 yard line. The first quarter ended with the ball on the 36 yard line.
CIBOLO, TX
Local High School Bands Headed To State UIL

The North Lamar, Paris, and Sulphur Springs High School bands have qualified at the UIL State Band Tournament in San Antonio at the Alamodome. All three schools will perform next Wednesday, Nov 9. North Lamar will play at 9:00 am, and Paris will perform at 2:00 pm. Sulphur Springs will play at 10:45. Finalists will compete on Wednesday evening, beginning at 7:00 pm, and announce the winners at 9:45 pm.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
25 Texas parks within driving distance of San Antonio where you can see the fall colors

Texas doesn't have a reputation for colorful fall foliage, but that doesn't mean you need to fly out of state to see autumnal hues. Many Texas parks, including some near San Antonio, put on a fall show each year. Whether you want to make a short jaunt to the Hill Country or have a more distant location in mind, these Texas parks are all worthy destinations for an autumnal road trip.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

