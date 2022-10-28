Happy Penny Ltd. The Most Trusted Peer-to-Peer (P2P) International Micro Credit Company, Happy Penny Launches Hap2py as its Subsidiary in Southeast Asia to Financially Empower the People

Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
LeadClicker is still locating those elusive, exclusive, off-market, qualified seller and buyer leads, despite current “soft” market conditions
Realtors, brokers, and investors always want to buy seller leads (and purchase buyer leads these days as well!) but it’s getting harder and harder to find high-quality leads in this real estate market. With a team of diverse experts, LeadClicker is a powerful lead generation company that’s currently focused...
getnews.info
Comfort High Partners with More Companies for Safe Shopping and Prompt Delivery
Fast-growing online store, Comfort High, announces partnerships with world-leading logistics and payment processing companies for fast shipping and delivery to customers across the world. Comfort High is pulling all the possible strings to ensure its customers in the United States and other parts of the world enjoy an amazing shopping...
getnews.info
FatBrain AI Could Be The Most Compelling Play In The Booming AI Services Sector…Here’s Why ($LZGI)
LZG International Inc.(OTCQB: LZGI), also known as FatBrain AI, is on the fast-track to becoming a major player in the booming Artificial Intelligence (AI) services sector. In fact, this thinly-traded OTCQB company is solidifying its presence in an AI services market expected to generate more than $309.6 billion for sector participants by 2026. But more than just a participant in a substantial market, the better news, especially from an LZGI investor’s perspective, is that LZGI is positioning itself ideally to capture a sizable share of that enormous market opportunity. Better yet, they may accomplish that goal sooner than later.
getnews.info
Financial sector is at greater risk from screen sharing technologies
October 31st, 2022 – New York – The data handled by financial companies is of great interest to the cyber-criminals due to its value. Companies in the financial industry are frequent targets of cyber-crimes like data breaches, frauds, data loss, hacking, malware, other cyber-attacks. Regardless of the size or operations protocol, approx. 91% financial companies feel the risks of cyber-attacks in various forms. In the recent past, end user is becoming a prime vector for data loss.
getnews.info
EverEscrow Announces Plans To Launch its Web Application
Innovative crypto escrow payment platform, EverEscrow, announces plans to launch a user-friendly web application as part of the all-inclusive new ecosystem of utilities. Crypto enthusiasts in different parts of the world are up for exciting times as EverEscrow plans for its web application. EverEscrow is designed as a decentralised crypto escrow payment platform that is built on the Binance Smart Chain, acting as the intermediary of escrow services for crypto business transactions. The decision to launch a web application and subsequently develop a mobile app in Q1 2023 will enable more individuals and businesses to leverage the features and functionalities of EverEscrow.
getnews.info
Realtimecampaign.com Discusses QuickBooks Enterprise Hosting: Fostering the Accounting Sector and the Shift to Remote Operations
America’s workforce has largely gone mobile according to recent reports. In fact, an estimated 60 percent of the nation’s workers now carry out their jobs remotely on at least a part-time basis. Though this trend was sparked by the pandemic, it’s expected to endure and potentially grow for the foreseeable future. That means businesses across the United States will need to adjust to the remote shift moving forward.
getnews.info
Identify the Impact Analysis of Haptic Technology Market – Global Forecast to 2026
The Haptic technology market is expected to grow USD 4.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.0%. Attractive Opportunity: Supercharge your Visualization. Increasing integration of haptics into consumer devices is expected to fuel the demand for haptic technology. The growing demand for haptic technology for automobile safety applications is expected to play a vital role in the growth of the haptic technology market. Moreover, growing adoption of haptic technology in automobile safety applications will drive the demand for this technology in the near future.
getnews.info
BNG Infotech Private Limited Offers a Reliable Fleet Management Software
BNG Infotech Private Limited is a company that is committed to offering affordable and value-for-money ERP software solutions for logistics, transport, and fleet management companies. The ERP software has been designed to help the logistic players overcome some of the numerous challenges they face by using the right information technology infrastructure. It is built on the latest technology and can adapt one’s product to meet their user’s requirements and the market’s needs. So far, over 10,000 people have used the software. It is constantly in innovation and development since 2005.
getnews.info
Mortgage Experts Offer Solutions To Confront Rising Rates
““It is a complex industry, that often does not make it easy for a customer to get the right financial product,” says Luca Bertolino, owner of Your Mortgage Experts and 15 year industry veteran.”. The team at Your Mortgage Experts bring clients’ money saving solutions to combat rising...
TechCrunch
Arnica raises $7M to improve software supply chain security
The round was led by Joule Ventures and First Rays Venture Partners. A number of angel investors, including Avi Shua (co-founder & CEO of Orca Security), Dror Davidoff (co-founder & CEO of Aqua Security) and Baruch Sadogursky (head of Developer Relations at JFrog), also participated in this round. “As a...
getnews.info
Furniture on rent: Is it really cost-effective?
After investing in a house and a car, the next best thing that requires a good chunk of money in a go is the furniture for your home. There was a time, especially in the era of Gen X, when people attached the act of buying pricey possessions with the feeling of utmost pride. Renting was looked down upon, perhaps as a dent in a person’s social status.
CNBC
Uber stock pops 15% on revenue beat, strong guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates for...
getnews.info
Comfort High Adds Different Categories of Christmas-themed Products to Its Inventory
Leading family products online store, Comfort High, announces the addition of new products to usher in the Holiday season. The Comfort High team has again reiterated its commitment to bringing the best products to customers in different parts of the United States as the store recently added new Christmas-related products to its inventory. Comfort High has witnessed tremendous growth in popularity as one of the sought-after online stores for different categories of family products, offering a unique blend of quality, durability, and functionality.
getnews.info
Gladiator Boutique Officially Launches as an Online Store for Consumer Products
User-friendly web store, Gladiator Boutique, announces its official launch to chart a new course in the online shopping industry with thousands of consumer products. The team behind the Gladiator Boutique store might just be challenging the status quo in the online shopping space, following the launch of the platform. Gladiator Boutique was created to inspire happiness and positivity in families across the globe by providing fashion products and other categories of items sourced from trusted brands in different parts of the world.
Catering group Sodexo targets operating margin above 6% in 2025
Nov 2 (Reuters) - French catering and food services group Sodexo (EXHO.PA) on Wednesday forecast organic sales growth of between 6% and 8% for fiscal 2024-2025 and an operating margin above 6% in 2025, as it aims to refocus on food services and boost voucher business growth.
getnews.info
WAINLUX laser brings the new advanced laser engraving and cutting machine 2022
WAINLUX specializes in the development, manufacture and sales of laser engraving machines, providing a variety of high-performance, intelligent laser engraving machines for a wide range of industries and more engraving enthusiasts and product designers. We have been committed to promoting the upgrading of laser engraving machines, allowing people from all walks of life to use their imagination and turn their creativity into reality.
getnews.info
Creative Biolabs’ Virus Antibody Products Advance Virology Studies Worldwide
Having been immersed in virology and the study of antibodies for decades, Creative Biolabs is dedicated to providing virus antibody services and products to advance clients’ virology studies and strives to lead the competition for virus antibody discovery and development. New York, USA – October 31, 2022 – In...
getnews.info
Gladiator Boutique Partners Shipping Companies for Fast Delivery
Fast-growing online shopping platform, Gladiator Boutique, announces a partnership with world-leading shipping companies and payment processors to enhance the experience of customers. A report by IMARC Group revealed that the global eCommerce market size hit $13 trillion in 2021. The report has also projected the market size to reach over...
Airbnb expects holiday-quarter bookings to moderate; shares fall
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc forecast holiday-quarter revenue that could fall short of market expectations, saying a strong dollar had started to pressure its business and bookings would moderate, sending its shares down 7% after the bell.
getnews.info
Creative Biolabs Provides PROTAC Solutions to Expedite Novel Drug Research
With an advanced platform and excellent technicians, Creative Biolabs is willing to provide global clients with personalized and customized services according to their exclusive PROTAC research needs. New York, USA – October 31, 2022 – Since the discovery of the housekeeping protein degradation system of the human body, Creative Biolabs...
Comments / 0