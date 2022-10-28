Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Florida boy found in Canada two Months after disappearingVictorMiami, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Miami Makes Professional Pillow Fighting An Actual SportJus4NetMiami, FL
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Click10.com
Halloween party in Wilton Manors fun for ghosts and monsters of all ages
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Halloween in South Florida means parents and their little ones hit the sidewalks for some trick or treating. Spooky festivities were held across town. Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa was in Wilton Manors to enjoy the fun. There were princesses with the...
Bites-N-Sips Returns to Coral Springs With Some Fall Fun on Friday
Bites-N-Sips returns to Coral Springs with a great way to celebrate the fall season. Held on Friday, Nov. 4, at City Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the event features music by the Tim Charron Band and includes a little critters petting zoo, an inflatable corn maze, local vendors, and arts & crafts.
Fran Drescher Visits Coral Springs ColorOnly Location Oct. 31
ColorOnly is announcing new expansion plans with a high-profile celebrity guest and brand ambassador for the company. Fran Drescher, a brand ambassador for ColorOnly, visits the 2712 N. University Drive location on Monday, Oct. 31, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. “The Nanny” star’s appearance comes as the company plans...
islandernews.com
The magic of ‘Magic Mike Live’: It’s not what you might expect
Last week, the national tour of “Magic Mike Live” kicked off on Virginia Key. The show is being performed in a temporary venue erected in front of the Miami Marine Stadium. The production is the brainchild of Channing Tatum, who starred in the 2012 film “Magic Mike,” directed...
WSVN-TV
Hialeah firefighters take spotlight at Westland Mall’s Halloween celebration
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders took the spotlight during a day of spooky fun at Westland Mall in Hialeah. The shopping center on Saturday marked All Hallows’ Eve with candy, face painting and a costume contest. Hialeah firefighters were also on hand, and they drew shoppers’ attention.
miamionthecheap.com
Free ‘Florida Day of the Dead Celebration’ in Fort Lauderdale
SKELETON PROCESSIONAL – 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Ceremony begins Saturday, November 5, 2022 beginning at 5 p.m. sharp at Huizenga Plaza (Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Huizeinga Park, Riverwalk, to Revolution Live) A playful spectacle that honors the Mexican tradition where skeleton costumed revelers animate dozens of 10’-18’ tall...
Click10.com
Spooky Season: Halloween events happening this weekend
Halloween is almost here and there are plenty of events happening this weekend in South Florida to get in the spirit. When the sun goes down Friday, Horrorland Miami will come alive until late Monday night. The promise for ticket holders is a 15,000 square foot journey designed to prey on phobias with “devilish dens” and “lurid lairs.”
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Presents ‘Food Truck Friday’
The city of Tamarac hosts Food Truck Friday fun, music, games, and of course, food for the whole family. Held on Friday, November 4, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Tamarac Community Center, the event is free to attend and features a variety of local food trucks. Food Truck...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale FL
Fort Lauderdale restaurants have long been renowned for their high quality, great service, and various cuisines. Because of the number of great Fort Lauderdale restaurants, we’ve compiled a short guide to help you try the best of the best. Keep reading to find seven of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale FL.
WSVN-TV
Staff at Holtz Children’s Hospital, Broward Health Medical Center dress up, hand out Halloween goodies
MIAMI (WSVN) - There were special treats in store for young patients at two South Florida hospitals on Halloween. Holtz Children’s Hospital on Monday put a spin on All Hallows’ Eve tradition with reverse trick-or-treating. The staff at the Miami hospital dressed up in costumes to deliver goodie...
iheart.com
Most Haunted Places In The Palm Beaches
Looking to get spooked this Halloween? Well, here are some legendary haunted places you can check out on Palm Beach County. The echo of footsteps, candles that light and extinguish themselves, and mysterious wailing in the night: Delray Beach’s Blue Anchor Pub is said to be haunted by the ghost of Bertha Starkey, a wanton British woman who was killed by her jealous husband at a London pub in the mid-19th century.
speedonthewater.com
‘Crazy’ Fort Lauderdale Show Heads Into Final Day
With four days of the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in the books, the Southwest Florida event closes today at 6 p.m. Show breakdown and move out begins tomorrow in earnest. But go-fast powerboat exhibitors including Adrenaline Powerboats, Cigarette Racing Team, Donzi Marine, Fountain Powerboats, Midnight Express Boats, Mystic Powerboats, MTI, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats and Sunsation Powerboats, as well as noteworthy Lake of the Ozarks area-headquartered Big Thunder Marine and Performance Boat Center, will return home pleased with the results of their efforts.
fashionweekdaily.com
Mario Carbone Brings Japanese Bocce Club To The Boca Raton
Mario Carbone has done it again! Last week, one of the food world’s biggest names opened his latest project, Japanese Bocce Club, at famed The Boca Raton resort in Florida. His latest concept combines traditional Japanese cuisine with a playful spirit and the menu features sushi, a curated selection of crispy rice, BBQ spareribs, and a comprehensive selection of sake. Chef de Cuisine, Takao Soejima, formerly head sushi chef of Morimoto, will be overseeing the menu.
communitynewspapers.com
1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project Set To Deploy New Environmentally Beneficial Artificial Reef Site In Hollywood, Florida On Tuesday November 1st
The Ocean Rescue Alliance (ORA) in partnership with the City of Hollywood’s Community Redevelopment Agency, is preparing to deploy its first 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project site in Broward County off the coast of Hollywood Beach with 20 ocean-friendly artificial reef modules. The Hollywood site deployment on Tuesday November 1st will bring the total number of artificial reef structures deployed in the ocean off South Florida’s coast to 100 (with the first 80 being in Palm Beach County) since the project was originally conceived 5 years ago.
Trick or Treat: Here are South Florida Halloween events, pumpkin patches to visit
MIAMI - Trick or treat! The spookiest time of the year is upon us and children and adults are getting their Halloween costumes ready. This year's Halloween will bring both terrifying Halloween attractions and pumpkin patches, with just enough candy ready for trick-or-treaters. Here is a list of Halloween events and pumpkin patches you can visit in South Florida. MIAMI-DADE COUNTY: Pumpkin patchesMiami Lakes United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch: From Oct. 1 to 31, take a trip to Miami Lakes' United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch. They are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy entertainment and fun Fall festivities. Admission is...
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time ever
It's official: one of Fort Lauderdale's favorite longtime restaurants has finally added brunch. The recently re-opened and re-imagined Canyon, one of the county's most beloved restaurants for over 25 years, will launch its all-new brunch for the first time ever next month.
secretmiami.com
Smorgasburg Miami Is Extending Through Sundays This November
Get ready to get your eat on all weekend long. Smorgasburg Miami, the beloved open-air food market that draws thousands of visitors every Saturday, will officially introduce Sundays at Smorg this winter. Located right across from Wynwood Walls, the “Disneyland for food” launched earlier this year, marking the market’s third...
WSVN-TV
2 women swipe designer handbags from SW Miami-Dade vintage boutique, take off in Porsche SUV
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade shop owner is reeling one day after, she said, two women were caught on camera stealing pricey merchandise from the business before taking off in some fancy wheels. Mary Holle’s boutique is called Miami Twice because most of the items for sale...
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety
Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
A Florida Woman Laid Down On A Busy Sidewalk For 'Rejection Therapy' & TikTok Is Praising Her
Healing journey's have become a big phenomenon on TikTok, whether it may be advice or just recording your daily routine. A woman in Florida raised the bar as she laid on a yoga mat in public and called it "rejection therapy". A TikToker uploaded the video on October 9 and...
Comments / 0