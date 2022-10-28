ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Group of teenagers volunteer to clean up after partygoers leave mess in Colorado national forest

A group of teens volunteered to clean up a mess left behind by other teen partygoers at Uncompahgre National Forest, after San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters posted a video of hundreds of bottles and cans on the forest floor. "The Sheriff's Office wishes to thank the teens who came out to clean up the large mess left in the USFS near Telluride's Bear Creek Trail as documented and released on video two weeks ago. Your community thanks you for your efforts! Great job!" officials from the sheriff's office said a Facebook Post. It is always important to clean up after yourself when you visit natural spaces, to protect the area for generations to come. Not only is littering against the law in Colorado, but it's against the principles of Leave No Trace. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
Colorado Wolves May Have Crossed Border And Then Shot In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sharp differences in Wyoming’s and Colorado’s wolf management policies may have meant death for three young female wolves from Colorado’s famed North Park pack, a Colorado wildlife official said. Three black “sub-adult” females were reported to have...
COLORADO STATE
Rocky Ford-based Water Purification system named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Innovative Water Technologies now bears the title of Grand Prize Winner, after the Colorado Chamber of Commerce voted the company's SunSpring water filtration system the 'Coolest Thing Made in Colorado.' The company, based out of Rocky Ford, has installed water filtration systems in 38 countries, producing over 100 billion liters The post Rocky Ford-based Water Purification system named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’ appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
Forget the Flyover: Drive Down to Durango Driving Through the Not So Plain States

The Million Dollar Highway; Durango-Silverton Railroad; Four Corners Monument; are reachable by a combination of planes, trains and automobiles. I stood at the shore and watched Max McKee’s Aquastar day cruise boat set out for a sunset cruise on Lake Michigan from his harbor in Muskegon, Michigan near the same shipping dock a Ponant Cruise Ship had slipped away from to make a crossing to Milwaukee.
DURANGO, CO
Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado

A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heartwarming thanks to some pretty awesome women in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault. Morgan...
WELD COUNTY, CO
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland

It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
COLORADO STATE
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Here are the Colorado ski resort changes coming this season

DENVER — Guests returning to Colorado’s ski slopes this winter after two years of conditions limited by the coronavirus will find an abundance of newer and faster lifts, expanded terrain and bigger central buildings where they can sit and rest after a long day on the mountain. Here...
COLORADO STATE

