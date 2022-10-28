ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
getnews.info

Elitefox Showcases Live Trading System at IFX Expo Asia 2022, Providing Full Transparency for Associates

Statistics reveal consistent trading profitability & exemplary customer satisfaction. On 13 September 2022, iFX EXPO Asia 2022 was held in Bangkok for the first time ever. Held annually since 2012 in financial hubs across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, iFX EXPO Asia has been the largest financial B2B exhibition and a hot spot for thought-provoking ideas in the forex industry.The 2+ days exhibition took place between 13 and 15 September in the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld and had brought together thousands of top professionals including Technology and Services Providers, Retail and Institutional Brokers, Payments, Banks and Liquidity Providers, Affiliates and IBs, Digital Assets and Blockchain firms, and Regulation and Compliance authorities.
getnews.info

EverEscrow Announces Plans To Launch its Web Application

Innovative crypto escrow payment platform, EverEscrow, announces plans to launch a user-friendly web application as part of the all-inclusive new ecosystem of utilities. Crypto enthusiasts in different parts of the world are up for exciting times as EverEscrow plans for its web application. EverEscrow is designed as a decentralised crypto escrow payment platform that is built on the Binance Smart Chain, acting as the intermediary of escrow services for crypto business transactions. The decision to launch a web application and subsequently develop a mobile app in Q1 2023 will enable more individuals and businesses to leverage the features and functionalities of EverEscrow.
trading-education.com

5 Best Cryptocurrencies Under US$1: To The Moon In 2023 And Beyond

USD Coin - One of fastest growing stablecoin within the recent crypto market. TRON - A great Ethereum alternative crypto. Polygon - The crypto that managed a price hike when most cryptos went under. A Closer Look At The 5 Best Cryptocurrencies Under $1. Decentraland (MANA) Decentraland was launched in...
boundingintocrypto.com

Kinesis Money Launches Virtual Crypto Card

London, United Kingdom, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire. Kinesis Money, the digital asset utility platform, launched the Kinesis Virtual Card, enabling the global community to spend their crypto holdings in real-time, with instant fiat conversion, anywhere in the world. Powered by BAANX, the Kinesis Virtual Card introduces cryptocurrency as a monetary...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
People

Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Has Dropped by $100 Billion — Including $11 Billion Loss in a Day

Mark Zuckerberg's fortune has taken a substantial hit over the past 13 months. On Thursday, after Meta reported a decline in profits and revenue in its third quarter report, Zuckerberg's worth took a $11 billion hit, according to Forbes and Bloomberg. It marked the second consecutive quarter drop for the company, which had never reported declining sales prior to this year, per Bloomberg.
bitcoinmagazine.com

The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction

A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com

XRP Whale Suddenly Moves Massive $148,102,802 Trove of Crypto

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is abruptly moving a massive trove of XRP worth nearly $150 million over the past weekend. On Saturday, an unknown wallet sent 313,218,270 XRP worth more than $148 million to another unknown wallet, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Blockchain explorer Bithomp reports that the...
Business Insider

Many Americans are ditching their dreams of owning a house as recession fears flare, says the CEO of one of the nation's largest homebuilders

As soaring mortgage rates further reduce housing affordability, Ryan Marshall, the president and CEO of PulteGroup, said that economic anxiety is weighing on Americans, and some are shelving their homeownership dreams as a result. "While we reported significant growth in our third-quarter earnings, demand clearly slowed in the period as...
getnews.info

Blockchains interconnector that brings together all of the blockchains in one place, in any place

Today there are less and less people who haven’t heard of Bitcoin, Blockchain or even NFT. Moreover, we are on the threshold of a new remarkable event – Blockchain 3.0. Blockchain itself is creating a trusted, unfilterable, uncensorable repository of data that is easily accessible worldwide. Each process within a blockchain is transparent, independently verifiable, and auditable in real-time by each participant. These are the characteristics that will drive the third generation of the Internet: WEB3.0.
astaga.com

Best crypto under $1 to buy in November

Cryptocurrencies bounced again this week after spending a number of weeks in a consolidation section. Most cash, together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by greater than 5%. Since there was no main crypto news, this rally was principally due to macro components as buyers priced in a Fed pivot. Listed here are the very best crypto underneath $1 to purchase or commerce in November.

