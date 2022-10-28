Read full article on original website
Paul Ince Slams ‘Absolute Total Joke’ Referee After Penalty Error In Burnley Defeat
The Royals will feel unlucky after a last-minute winner for Burnley secured three points for the home side at Turf Moor. Tom Ince gave Reading the lead in the second half but Burnley equalised shortly after. Reading had the stronger finish and Tom Ince had a strong claim for a penalty waved away by the referee in stoppage time. Unfortunately, Burnley scored a very late winner to secure the victory.
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
Leicester City vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Manchester City in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for...
Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Need to Overcome the “Difficult Moments”
As difficult as Liverpool’s start to the league season has been, their struggles pale in comparison to those of Leeds United, who appear early favourites for relegation after a difficult start to their second year back in the Premier League. Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, though, isn’t taking anything for...
Reece James, Wesley Fofana to continue injury rehab in Dubai for some reason
Chelsea have confirmed with an official statement that Reece James and Wesley Fofana “will continue their rehabilitation programmes this week in Dubai”, but have neglected to include even a token reason for this seemingly random and confusing decision. They did make sure to say that “a member of the Chelsea medical department will accompany them”.
Former Chelsea hero David Luiz makes history by winning the Copa Libertadores
There wasn’t much to be happy about in the Chelsea-verse yesterday, but over in South America, one of our former heroes — well, two, actually — had themselves a pretty good weekend indeed. Flamengo, featuring David Luiz and Filipe Luís, beat Athletico Paranaense, 1-0 on Saturday night to claim their third Copa Libertadores and second in four seasons (and third final in that same span).
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 314: Burned
Reading FC came away from Burnley empty handed in controversial circumstances on Saturday to leave Paul Ince and the Royals fans seething. Marc Mayo is joined by Harry Chafer for the latest episode of The Tilehurst End Podcast with the Recap, your Mailbag questions and a Big Match preview for Luton to discuss. We also have Louisa Sanghera from Proud Royals dropping by to discuss their work in Pubchat.
Everton 0-3 Manchester United: The Reds remain at the top of the table
Manchester United remained at the top of the table in the Super League following a resolute 3-0 win over Everton in Merseyside. Marc Skinner’s side came into the game following a penalty shootout loss to Durham in the FA WSL Cup, but they had tied the game 2-2 in normal time thanks to goals from Jade Moore and Vilde Boe Risa.
Monday October 31st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington
A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland. The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster. Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his brother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
Staff Takeaways: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United
Colin - Training ground defensive work is showing, even with rotation. There were plenty of groans and concerns throughout the United universe when it was announced that club captain Harry Maguire would be returning to action. With Varane injured and Lindelof out with illness he was the only fit centre back in the team, but despite a rusty start he grew into the game and played very well in the end as they got the clean sheet.
Díaz Reportedly Expected Back Sooner Than Initially Feared
The knee injury Luis Díaz sustained against Arsenal earlier this month was a huge blow to Liverpool FC. The Colombian winger was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing team, so hearing he was expected to miss a full three months was hard to take. According...
MATCHDAY: Champions League reaches group-stage finale
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would love to have the opportunity to rest his key players after a grueling run of matches that has stretched his injury-hit squad. Klopp won’t be doing it against Napoli, however. Not with top spot in the group still up for grabs — and not with Napoli “maybe the in-form team in Europe at the moment,” according to Klopp. “This is not a game for massive rotation,” said Klopp, whose team has lost back-to-back games in the English Premier League but has won four in a row in the Champions League to qualify for the last 16. Napoli, which has a club-record 13 straight wins across all competitions, is looking to complete a perfect group stage of six straight victories and will clinch top spot in the group if it avoids defeat at Liverpool by four goals or more. Rangers is looking to claim a first point in the group when Ajax visits in the other game. Ajax will finish third, and therefore drop into the Europa League knockout-round playoffs, by avoiding defeat by five goals or more.
Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest: Mikel Arteta delighted with his side's improvement
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is delighted with the improved performance in a 5-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest after losing to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on Thursday. MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest. Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 30 October on BBC One, BBC...
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
Fulham 0-0 Everton: Three Takeaways | Blues Batten Down the Hatches
The early signs during the match at Craven Cottage were Everton may have brought some of the attacking verve they displayed last weekend with them on their travels, as they got in Fulham’s faces from the opening whistle. The high press was in evidence and caused a couple of turnovers in possession, which the Blues didn’t really take advantage of. However, we have seen the team play like this before away from Goodison Park under Frank Lampard, even going back to last season, when their away form was truly diabolical. The early storm and enthusiasm drops off after ten, fifteen minutes, territory is ceded and the team can struggle to get out of its own half. On Saturday, this was a gradual process throughout the first 45 minutes but was completed after the restart, the visitors once again being devoid of ideas as to how to progress the ball into the Fulham half.
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Win a Crucial Away Match, 1-0
Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win as City win away again and played as good as they could vs a deep lying Foxes side. A different lineup with Alvarez at the head where he played well, but not enough to score. Quite good to come away with the win amid the circumstances. A win and let’s move with the three points and the clean sheet.
Eddie Howe sees lots of room for improvement at in-form Newcastle
Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle they have done nothing yet despite their blistering start to the season.Saturday’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa at St James’ Park left the rejuvenated Magpies sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table with 24 points from their first 13 games and boasting the best defensive record in the division.At the same stage last season – two fixtures into Howe’s reign – they were bottom with just six points, winless and in desperate trouble.But asked if they were yet at full speed following their latest victory, Howe said: “I think there’s loads of improvement...
