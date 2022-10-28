Read full article on original website
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning
Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
Best Energy Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 For Your Watchlist
Energy stocks are a critical component of any well-rounded investment portfolio. This is because energy stocks provide exposure to a fundamental driver of economic growth and can offer both stability and upside potential. However, energy stocks also come with a unique set of risks that investors need to be aware of.
Why Trip.com, Vipshop Holdings, and RLX Technology Holdings Soared Today
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM), Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS), and RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were rallying today, up 8.4%, 5.7%, and 11.3%, respectively, as of 11:20 a.m. EDT. Chinese stocks were up broadly today, especially those related to Chinese consumer products and services. Given the across-the-board rallies, today's action...
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Investing in 2022 is like opening the box to a piece of IKEA furniture: The instruction manual has no words and you're left to guess what to do next by the pictures provided. Since the year began, all three major indexes have plunged into a bear market, and a number of metrics and indicators suggest the broader market could head even lower.
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q3
Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted net profit of 28 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a profit of 19 cents. This outperformance can be attributed to third-quarter revenues beating the consensus mark due to solid segmental performances. Moreover, the profit beat the year-ago quarter's...
What Makes First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) a New Buy Stock
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
What's in Store for Icahn Enterprises (IEP) in Q3 Earnings?
Icahn Enterprises IEP is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 4. The company has a dull earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the preceding four quarters. Let’s see how things have shaped up for Icahn Enterprises this earnings season. Icahn...
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
Pre-Markets Up Ahead of New Fed Hike, Q3 Beats
Pre-market futures are up again, after shedding some excess to start the week after big gains Friday. The Dow is +250 points currently, the S&P 500 is +43 and the Nasdaq is +155. We’re seeing a pretty clear pull to the upside, which is curious coming as it is at the commencement of a new Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. This meeting is sure to bring us another 75 basis-point (bps) rate hike tomorrow afternoon, once the meeting concludes.
These 2 Stocks Are Moving the Nasdaq Right Now
Wall Street started November on a positive footing, and as has been common recently, the biggest move came from the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Shortly after the market opened, the Nasdaq was up by between 1% and 1.5%, recovering the lost ground from Monday's session. A couple of companies saw...
Why Clearwater Paper's Stock Plunged
Shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) fell as much as 19% in trading on Tuesday after reporting third-quarter 2022 financial results. The stock closed down 16.7% on the day. So what. Revenue was up 20% in the quarter to $539 million, and net income was $21 million, or $1.21...
Livent (LTHM) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
Livent (LTHM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this supplier of performance lithium compounds would...
Cloudflare (NET) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Cloudflare NET is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. The company projects third-quarter revenues in the band of $250-$251 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $250.2 million, indicating an improvement of 45.2% year over year. Cloudflare expects the bottom...
Marriott Vacations' (VAC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The company’s CEO, Stephen P. Weisz, stated, "Despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we had a very strong third quarter, growing contract sales by 27%...
Here's What to Expect From Cboe Global (CBOE) in Q3 Earnings
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 4, before the opening bell. CBOE delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters, missing in one, the average being 3.59%. Factors to Consider. Cboe Global’s third-quarter revenues are likely to have benefited...
