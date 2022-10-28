ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say

Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
The 'tech tyranny' is over, says Jim Cramer

'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss markets on the final trading day of October. Cramer also explains why he thinks the "tech tyranny" is over. "No longer will we be hostage to a dozen companies that are outsized in growth," Cramer says.
The world is getting cleaner – and this stock is primed to benefit

Environmental, social and governance investing is becoming increasingly popular. In the first half of this year, a net $120bn flowed into ESG funds globally against a net outflow of $139bn across broader market funds. In addition, many investors are now focusing on the ESG credentials of individual companies before deciding...
Tesla Inc. stock falls Monday, still outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. sank 0.43% to $227.54 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index falling 1.03% to 10,988.15 and Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.39% to 32,732.95. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $186.96 below its 52-week high ($414.50), which the company achieved on November 4th.

