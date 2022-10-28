ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WacoTrib.com

Recent rains give brief reprieve from tighter Waco water restrictions

For anyone watching the historic drop in levels at Lake Waco this year, the last few days have offered a game of inches. The lake elevation fell Friday morning to a near-record low of 450.8 feet above sea level, then rose that afternoon thanks to a storm system that moved through North Central Texas, settling back to 450.9 by Sunday afternoon.
WACO, TX
KCEN

TxDOT announces new lane closures in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Beginning the night of Nov. 1, TxDOT will close various lanes along BUS 190 in Copperas Cove. The closures will allow for crews to begin a milling operation along the ongoing road project. Various lanes will be closed throughout the night to allow the operation to be conducted safely.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Truck boom hits I-14 overpass over Trimmier in Killeen

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on the Trimmier Road turnaround at westbound Central Texas Expressway was closed on Tuesday morning after a truck passing under the bridge struck it. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said they got a call at 7:27 a.m. regarding a City of Killeen truck...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Trick-or-treaters crowd Colcord Avenue in neighborhood tradition

A pair of T-Rex greet a trick-or-treater at the Halloween on Colcord event Monday, organized by the Sanger-Heights Neighborhood Association with a $7,500 grant from the city of Waco to block streets and provide security. A crowd of more than 2,000 enjoyed candy, food and kids activities along a four-block stretch of Colcord Avenue.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Bridge work at Lake Whitney to cause closures

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation has started a project to construct a new Highway 174 bridge near Kimball Bend Park. TxDOT says the new bridge and approaches will enhance safety for bridge traffic, including wider shoulders after construction. The current bridge was constructed in 1950, and is composed of two twelve-foot lanes with three-foot shoulders.
WHITNEY, TX
fox44news.com

Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Trunk or Treat Halloween Fun

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Heroes, villains, monsters, witches and all walks of life came out tonight to celebrate the spooky holiday. All were able to collect their candy safely, thanks to the Waco Police Department and the Waco ISD Police Department. This was the second annual Halloween trunk...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Silo of Screams brings Halloween horror to Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Prepare for a fright on Halloween night. It's the last night anyone can enjoy some haunts at Silo of Screams in Temple. There are five different attractions, one being an insane asylum. The haunted attraction has been open every Friday and Saturday since the beginning of...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Central Texas parents opting for 'safer options' this Halloween

WACO, Texas — Many parents will take their children to trick or treat on Monday for Halloween, but before you head out - there are some safety tips you should follow. The FDA warns parents not to allow children to eat Halloween candy as they are going door to door until they’ve checked it and to make sure their children are always near them during door-to-door knocking.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Authorities in Bell County looking for missing teen

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Zana Sophia Rene Fino, last seen at a home in the Troy area on Oct. 23, 2022. Deputies say the teen is approximately five feet tall and weighs about a hundred pounds.
BELL COUNTY, TX

