Frankie Hibbs and Gaye Ballard Bardstown City Council Candidates Endorsed By Nelson County America FirstNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Kentucky man lands role on 'CSI' as a corpse after playing dead on TikTok for nearly a yearAmarie M.Elizabethtown, KY
Petition Started As Suspect In Rogers Disappearance Brooks Houck Reportedly Trying To Open Day CareNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
An Afternoon in ElizabethtownRachelle WrightElizabethtown, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
Baptist Health Louisville celebrates NICU babies with fall tradition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville's newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies were dress up for their first Halloween. Seven babies were decked out in fall fashion. They had their photos taken with candy corn colored hats, candy corns, mini pumpkins and fall decorations. Dressing up the NICU babies...
The Movie Palace in Elizabethtown is Closing
The movie palace in Elizabethtown is closing for good. They will close their doors for the last time this Sunday November the sixth, according to the theater. There are no further details currently. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:10 — 396.9KB)
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
Social media threat forces JCPS to cancel after school activities at Olmsted Academy schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville schools abruptly canceled all after-school activities on Monday over a social media threat. Synthia Shelby, the principal of Olmsted Academy South, and Tonkeyta Rodgers, the principal of Olmsted Academy North, announced the cancelations "as a precaution" in letters that were sent to parents Monday afternoon.
Fallen police officer honored at fishing tournament in Edmonson County
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The first ever Zachary Cottongim Memorial Bass Tournament was held earlier today to honor the fallen Louisville Metro Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty last December. Zachary Cottongim was a resident of Edmonson County and served as a Louisville Metro Police...
An Afternoon in Elizabethtown
𝗘-𝗧𝗢𝗪𝗡 (if you’re familiar) 𝑬𝒍𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒕𝒐𝒘𝒏 (if you’re just getting acquainted) Papi's Tacos and More in downtown Elizabethtown, Kentuckykentuckyroadtrips.com.
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
New report shows housing insecurity in the Highlands among families, children
Man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers, has new connection with Kentuckians. Man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers, has new connection with Kentuckians. UofL band to honor cancer survivors with halftime performance. Updated: 6 hours ago. During the band’s show, it will play three songs requested by...
Hidden Camera Found In Fitness Center Bathroom
A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden pen camera inside of...
Former Hillview Police Department K9 officer dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview Police Department announced in a post on Facebook that one of their former K9 officers died on Thursday. "With a sad heart, we wanted to share with the community that former Officer Drako has passed away. During his time with us, he helped numerous significant drug arrests helping to make our community more safe."
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KY Restaurant-Bars Bringing Back Heated Igloo Dining
I'm just gonna say it. We have been spoiled this fall. The weather has been absolutely perfect. Obviously, we've been much shorter on rain than we need to be, but, overall, it's been one of the most stunning autumns that I can remember. The only downside to all these clear,...
Fatal Crash in Meade County
A fatal collision took place last week in Meade County. Last Thursday, Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision on Kentucky 79 near Kentucky 313 in Brandenburg. Preliminary investigation indicates, a vehicle operated by 39-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on Kentucky 79, when for unknown reasons Sowder’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a vehicle operated by 49-year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned, she was pronounced dead on the scene. A 4-year-old passenger was transported to Kosair Children’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden...
Louisville Zoo animals treated to pumpkins from Boo at the Zoo
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From elephants, to tigers, to bears, animals at the Louisville Zoo had a special Halloween treat on Saturday. The Louisville Zoo hosted its annual Animal Pumpkin Smash. The hundreds of pumpkins and gourds that previously decorated the grounds for Boo at the Zoo were given to the animals for Halloween enrichment. The zoo's warthogs and bongos also took part in the smashing celebration.
