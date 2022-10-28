Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Following dense fog early Wednesday, warmer winds return
With damp soil and calm winds in place, we may see pockets of thick fog develop early Wednesday morning. -- David Yeomans
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
WacoTrib.com
Recent rains give brief reprieve from tighter Waco water restrictions
For anyone watching the historic drop in levels at Lake Waco this year, the last few days have offered a game of inches. The lake elevation fell Friday morning to a near-record low of 450.8 feet above sea level, then rose that afternoon thanks to a storm system that moved through North Central Texas, settling back to 450.9 by Sunday afternoon.
TxDOT announces new lane closures in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Beginning the night of Nov. 1, TxDOT will close various lanes along BUS 190 in Copperas Cove. The closures will allow for crews to begin a milling operation along the ongoing road project. Various lanes will be closed throughout the night to allow the operation to be conducted safely.
LIST: Veterans Day 2022 events in Central Texas
Here's a list of different events across Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day.
fox44news.com
Truck boom hits I-14 overpass over Trimmier in Killeen
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on the Trimmier Road turnaround at westbound Central Texas Expressway was closed on Tuesday morning after a truck passing under the bridge struck it. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said they got a call at 7:27 a.m. regarding a City of Killeen truck...
WacoTrib.com
Trick-or-treaters crowd Colcord Avenue in neighborhood tradition
A pair of T-Rex greet a trick-or-treater at the Halloween on Colcord event Monday, organized by the Sanger-Heights Neighborhood Association with a $7,500 grant from the city of Waco to block streets and provide security. A crowd of more than 2,000 enjoyed candy, food and kids activities along a four-block stretch of Colcord Avenue.
fox44news.com
Bridge work at Lake Whitney to cause closures
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation has started a project to construct a new Highway 174 bridge near Kimball Bend Park. TxDOT says the new bridge and approaches will enhance safety for bridge traffic, including wider shoulders after construction. The current bridge was constructed in 1950, and is composed of two twelve-foot lanes with three-foot shoulders.
fox44news.com
Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
2 Texas Residents Win Big In Historic $1 Billion Powerball Drawing
Did anyone win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday?
This Is The Best Candy Store In Texas
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
fox44news.com
Trunk or Treat Halloween Fun
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Heroes, villains, monsters, witches and all walks of life came out tonight to celebrate the spooky holiday. All were able to collect their candy safely, thanks to the Waco Police Department and the Waco ISD Police Department. This was the second annual Halloween trunk...
Silo of Screams brings Halloween horror to Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Prepare for a fright on Halloween night. It's the last night anyone can enjoy some haunts at Silo of Screams in Temple. There are five different attractions, one being an insane asylum. The haunted attraction has been open every Friday and Saturday since the beginning of...
KWTX
Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
KWTX
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
KWTX
Why the location of Waco’s ‘Día de los Muertos’ parade on Saturday holds historical significance for the Hispanic community
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco celebrated its Día de los Muertos parade Saturday afternoon, running through University Parks Drive to Indian Spring Park. The traditionally Mexican holiday is a time to remember and honor loved ones who’ve passed away. “It’s an opportunity to come together and commemorate people...
News Channel 25
Central Texas parents opting for 'safer options' this Halloween
WACO, Texas — Many parents will take their children to trick or treat on Monday for Halloween, but before you head out - there are some safety tips you should follow. The FDA warns parents not to allow children to eat Halloween candy as they are going door to door until they’ve checked it and to make sure their children are always near them during door-to-door knocking.
KBTX.com
Permit approved that would remove large amounts of water from Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District has approved a drilling and operating permit for a Houston-based water company that wants to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station along with Texas A&M University.
KWTX
Authorities in Bell County looking for missing teen
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Zana Sophia Rene Fino, last seen at a home in the Troy area on Oct. 23, 2022. Deputies say the teen is approximately five feet tall and weighs about a hundred pounds.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
