wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
digitalspy.com
WWE and AEW Superstars reunite to celebrate Sheamus' wedding
There's nothing like a wedding to bring people together and Sheamus' big day reunited a number of WWE Superstars with their former co-workers. The Celtic warrior tied the knot over the weekend, marrying his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, in New York. In attendance were a number of WWE and AEW...
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
itrwrestling.com
“They Didn’t Want Punk There From The Start” – Jim Cornette On The Elite
2022 has proven rather tumultuous for All Elite Wrestling. Between the issues caused by dwindling ticket sales and plummeting ratings, CM Punk’s actions during the All Out media scrum led to scandalous developments that the company is still rocking from. The result of that incident has seen a number...
Seth Rollins, Cesaro And More Reunited For Sheamus' Wedding, And I've Really Missed Seeing These WWE And AEW Stars Together
Seth Rollins reunited with Claudio Castagnoli and other AEW and WWE superstars at Sheamus' wedding.
ringsidenews.com
Ace Steel Calls Out ‘Manipulators’ In AEW
AEW recently released Ace Steel as a result of his role in the turmoil that occurred behind the scenes after All Out. During the altercation, Steel allegedly bit Kenny Omega and flung a chair. On his Instagram Story, the former Ring of Honor wrestler appears to have defended himself in the face of the allegations.
PWMania
Mick Foley Says WWE is Fooling Themselves if They Don’t View AEW as Competition
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed a wide variety of topics. During it, Foley stated that he thinks people in WWE are deceiving themselves if they don’t consider AEW to be competition. He believes that AEW is the future of professional wrestling.
nodq.com
Solomonster reacts to CM Punk being voted off All Elite island
From Solomonster: With AEW’s investigation now completed, Solomonster reacts to Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks returning to AEW television, while CM Punk and Larry the Dog are voted off All Elite Island. He shares his thoughts on Larry supposedly being hurt in the Brawl Out backstage incident, the locker room sentiment against Punk, Chris Jericho calling Punk a ‘cancer’ and a detriment to the company and why he has sympathy for CM Punk fans.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette Says He “Wouldn’t Have A Spot” For Chris Jericho In AEW
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about Chris Jericho, who recently signed a new deal with AEW that will see him elevated to the roles of producer and creative advisor. Cornette stated how he would prefer to keep Jon...
Yardbarker
Eric Bischoff says AEW presents "excuses for a match" and "not well crafted stories"
Eric Bischoff has been critical of Tony Khan’s booking saying that a lot of matches have no story. Khan recently responded to that saying that Nitro had many matches that had no story. On the latest "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff was asked if he had a chance to hear Khan’s comment and if so, what does he think of them:
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Provides “Rhodes To The Top” Update, Teases “Something Fun”
There’s a load of entertainment on the way from “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Cody Rhodes recently put a spotlight on a project update since he leaving All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and going back to his home of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) earlier in the year. In...
ringsidenews.com
Lana Would Rather Join AEW Than Make WWE Return
Lana had a memorable stint in WWE during her last run with the company last year. It largely involved her feuding with Nia Jax and getting put through the announcer’s table week in and week out. At this point, she would also rather join AEW than return to WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Schiavone Announces His Son Matt Works For AEW
Tony Schiavone has revealed some personal news about his son getting a job working with him at AEW. When AEW launched in 2019, Tony Schiavone was one of the main announcers in the company and he remains in that role over three years later. Schiavone can be regularly heard on Dynamite and Rampage while he also conducts interviews with wrestlers as well.
musictimes.com
Mötley Crüe Breaks Silence After Mick Mars’ Exit: Replacement Guitarist Finally Revealed
Many fans were saddened after Mick Mars announced that he would be retiring from touring, and now his bandmates are speaking out about the matter as well as announcing his replacement guitarist; who could it be?. In a statement, the band collectively said they accept the legendary musician's decision to...
MMAmania.com
Video: Jeff Monson stretchered out of arena after illegal soccer kick ends fight in Russia
It has not been a good weekend for aged mixed martial artists still trying to make a few bucks. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight and human fire hydrant, Jeff Monson, was back in action on Saturday night (Oct. 29, 2022) at a Draka Boxing/MMA event in Russia. The 51-year-old anarcho-communist was facing Alexandr Ilyasov in the main event of the night, but things went sideways in the second round after “The Snowman” dived for Ilyasov’s leg, only to get illegally soccer kicked in the neck shortly after.
tjrwrestling.net
CJ Perry Addresses Potential WWE Return Or AEW Debut
Could CJ Perry soon make a return to WWE? What about a debut in AEW? She recently addressed her situation. Formerly under the ring name of Lana in World Wrestling Entertainment, it’s been almost 17 months since the last time that Perry was in the squared circle. While inactive in professional wrestling, Perry has been involved with modeling and also appearing on podcasts. Not just that, but she was also a “The Surreal Life” participant on VH1, appearing with the likes of Dennis Rodman and Frankie Muniz.
tjrwrestling.net
CM Punk Fought Against WWE Writers Over Disparaging Line About Mick Foley
Mick Foley has recalled working with CM Punk in WWE and Punk refused some of the suggestions by WWE writers due to the respect that Punk had for Foley. In 2012, Mick Foley returned to WWE after a run with TNA Wrestling and even though Foley was retired as a wrestler, he was still great at doing promos. Foley is not just known for being a guy that took crazy bumps in the ring, but for also delivering some of the most legendary promos ever.
wrestleview.com
Tell Us Your Thoughts: “Uncle Howdy” is speculated to be…
Bray Wyatt closed out Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown with an in-ring promo. He was scheduled to address his demons. He noted that what we are seeing is the most real and best version of Bray Wyatt. He also went on to say that there is a part of him that likes the fact that he is not afraid to do horrible things.
