click orlando
Teen suspected in Sanford shooting also sought in Georgia armed robberies, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A 17-year-old suspected in a Sanford shooting in September is also wanted in violent home invasions and armed robberies in Georgia, according to authorities. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is looking for Roderick Hillman, 17, who the Sanford Police Department said is connected with a shooting that happened on Sept. 30.
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach man charged for murder, shooting of 2 teenagers in 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Initial information about the shooting. West Palm Beach police announced Tuesday that a Riviera Beach man is charged with the murder of a teen and the shooting of another that happened back in 2021. Just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021,...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale man arrested in connection with string of bank robberies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man has been sentenced to 145 months in prison and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Rodney Smith for his participation in a string of bank robberies, authorities said. The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Robert Willis Jr. of Fort...
foxsports640.com
92-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Boca Raton
(BOCA RATON, Florida)– Boca Raton police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a 92-year-old man and fled the scene. The Boca Police Department said, “The Traffic Homicide…
foxsports640.com
Florida man threatens to skin deputy alive
(MARION COUNTY, FL)– A Florida man has been arrested after he threatened a deputy following a traffic stop. The incident occurred on Oct. 23 around 4 a.m. in the area…
fox5atlanta.com
North Dakota attempted murder suspect with Ga. ties found dead
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Police believe a man wanted on attempted murder charges in North Dakota was found dead over the weekend. Leonard Higdon was a suspect in an attempted murder investigation in the N.D. city of Williston. Officers said that brutal attack took place on Sept. 29. While deputies...
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach
A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
cw34.com
Custodial staff in Palm Beach County schools demand a raise from the district
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Custodial staff working in Palm Beach County schools say they are requesting a pay raise from the district. Earlier this year, the district announced they would be raising rates for Palm Beach County bus drivers making them the highest-paid drivers in the state.
WALB 10
Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr. Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.
WOKV.com
Police: Father arrested after his child was injured in shooting in Georgia
Police: Father arrested after his child was injured in shooting in Georgia Officers found a child with a gunshot wound to the hand when they arrived at the scene. The child was alert and breathing when they were taken to the hospital. (NCD)
westorlandonews.com
Central Florida Gang Bust: Guns, 1,800 Pounds of Marijuana, Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine
FDLE Tampa Bay was recently part of a task force that assisted the St. Petersburg Police Department in bringing down a violent gang operating throughout Central Florida. During six search warrants, investigators reported the seizure of 18 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 1,800 pounds of marijuana (with a street value of $3 million), 42 grams of crack cocaine, 40 grams of powder cocaine and 15 guns. Here are some photos:
Click10.com
Police investigating after father fatally stabbed by son in Lauderhill
Lauderhill, Fla. – Police arrested a 31-year-old man on Saturday morning for allegedly stabbing his father to death in Lauderhill. According to Lauderhill Police Major and Public Information Officer Michael Santiago, the incident occurred just before 5:00 a.m. near the 5000 block of Northwest 12th Street. After receiving a...
He fled from a crash as his passenger died and never called for help, PBSO says. Now he's in jail.
WEST PALM BEACH — Ten days before what would have been Jennifer Fortin's 30th birthday, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies arrested the man they believe is responsible for her death. Deputies arrested Gary Dana Grieser Jr. Wednesday on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash...
Georgia Says You Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID with a Black or Gold Star on Your Driver's License
Georgia - Dept. of Drivers Services (DDS) Georgia's Dept. of Driver Services (DDS) has issued an Air Travel Alert saying that its residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license with either a black star or gold star on it.
Florida Department of Corrections updates probation form after state voter fraud crackdown
The Florida Department of Corrections has updated its probation form to include a section that places the burden on convicted offenders to determine their voter eligibility.
WALB 10
3 arrested in Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
TIFTON Ga. (WALB) - Three men have been arrested after deputies found a stash of drugs and firearms, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Jeremy Washington is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Private prison in McRae will close and lay off 252 people
MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — More than 250 people will lose jobs next month when a federal prison in Telfair County closes. The McRae Correctional Facility is owned by a Nashville-based private company, CoreCivic. Steve Owen, a CoreCivic vice president, said it's closing because their contract with the federal Bureau of...
3 Georgians win $50,000 in latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — Even though there were no winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, three different Georgians still came away with a large sum of money, according to the Georgia Lottery. Three people in Georgia had four of the five numbers correct, along with the Powerball. They each won $50,000.
Palm Beach County power rankings: Here's how the Top 10 shakes out on last week of regular season
The final week of the 2022 high school football season is here!. With most county teams suiting up for the last fall, here's a look at the best of Palm Beach County as teams look to add the final piece to their FHSAA postseason resume:. Recent:Former Atlantic High School athletic...
AOL Corp
Georgia pastor slams GOP nominee Herschel Walker in fiery sermon: 'We don't need a walker'
An Atlanta-area pastor and social justice advocate delivered a fiery sermon Sunday, calling for action from Georgians while critiquing Donald Trump-backed Herschel Walker, the GOP nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia. “Y’all ain’t ready for me today,” Jamal Bryant warned the congregation at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church,...
