Elizabethtown, KY

wdrb.com

Trick-or-treat, food drive hosted at Khalil's on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A combination of trunk-or-treat and a food drive led to fun on Saturday. Families came out for one of the largest Halloween events in south Louisville, held in the parking lot of Khalil's on Dixie Highway. Kids enjoyed trick-or-treating, fire trucks, bounce houses and more. Families...
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

The Movie Palace in Elizabethtown is Closing

The movie palace in Elizabethtown is closing for good. They will close their doors for the last time this Sunday November the sixth, according to the theater. There are no further details currently. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:10 — 396.9KB)
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Baptist Health Louisville celebrates NICU babies with fall tradition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville's newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies were dress up for their first Halloween. Seven babies were decked out in fall fashion. They had their photos taken with candy corn colored hats, candy corns, mini pumpkins and fall decorations. Dressing up the NICU babies...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Honey Creme doughnuts are now available in downtown Louisville

New Albany’s Honey Creme Donut Shop, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023, has joined with CC’s Kitchen at The Marketplace to vend doughnuts at a walk-up window and small retail space at 651 S. Fourth St. in downtown Louisville. As an example of potential symmetry between...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wdrb.com

Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Norton Healthcare repurposes old K-Mart building, opens new autism center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old K-Mart building off Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road has a new life. Norton Healthcare has repurposed the building to house a new autism center, orthopedic, primary care, and ophthalmology offices. Norton Children’s Medical Group–Hikes Point replaces Norton Children’s Medical Group–Dupont in St. Matthews....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Thousands purchase tickets for billion-dollar Powerball jackpot

Louisville Urban League receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to National Urban League affiliates across the country. Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. Updated: 5...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Hidden Camera Found In Fitness Center Bathroom

A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden pen camera inside of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Check in to Louisville's longest standing haunt: The Haunted Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Jailen Leavell got a chance to stop by The Haunted Hotel in downtown Louisville to explore the spooky attraction. It is considered Louisville's longest standing and scariest Halloween attraction. The haunted house is an extreme, interactive, and in-your face haunt. Sunday night...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

KY Restaurant-Bars Bringing Back Heated Igloo Dining

I'm just gonna say it. We have been spoiled this fall. The weather has been absolutely perfect. Obviously, we've been much shorter on rain than we need to be, but, overall, it's been one of the most stunning autumns that I can remember. The only downside to all these clear,...
KENTUCKY STATE

