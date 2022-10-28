Read full article on original website
IRS: Growing gap between US income taxes owed and paid
WASHINGTON (AP) — The amount of income tax money owed but not paid to the IRS is projected to grow, the agency said Friday. For tax years 2014 through 2016, the estimated gross “tax gap” rose to $496 billion a year, an increase of more than $58 billion from prior estimates. IRS data released Friday projects that for 2017 to 2019, the estimated average gross tax gap will be $540 billion per year.
thecentersquare.com
Report: Arkansas' business tax climate improves
(The Center Square) - Arkansas improved its business tax climate over the past year, a new tax study suggests. But reductions in corporate and individual income tax rates have not been enough not to move The Natural State out of the ten worst states in the nation for business taxes, according to the Tax Foundation's 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index.
Massachusetts and California Propose ‘Millionaire Tax’ Proposals
Nationwide, there have been a lot of tax cuts. But a different route is under review in two states. In California, Proposition 30 would add a 1.75% levy on annual income over $2 million. It would get added to the state’s top income tax rate of 13.3%. (source)
moneytalksnews.com
IRS Increases Tax Breaks for Gifts, Estates and Capital Gains
The income thresholds that trigger some important taxes are changing in 2023, the IRS has announced. The agency is making the changes to account for inflation. The moves will mostly impact wealthy taxpayers, although some folks in the middle class also likely will benefit. Following are definitions of the three...
IRS announces federal income tax brackets for 2023
The IRS today unveiled federal income tax brackets and other tax changes for the 2023 tax year. The agency tweaks multiple tax provisions annually to account for inflation, including tax brackets. While tax rates remain the same, the income limits that apply to each rate have been adjusted. The 2023...
IRS Adjusts 2023 Tax Rates for Inflation: How It Will Impact Your Finances
In light of relentless inflation that has been exacting a toll on every aspect of life, there is some relatively good news for taxpayers. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently announced the...
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to shield more of their money from taxation because of persistently high inflation. For couples who file jointly for tax year...
Social Security Benefits May Be Taxable
If you are collecting Social Security benefits during retirement or you receive survivor or disability benefits through Social Security, you could be liable for income taxes on a portion of those...
Record-high Social Security increase could mean steeper taxes for some retirees
The biggest Social Security cost-of-living increase in 40 years could bring along an unwelcome side effect for retired Americans already grappling with inflation: higher taxes. Although Social Security recipients receive a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, that is indexed to inflation, the amount of benefits exempted from tax has remained unchanged...
Mass. Tax Refund Could Yield Wealthy Families $20,000, Low-Income Households $9
The long-awaited $3 billion Massachusetts tax refund is now being debated again, as it has emerged that wealthy families could receive as much as $20,000, while low-income households could get only $9.
What a record Social Security cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% could mean for benefit taxes
When an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment kicks in next year, retirees who relyon Social Security benefits will see some relief from record-high inflation. However, two factors – the size of Medicare Part B premiums and benefit taxes – may offset how much larger those monthly checks will be in 2023.
The IRS Is Letting You Keep More Money in 2023, Increasing Standard Deductions for Inflation
The IRS has some good news for Americans struggling with rampant inflation: You may get to keep more of your money in 2023. Zelle Facebook Marketplace Scam: How To Recognize and Avoid This Scam. Find: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay. Due to the increasing costs of food,...
CNET
Stimulus and Child Tax Credit Payments: Time Is Running Out to Claim Your Money
The deadline to claim your stimulus or enhanced child tax credit money is coming up fast. While most families in the US received their payments, there are still millions of people who haven't claimed the money. If you haven't received yours, you'll want to take action as soon as possible.
The federal government won't tax your student loan forgiveness. But these 7 states might.
As millions of Americans prepare to submit applications for student loan forgiveness through the Biden administration's new program, the residents of seven states could get a tax bill if they accept the loan cancellation. Those states are: Arkansas, California, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina and Wisconsin. The tax provisions are...
Soaring inflation sees tax bills fall by huge 6.7% with Americans getting up to $900 in savings as brackets change across the board to cope with cost of living crisis
Americans will see their 2023 tax bills reduced after the IRS increased its brackets by 6.7 percent due to soaring inflation. The updated tax brackets, released on Tuesday, mean that tens of thousands will fall into lower brackets and save hundreds when filing their returns. The uprate was automatically triggered...
KXLY
12 States That Don’t Tax Social Security or 401(k)/IRA Retirement Income
Ben Franklin once said that “nothing is certain except death and taxes.” But for retirees in part of the U.S., his observation doesn’t hold up — at least with respect to income taxes at the state level. The major sources of income for many retirees include...
njspotlightnews.org
Business Report: Student loan lawsuit, tax bracket changes
A legal setback puts student loan forgiveness on hold for now. The White House is encouraging student loan borrowers to continue to apply for debt relief, despite a legal setback that puts loan forgiveness on hold for now. Late Friday, a federal appeals court issued an order blocking any debt relief while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the program after they appealed a previous court decision dismissing their lawsuit. The appeals court could rule as early as this week on whether to issue an injunction or dismiss the case. The Biden administration says the court’s temporary order did not prevent the filing or review of the 22 million applications that have already been submitted.
How To Maximize Your Non-Taxable Income
Many Americans have increased their income streams this year to combat inflation and the high cost of living, but the higher the income, the larger the tax bill. Generally, most people want to keep as much of their income as possible, so how can they made that happen?. Explore: GOBankingRates’...
7 Income Streams That Make Millionaires Rich
You can tell a lot about how rich people make their money by looking at their taxes -- which is probably why they work so hard to keep people from nosing around in their returns. The IRS gave...
Retirees Using a Reverse Mortgage for Income
