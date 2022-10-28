A legal setback puts student loan forgiveness on hold for now. The White House is encouraging student loan borrowers to continue to apply for debt relief, despite a legal setback that puts loan forgiveness on hold for now. Late Friday, a federal appeals court issued an order blocking any debt relief while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the program after they appealed a previous court decision dismissing their lawsuit. The appeals court could rule as early as this week on whether to issue an injunction or dismiss the case. The Biden administration says the court’s temporary order did not prevent the filing or review of the 22 million applications that have already been submitted.

8 DAYS AGO