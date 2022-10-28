ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

click orlando

Teen suspected in Sanford shooting also sought in Georgia armed robberies, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A 17-year-old suspected in a Sanford shooting in September is also wanted in violent home invasions and armed robberies in Georgia, according to authorities. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is looking for Roderick Hillman, 17, who the Sanford Police Department said is connected with a shooting that happened on Sept. 30.
SANFORD, FL
fox5atlanta.com

North Dakota attempted murder suspect with Ga. ties found dead

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Police believe a man wanted on attempted murder charges in North Dakota was found dead over the weekend. Leonard Higdon was a suspect in an attempted murder investigation in the N.D. city of Williston. Officers said that brutal attack took place on Sept. 29. While deputies...
WILLISTON, ND
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach

A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WALB 10

Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr. Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
westorlandonews.com

Central Florida Gang Bust: Guns, 1,800 Pounds of Marijuana, Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine

FDLE Tampa Bay was recently part of a task force that assisted the St. Petersburg Police Department in bringing down a violent gang operating throughout Central Florida. During six search warrants, investigators reported the seizure of 18 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 1,800 pounds of marijuana (with a street value of $3 million), 42 grams of crack cocaine, 40 grams of powder cocaine and 15 guns. Here are some photos:
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after father fatally stabbed by son in Lauderhill

Lauderhill, Fla. – Police arrested a 31-year-old man on Saturday morning for allegedly stabbing his father to death in Lauderhill. According to Lauderhill Police Major and Public Information Officer Michael Santiago, the incident occurred just before 5:00 a.m. near the 5000 block of Northwest 12th Street. After receiving a...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WALB 10

3 arrested in Tift Co. drug, firearm bust

TIFTON Ga. (WALB) - Three men have been arrested after deputies found a stash of drugs and firearms, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Jeremy Washington is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Private prison in McRae will close and lay off 252 people

MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — More than 250 people will lose jobs next month when a federal prison in Telfair County closes. The McRae Correctional Facility is owned by a Nashville-based private company, CoreCivic. Steve Owen, a CoreCivic vice president, said it's closing because their contract with the federal Bureau of...
MCRAE, GA

