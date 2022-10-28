Read full article on original website
Frankie Hibbs and Gaye Ballard Bardstown City Council Candidates Endorsed By Nelson County America FirstNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Kentucky man lands role on 'CSI' as a corpse after playing dead on TikTok for nearly a yearAmarie M.Elizabethtown, KY
Petition Started As Suspect In Rogers Disappearance Brooks Houck Reportedly Trying To Open Day CareNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
An Afternoon in ElizabethtownRachelle WrightElizabethtown, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
wdrb.com
Trick-or-treat, food drive hosted at Khalil's on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A combination of trunk-or-treat and a food drive led to fun on Saturday. Families came out for one of the largest Halloween events in south Louisville, held in the parking lot of Khalil's on Dixie Highway. Kids enjoyed trick-or-treating, fire trucks, bounce houses and more. Families...
WLKY.com
After-school activities canceled at 2 JCPS schools after threat made online
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After-school activities at both Olmsted Academy North and South were canceled on Monday after an online threat was made against the schools. Principals from both schools sent out letters to parents notifying them of the cancellation and change of dismissal. The letters said that police notified...
wdrb.com
Social media threat forces JCPS to cancel after school activities at Olmsted Academy schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville schools abruptly canceled all after-school activities on Monday over a social media threat. Synthia Shelby, the principal of Olmsted Academy South, and Tonkeyta Rodgers, the principal of Olmsted Academy North, announced the cancelations "as a precaution" in letters that were sent to parents Monday afternoon.
Things To Do: Lunch By The Bridge at Ramiro’s
This fall, don your walking shoes, head to Jeffersonville, and experience the thrill of looking down on the Ohio River flowing under the historic Big Four Bridge. Lunch places abound in the area, so whatever appetite you work up you will find satisfactory sustenance. Ramiro’s Cantina Express. 253 Spring...
quicksie983.com
The Movie Palace in Elizabethtown is Closing
The movie palace in Elizabethtown is closing for good. They will close their doors for the last time this Sunday November the sixth, according to the theater. There are no further details currently. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:10 — 396.9KB)
wdrb.com
Baptist Health Louisville celebrates NICU babies with fall tradition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville's newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies were dress up for their first Halloween. Seven babies were decked out in fall fashion. They had their photos taken with candy corn colored hats, candy corns, mini pumpkins and fall decorations. Dressing up the NICU babies...
foodanddine.com
Honey Creme doughnuts are now available in downtown Louisville
New Albany’s Honey Creme Donut Shop, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023, has joined with CC’s Kitchen at The Marketplace to vend doughnuts at a walk-up window and small retail space at 651 S. Fourth St. in downtown Louisville. As an example of potential symmetry between...
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
Louisville businessman and investor purchases Butchertown's Hadley Pottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shelves, once full, are sparse and the final orders for a Louisville landmark are being wrapped. Hadley Pottery came to fruition in Butchertown in the 1940’s thanks to the distinctive blue and white artwork of founder Mary Alice Hadley. She was looking to create...
wdrb.com
Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
spectrumnews1.com
Norton Healthcare repurposes old K-Mart building, opens new autism center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old K-Mart building off Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road has a new life. Norton Healthcare has repurposed the building to house a new autism center, orthopedic, primary care, and ophthalmology offices. Norton Children’s Medical Group–Hikes Point replaces Norton Children’s Medical Group–Dupont in St. Matthews....
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana holds dedication ceremony for 'Field of Memories'
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — A groundbreaking southern Indiana softball team now has a permanent tribute at a park in Floyds Knob. A ceremony took place on Thursday for the new B.P.W. Hoosiers Field of Memories at Letty Walker Park. The Hoosiers were a softball team that represented Floyd County...
Wave 3
Thousands purchase tickets for billion-dollar Powerball jackpot
Louisville Urban League receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to National Urban League affiliates across the country. Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. Updated: 5...
WLKY.com
Ronald McDonald House looking for help to host activities for record number of guests at the house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana is seeking volunteers to help host activities at the house, which has been serving a record number of guests in recent months. The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home to families of children receiving treatment at area...
WLWT 5
Kentucky school district gets $20M donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations.
Want to have your own 1850s log cabin village? It's for sale in Kentucky.
Van Buren Village General Store circa 1850Sam Dick. A gravel, private road meanders along a ridge line in Anderson County near Taylorsville Lake. There are no signs posted announcing you are about to see a one-of-a-kind, recreated historic village from the 1850s. About a quarter mile down the road, you come upon the first building.
wvih.com
Hidden Camera Found In Fitness Center Bathroom
A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden pen camera inside of...
wdrb.com
Check in to Louisville's longest standing haunt: The Haunted Hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Jailen Leavell got a chance to stop by The Haunted Hotel in downtown Louisville to explore the spooky attraction. It is considered Louisville's longest standing and scariest Halloween attraction. The haunted house is an extreme, interactive, and in-your face haunt. Sunday night...
Wave 3
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
KY Restaurant-Bars Bringing Back Heated Igloo Dining
I'm just gonna say it. We have been spoiled this fall. The weather has been absolutely perfect. Obviously, we've been much shorter on rain than we need to be, but, overall, it's been one of the most stunning autumns that I can remember. The only downside to all these clear,...
