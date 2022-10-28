Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $770 per month, includes heat and hot waterBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near FutureZoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Related
NHL
Francouz sleeps through Avalanche plane change on way to Global Series
Goalie woke to empty plane, 'I didn't know if we were in Finland or what happened'. Pavel Francouz is ready to give Rip Van Winkle a run for his money. The Colorado Avalanche goalie may not have slept as long as the fictional Van Winkle, who in the Washington Irving story dozed for 20 years.
NHL
Devils Practice in Vancouver | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey kicks off a three-game Western Canada swing on Tuesday night against the Canucks. The Devils practiced in Vancouver ahead of Tuesday's game against the Canucks. New Jersey is riding a three-game win streak heading into this Western Canada road trip which also includes stops in Edmonton and Calgary. Following a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Sunday, the team flew out to the West Coast.
NHL
Yotes Notes: Rocking the Mullett & Power Play Stays Hot
Coyotes bring the NHL to Tempe, Fischer scores twice in home opener. It was quite a week for the Arizona Coyotes. The team wrapped up its two-week, six-game road trip in exciting fashion, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 before returning home to play its first game in the brand-new Mullett Arena on Friday. Arizona's home opener lived up to the hype, as the raucous fans donned mullet wigs while watching forward Christian Fischer score the first NHL goal in their new, temporary home.
NHL
Avalanche, Blue Jackets have chance to bond, regroup at Global Series
HELSINKI -- The Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets are hoping that the 2022 Global Series will start to cure what ails them. The Avalanche, the defending Stanley Cup champions, are 4-4-1 but have lost two straight, 1-0 to the New Jersey Devils on Friday and a come-from-ahead 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday, the day before they flew to Finland to start their European adventure.
NHL
Drysdale could be out rest of regular season for Ducks with torn labrum
Defenseman expected to be sidelined 4-6 months after surgery. Jamie Drysdale could be out the rest of the regular season for the Anaheim Ducks. The 20-year-old defenseman will have surgery for a torn labrum and is expected to be sidelined 4-6 months. Drysdale was injured in a 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
The 24-year-old's season-opening point streak has now extended to nine games. For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Oettinger expected to be out one week for Stars
McAvoy ahead of schedule in recovery for Bruins; Carter day-to-day with Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Dallas Stars. Jake Oettinger is expected to miss at least a week with a lower-body injury, general...
NHL
McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt and Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 30. FIRST STAR - CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS. McDavid topped the NHL with 4-4-8 -...
NHL
CBJ to host Hockey For Her series, presented by Meyers Jewelers
The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to welcome back Hockey For Her, presented by Meyers Jewelers, for the 2022-23 season. Hockey For Her is a platform designed distinctly for female fans, offering insights into all aspects of the game of hockey. The first session, Behind the Scenes with CBJ, will take place on Sunday, November 20 when the Blue Jackets host the Florida Panthers at 6 p.m. ET. The session will be 120-minutes in length and take place at Nationwide Arena before the start of the home game.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings
Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. The Sabres continue their four-game homestand with an Atlantic Division matchup tonight, welcoming the improved Detroit Red Wings to KeyBank Center for the first time this season. Tickets are available here. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for...
NHL
VGK Loan Brossoit To Henderson For LTIR Conditioning Loan
VEGAS (October 31, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 31, that the team has loaned goaltender Laurent Brossoit to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League on a long-term injured reserve conditioning loan. Brossoit, 29, has appeared in 106 NHL games over...
NHL
McAvoy Progresses to Full Participation for Monday's Practice
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery was trying not to get ahead of himself. As he thought about all of the qualities that Charlie McAvoy possesses, he had to take a step back and remember that the blue liner is still a ways away from joining the Bruins lineup. "I think he's...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22
The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
NHL
Drysdale Out Four to Six Months with Torn Labrum
The Ducks announced today that defenseman Jamie Drysdale suffered a torn labrum (left shoulder) during last Friday's game at Vegas. He will undergo surgery in the near future and be out of the lineup approximately 4-6 months. The 20-year-old Drysdale had played in Anaheim's first eight games of the season,...
NHL
RELEASE: McDavid named NHL's First Star of the Week
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers captain has once again claimed a spot in the NHL's Three Stars of the Week with some standout performances. Connor McDavid recorded four goals and four assists in four games last week to earn the NHL's First Star of the Week honour, with the Oilers winning four straight games in large part due to the influence of their leader.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 31 vs. Los Angeles
Two lineup changes will be made for the St. Louis Blues when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center on Monday (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). Logan Brown will re-enter the lineup in place of Nathan Walker, and Calle Rosen will play in place of Niko Mikkola on defense.
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 31.10.22
Monday's practice featured some new look lines up front. After a day off, the Flames were back on the ice this morning ahead of Tuesday's meeting vs. the Seattle Kraken for the sixth game of an eight-game homestand. The skate featured some new forward lines with each line seeing a...
NHL
Predators Recall Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville, Tenn. (October 31, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL) and placed defenseman Mark Borowiecki on injured reserve (upper body). Gross, 27 (5/9/95), has began the 2022-23 campaign - his first in...
NHL
Sharpen Up: October 31, 2022 | Sabres face Red Wings tonight
The Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings tonight at KeyBank Center as the team's four-game homestand continues. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG beginning at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's big...
NHL
The Best of B's Halloween
The No. 1, top tier, absolutely-on-point costume goes to the one and only Patrice Bergeron. Bergeron being Maverick makes a lot of sense. Both the Captain and Maverick command the room, set the tone, and never leave a man behind. Not to mention, they are both sell out attractions in their own right. Much like Tom Cruise, Bergeron is timeless. And like Miles Teller, he is always adapting, and I'm sure the Cap can throw a good beach football.
Comments / 0