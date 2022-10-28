ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-5 leaves 2 injured

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 Saturday morning. According to CHP, on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at around 10:40 a.m., officers received a call of a crash on northbound Interstate 5, north of Twissleman Road. During the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Portion of Hwy 99 closed for construction overnight tomorrow, Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A portion of Highway 99 in southwest Bakersfield will be closed for two nights beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the City of Bakersfield. All lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern jury gets case of meth-using driver who caused deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After finishing a job on Oct. 15, 2020, Grant Miller followed his usual routine — he took a few hits of methamphetamine. Miller, 50, then got behind the wheel and began the long drive home from Tehachapi to Fresno, prosecutor Tara Deal said. He didn’t reach his destination. Miller nodded off […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shot, killed on Rembrandt Street: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) A man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact KCSO...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 wanted for attempted grand theft of off-road go-karts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Police are searching for two suspects who attempted to steal two off-road go-karts in East Bakersfield this past summer. The incident happened July 27, 2022 around 4:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of Hollins Street, east of Haley Street. Two men are sought by Bakersfield Police officers for attempted grand theft.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

2 officers with Tulare PD arrested following party in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — It’s not every day that law enforcement arrests two of its own. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office can confirm they have arrested two officers with the Tulare Police Department on Saturday night shortly after midnight. Deputies were called to North Visalia due to complaints...
VISALIA, CA
KGET

First rainfall since June in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parts of Bakersfield are seeing the first rainfall since June of this year and that may cause slippery roads. There will be isolated storms around town until early tomorrow. Watch out for slippery road conditions.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
LAMONT, CA
theshafterpress.com

Gangs blamed for Wasco shootings

Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

KGET

Man dies of injuries weeks after assault, suspect arrested: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Bakersfield Police Department said a man died of injuries from an assault in September and officers made an arrest of a suspect Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to Peachwood Court on Sept. 15 for a report of assault. At the time, Javier Ahumada, 36, of Bakersfield declined medical aid and then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers

TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.
IVANHOE, CA

