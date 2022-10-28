ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Baptist Health Louisville celebrates NICU babies with fall tradition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville's newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies were dress up for their first Halloween. Seven babies were decked out in fall fashion. They had their photos taken with candy corn colored hats, candy corns, mini pumpkins and fall decorations. Dressing up the NICU babies...
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

The Movie Palace in Elizabethtown is Closing

The movie palace in Elizabethtown is closing for good. They will close their doors for the last time this Sunday November the sixth, according to the theater. There are no further details currently. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:10 — 396.9KB)
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

LMPD clears scene on Main Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Hidden Camera Found In Fitness Center Bathroom

A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden pen camera inside of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Former Hillview Police Department K9 officer dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview Police Department announced in a post on Facebook that one of their former K9 officers died on Thursday. "With a sad heart, we wanted to share with the community that former Officer Drako has passed away. During his time with us, he helped numerous significant drug arrests helping to make our community more safe."
HILLVIEW, KY
Wave 3

Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

KY Restaurant-Bars Bringing Back Heated Igloo Dining

I'm just gonna say it. We have been spoiled this fall. The weather has been absolutely perfect. Obviously, we've been much shorter on rain than we need to be, but, overall, it's been one of the most stunning autumns that I can remember. The only downside to all these clear,...
KENTUCKY STATE
quicksie983.com

Fatal Crash in Meade County

A fatal collision took place last week in Meade County. Last Thursday, Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision on Kentucky 79 near Kentucky 313 in Brandenburg. Preliminary investigation indicates, a vehicle operated by 39-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on Kentucky 79, when for unknown reasons Sowder’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a vehicle operated by 49-year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned, she was pronounced dead on the scene. A 4-year-old passenger was transported to Kosair Children’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Zoo animals treated to pumpkins from Boo at the Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From elephants, to tigers, to bears, animals at the Louisville Zoo had a special Halloween treat on Saturday. The Louisville Zoo hosted its annual Animal Pumpkin Smash. The hundreds of pumpkins and gourds that previously decorated the grounds for Boo at the Zoo were given to the animals for Halloween enrichment. The zoo's warthogs and bongos also took part in the smashing celebration.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy