ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Powerball jackpot surges to the 2nd largest in its history

By Cris Belle, Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjgVt_0iqqWMXj00

( WJW ) – It’s been nearly three months since someone took home the Powerball jackpot.

Not a single player in the last 36 consecutive drawings has managed to match all six numbers. Since the grand prize was last awarded on Aug. 3, the jackpot has grown to the second-largest in Powerball history at an estimated $825 million. The grand prize can be taken through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years, or in a cash lump sum of $410.2 million, according to the official Powerball website.

Tickets cost only $2 each, but the odds of winning the jackpot are calculated to be 1 in 292.2 million.

How inflation is leading to bigger lottery jackpots

Saturday’s jackpot is far behind the largest ever. That particular prize, at nearly double the current jackpot, was awarded to three ticketholders in 2016:

  1. $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee)
  2. $825 million (estimated) – Oct. 29, 2022
  3. $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin)
  4. $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts)
  5. $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland)
  6. $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (California)
  7. $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Iowa, New York)
  8. $632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022 (California, Wisconsin)
  9. $590.5 million – May 18, 2013 (Florida)
  10. $587.5 million – Nov. 28, 2012 (Arizona, Missouri)

Despite no one winning the jackpot in months, five winners recently matched five numbers to claim $1 million each, in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York.

The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

No one hits jackpot with Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers

Powerball, which is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Bay County man accused of molesting a child

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A registered sex offender is back behind bars for allegedly molesting a young girl. Bay County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 83-year-old Donald Eugene Lovett Thursday. They claim that in 2016, Lovett groped a girl in a child’s tree house. She was 10 years old at the time. Lovett was about 75. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Doctor found guilty in Calhoun County murder case

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County juror found a German doctor guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Friday. Daniel Belc allegedly shot and killed Judy Yoder Belc and put her body in the trunk of his car. The weeklong trial included harrowing evidence including Belc’s 911 call and testimony from […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
KROC News

Here’s Why Dryer Sheets are Showing Up in Mailboxes all over Minnesota

Why Are Dryer Sheets Showing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Mailboxes?. Surprises are showing up in mailboxes all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and sadly, it is NOT a care package with amazingly, delicious homemade cookies. Even a Crumbl Cookie would make my day. Sadly, food is NOT showing up but rumors are flying around that mailboxes throughout the country have dryer sheets inside. If a dryer sheet magically appeared in your mailbox, leave it, there is a really good reason why it is there.
MINNESOTA STATE
WMBB

WMBB

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy