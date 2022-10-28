(Council Bluffs, IA) A Council Bluffs man is headed to prison for drug and firearms charges. Thirty-nine-year-old Theodore Snow was sentenced to more than ten years in prison last Friday. Council Bluffs police pulled Snow’s vehicle over in March 2021 and found meth and shotgun shells in the car and a loaded pistol in Snow’s waistband. Prosecutors say Snow distributed a large amount of meth in Council Bluffs between the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO