ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

The magic of ‘Magic Mike Live’: It’s not what you might expect

Last week, the national tour of “Magic Mike Live” kicked off on Virginia Key. The show is being performed in a temporary venue erected in front of the Miami Marine Stadium. The production is the brainchild of Channing Tatum, who starred in the 2012 film “Magic Mike,” directed...
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free ‘Florida Day of the Dead Celebration’ in Fort Lauderdale

SKELETON PROCESSIONAL – 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Ceremony begins Saturday, November 5, 2022 beginning at 5 p.m. sharp at Huizenga Plaza (Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Huizeinga Park, Riverwalk, to Revolution Live) A playful spectacle that honors the Mexican tradition where skeleton costumed revelers animate dozens of 10’-18’ tall...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Spooky Season: Halloween events happening this weekend

Halloween is almost here and there are plenty of events happening this weekend in South Florida to get in the spirit. When the sun goes down Friday, Horrorland Miami will come alive until late Monday night. The promise for ticket holders is a 15,000 square foot journey designed to prey on phobias with “devilish dens” and “lurid lairs.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Presents ‘Food Truck Friday’

The city of Tamarac hosts Food Truck Friday fun, music, games, and of course, food for the whole family. Held on Friday, November 4, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Tamarac Community Center, the event is free to attend and features a variety of local food trucks. Food Truck...
TAMARAC, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale FL

Fort Lauderdale restaurants have long been renowned for their high quality, great service, and various cuisines. Because of the number of great Fort Lauderdale restaurants, we’ve compiled a short guide to help you try the best of the best. Keep reading to find seven of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale FL.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
iheart.com

Most Haunted Places In The Palm Beaches

Looking to get spooked this Halloween? Well, here are some legendary haunted places you can check out on Palm Beach County. The echo of footsteps, candles that light and extinguish themselves, and mysterious wailing in the night: Delray Beach’s Blue Anchor Pub is said to be haunted by the ghost of Bertha Starkey, a wanton British woman who was killed by her jealous husband at a London pub in the mid-19th century.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
speedonthewater.com

‘Crazy’ Fort Lauderdale Show Heads Into Final Day

With four days of the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in the books, the Southwest Florida event closes today at 6 p.m. Show breakdown and move out begins tomorrow in earnest. But go-fast powerboat exhibitors including Adrenaline Powerboats, Cigarette Racing Team, Donzi Marine, Fountain Powerboats, Midnight Express Boats, Mystic Powerboats, MTI, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats and Sunsation Powerboats, as well as noteworthy Lake of the Ozarks area-headquartered Big Thunder Marine and Performance Boat Center, will return home pleased with the results of their efforts.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
fashionweekdaily.com

Mario Carbone Brings Japanese Bocce Club To The Boca Raton

Mario Carbone has done it again! Last week, one of the food world’s biggest names opened his latest project, Japanese Bocce Club, at famed The Boca Raton resort in Florida. His latest concept combines traditional Japanese cuisine with a playful spirit and the menu features sushi, a curated selection of crispy rice, BBQ spareribs, and a comprehensive selection of sake. Chef de Cuisine, Takao Soejima, formerly head sushi chef of Morimoto, will be overseeing the menu.
BOCA RATON, FL
communitynewspapers.com

1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project Set To Deploy New Environmentally Beneficial Artificial Reef Site In Hollywood, Florida On Tuesday November 1st

The Ocean Rescue Alliance (ORA) in partnership with the City of Hollywood’s Community Redevelopment Agency, is preparing to deploy its first 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project site in Broward County off the coast of Hollywood Beach with 20 ocean-friendly artificial reef modules. The Hollywood site deployment on Tuesday November 1st will bring the total number of artificial reef structures deployed in the ocean off South Florida’s coast to 100 (with the first 80 being in Palm Beach County) since the project was originally conceived 5 years ago.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Trick or Treat: Here are South Florida Halloween events, pumpkin patches to visit

MIAMI - Trick or treat! The spookiest time of the year is upon us and children and adults are getting their Halloween costumes ready. This year's Halloween will bring both terrifying Halloween attractions and pumpkin patches, with just enough candy ready for trick-or-treaters. Here is a list of Halloween events and pumpkin patches you can visit in South Florida. MIAMI-DADE COUNTY: Pumpkin patchesMiami Lakes United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch: From Oct. 1 to 31, take a trip to Miami Lakes' United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch. They are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy entertainment and fun Fall festivities. Admission is...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
secretmiami.com

Smorgasburg Miami Is Extending Through Sundays This November

Get ready to get your eat on all weekend long. Smorgasburg Miami, the beloved open-air food market that draws thousands of visitors every Saturday, will officially introduce Sundays at Smorg this winter. Located right across from Wynwood Walls, the “Disneyland for food” launched earlier this year, marking the market’s third...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety

Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy