Read full article on original website
Related
Western Colorado Fugitive Believed To Be Hiding In Grand Junction
Authorities in San Miguel County are searching for a Grand Junction area woman who is being named as a person of interest in an aggravated auto theft incident earlier this week. Work Truck Stolen In Small Western Colorado Town. An auto theft was reported just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon...
Do These Nasty Little Bugs Live in Colorado? We Hope Not
Colorado is home to seven invasive insects that residents are encouraged to squash immediately upon spotting them. While they aren't the nastiest, they are trying to destroy our forests. The Wheel Bug is a creepy bug with a nasty bite that is found in Colorado. Most people have never heard...
When Bears Go to Sleep, the Rest of Colorado’s Wildlife Wakes Up
Humans aren't the only Coloradans that have learned to be Bear Aware — the animals have too. A recent tweet from Ranger Tiffany McCauley, a park ranger at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Northeast Region, showcased an interesting Centennial State phenomenon that happens when bears go into hibernation. Let's...
Group of teenagers volunteer to clean up after partygoers leave mess in Colorado national forest
A group of teens volunteered to clean up a mess left behind by other teen partygoers at Uncompahgre National Forest, after San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters posted a video of hundreds of bottles and cans on the forest floor. "The Sheriff's Office wishes to thank the teens who came out to clean up the large mess left in the USFS near Telluride's Bear Creek Trail as documented and released on video two weeks ago. Your community thanks you for your efforts! Great job!" officials from the sheriff's office said a Facebook Post. It is always important to clean up after yourself when you visit natural spaces, to protect the area for generations to come. Not only is littering against the law in Colorado, but it's against the principles of Leave No Trace. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Wolves May Have Crossed Border And Then Shot In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sharp differences in Wyoming’s and Colorado’s wolf management policies may have meant death for three young female wolves from Colorado’s famed North Park pack, a Colorado wildlife official said. Three black “sub-adult” females were reported to have...
Rocky Ford-based Water Purification system named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’
ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Innovative Water Technologies now bears the title of Grand Prize Winner, after the Colorado Chamber of Commerce voted the company's SunSpring water filtration system the 'Coolest Thing Made in Colorado.' The company, based out of Rocky Ford, has installed water filtration systems in 38 countries, producing over 100 billion liters The post Rocky Ford-based Water Purification system named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’ appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Will Soon Be Seeing More Cloud Seeding – But What is it?
Mother Nature certainly has a mind of her own, which Coloradans can confirm based on the state's unique weather patterns that often occur - remember that time it snowed in June?!. But along with the significant snowstorms that barrel through the Centennial State each year, humans have found a way...
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over Colorado’s US-34 Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
94kix.com
Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
Colorado Couple Goes Viral After Being Terrorized By Tumbleweeds
Next time you want to "go viral", perhaps try doing something untraditional... like filling your yard with an unfathomable amount of tumbleweeds, enough to trap yourself inside your home. After all, one Colorado couple just managed to do that - and now they're the talk of the town (more like...
Only Cage-Free Eggs Will Be Sold in Colorado Thanks to New Law
Animal welfare is a priority in Colorado and the state has passed its own sort of bird bill of rights. According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, starting January 1, 2023, farmers and business owners must begin a transition to cage-free hen housing. What Are Cage-Free Eggs?. Typically hens laying...
goworldtravel.com
Forget the Flyover: Drive Down to Durango Driving Through the Not So Plain States
The Million Dollar Highway; Durango-Silverton Railroad; Four Corners Monument; are reachable by a combination of planes, trains and automobiles. I stood at the shore and watched Max McKee’s Aquastar day cruise boat set out for a sunset cruise on Lake Michigan from his harbor in Muskegon, Michigan near the same shipping dock a Ponant Cruise Ship had slipped away from to make a crossing to Milwaukee.
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack.
Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado
A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heartwarming thanks to some pretty awesome women in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault. Morgan...
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
kool1079.com
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Here are the Colorado ski resort changes coming this season
DENVER — Guests returning to Colorado’s ski slopes this winter after two years of conditions limited by the coronavirus will find an abundance of newer and faster lifts, expanded terrain and bigger central buildings where they can sit and rest after a long day on the mountain. Here...
Inflation, water, energy are all big issues - but what rural Coloradans most want is to be heard
On Colorado’s Eastern Plains, the summer harvest is over. Winter wheat is in the ground in most places. Fall hayrides are in full swing. Pumpkin patches are full and watermelons have been blown into oblivion, an annual tradition at former Sen. Greg Brophy's Wray farm that involves heavy artillery.
This is the most popular Halloween costume in Colorado for 2022
The spookiest holiday of the year has arrived. Monday is Halloween. From ghosts and goblins to superheroes and royalty, costumes of all types will be sported across Colorado tonight.
Why So Cold? Ice Castles Won’t Be Coming Back To Colorado In 2022
A winter tradition loved by Coloradoans all across the state will not be making its return to Colorado in 2022. For the second year in a row, Colorado will be deprived of the iconic Ice Castles, a popular winter attraction formerly visited by thousands every year. Why won't the Ice...
Comments / 0