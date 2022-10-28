A group of teens volunteered to clean up a mess left behind by other teen partygoers at Uncompahgre National Forest, after San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters posted a video of hundreds of bottles and cans on the forest floor. "The Sheriff's Office wishes to thank the teens who came out to clean up the large mess left in the USFS near Telluride's Bear Creek Trail as documented and released on video two weeks ago. Your community thanks you for your efforts! Great job!" officials from the sheriff's office said a Facebook Post. It is always important to clean up after yourself when you visit natural spaces, to protect the area for generations to come. Not only is littering against the law in Colorado, but it's against the principles of Leave No Trace. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO