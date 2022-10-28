ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

IRS: Growing gap between US income taxes owed and paid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The amount of income tax money owed but not paid to the IRS is projected to grow, the agency said Friday. For tax years 2014 through 2016, the estimated gross “tax gap” rose to $496 billion a year, an increase of more than $58 billion from prior estimates. IRS data released Friday projects that for 2017 to 2019, the estimated average gross tax gap will be $540 billion per year.
Report: Arkansas' business tax climate improves

(The Center Square) - Arkansas improved its business tax climate over the past year, a new tax study suggests. But reductions in corporate and individual income tax rates have not been enough not to move The Natural State out of the ten worst states in the nation for business taxes, according to the Tax Foundation's 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index.
IRS Increases Tax Breaks for Gifts, Estates and Capital Gains

The income thresholds that trigger some important taxes are changing in 2023, the IRS has announced. The agency is making the changes to account for inflation. The moves will mostly impact wealthy taxpayers, although some folks in the middle class also likely will benefit. Following are definitions of the three...
IRS announces federal income tax brackets for 2023

The IRS today unveiled federal income tax brackets and other tax changes for the 2023 tax year. The agency tweaks multiple tax provisions annually to account for inflation, including tax brackets. While tax rates remain the same, the income limits that apply to each rate have been adjusted. The 2023...
Record-high Social Security increase could mean steeper taxes for some retirees

The biggest Social Security cost-of-living increase in 40 years could bring along an unwelcome side effect for retired Americans already grappling with inflation: higher taxes. Although Social Security recipients receive a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, that is indexed to inflation, the amount of benefits exempted from tax has remained unchanged...
Soaring inflation sees tax bills fall by huge 6.7% with Americans getting up to $900 in savings as brackets change across the board to cope with cost of living crisis

Americans will see their 2023 tax bills reduced after the IRS increased its brackets by 6.7 percent due to soaring inflation. The updated tax brackets, released on Tuesday, mean that tens of thousands will fall into lower brackets and save hundreds when filing their returns. The uprate was automatically triggered...
Business Report: Student loan lawsuit, tax bracket changes

A legal setback puts student loan forgiveness on hold for now. The White House is encouraging student loan borrowers to continue to apply for debt relief, despite a legal setback that puts loan forgiveness on hold for now. Late Friday, a federal appeals court issued an order blocking any debt relief while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the program after they appealed a previous court decision dismissing their lawsuit. The appeals court could rule as early as this week on whether to issue an injunction or dismiss the case. The Biden administration says the court’s temporary order did not prevent the filing or review of the 22 million applications that have already been submitted.
How To Maximize Your Non-Taxable Income

Many Americans have increased their income streams this year to combat inflation and the high cost of living, but the higher the income, the larger the tax bill. Generally, most people want to keep as much of their income as possible, so how can they made that happen?. Explore: GOBankingRates’...
