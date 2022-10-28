ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Man ejected from crash on Highway 370 dies at scene

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a rollover crash on Highway 370. At about 4:15 a.m., Sarpy County deputies initially responded to the scene near the intersection of Highway 370 and 36th Street. Bellevue Police said that someone had reported finding an unconscious person in...
BELLEVUE, NE
klkntv.com

Man arrested after threatening people with handgun, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Friday after threatening people with a handgun, Lincoln Police say. Just before 5:30 p.m., 51-year-old Willie Parker showed his gun to a group before threatening to shoot them, according to police. Officers in the area later found Parker and 49-year-old April...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting. According to the Omaha Police Department, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street. When officers arrived they found a man in a...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Man Sentenced On Drug and Firearms Charges

(Council Bluffs, IA) A Council Bluffs man is headed to prison for drug and firearms charges. Thirty-nine-year-old Theodore Snow was sentenced to more than ten years in prison last Friday. Council Bluffs police pulled Snow’s vehicle over in March 2021 and found meth and shotgun shells in the car and a loaded pistol in Snow’s waistband. Prosecutors say Snow distributed a large amount of meth in Council Bluffs between the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

KETV.com

Five people in the hospital after report of carbon monoxide poisoning

OMAHA, Neb. — Five people were transported to an Omaha hospital after a report of carbon monoxide poisoning at a house. Officials told KETV NewsWatch 7 police responded to the scene near 8th and Cedar streets around 5:15 a.m. All five were reportedly transported with critical injuries. Officials said...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Inmate convicted of assaulting officer dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 26-year-old inmate died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary over the weekend. Philip Garcia died Saturday due to an undetermined cause, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Garcia was convicted in Scotts Bluff County of assault of an officer, use of a deadly...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Meth-related charge puts Omaha woman in jail

OMAHA, Neb. -- A woman from Omaha received over six years of imprisonment for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 49-year-old Maria Martinez, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Martinez was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

OPD investigates shooting that left one man critically hurt

Omaha police investigate a shooting Sunday that left one man critically hurt. Officers say they received a ShotSpotter alert indicating four rounds were fired on Lake Street near N. 20th at approximately 3:35 p.m. They say the ShotSpotter was updated to later show 16 rounds. Police found 37-year-old Marshall Washington...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight cutting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting outside a bar. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to UNMC around 3:16 a.m. Saturday when a cutting victim walked into the hospital. Police say the 37-year-old victim told police he was cut during a fight outside a bar...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: NSP identifies motorcyclist involved in second fatal crash Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol identified the rider of the motorcycle as 25-year-old Hadeer Ali of Lincoln. According to NSP, a trooper first attempted to stop Ali while driving without license plates on O Street at approximately 9:20 p.m. Ali did not stop and instead sped away. The trooper did not pursue him.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

OWI arrest in Page County

(Clarinda) -- A Nebraska man faces OWI charges in Page County. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 39-year-old Bob. B Palmer Jr. of Omaha was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd offense. The arrest took place in the 1300 block of 140th street. Palmer was released from the Page County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two Arrested in Joint Operation

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint operation in apprehension of two people wanted on warrants. Around 5:50 am on October 30th a search of a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Ave red Oak, IA led to the arrests of: Angel Nichole Knowles, age 27 of council Bluffs, IA (on 5 Pottawattamie County bench warrants for forgery and 4 counts of absence from custody. She is being held on no bond) and Johnathan Tyler Mcalpin, age 30 of Red Oak, IA (on a Pottawattamie County bench warrant for violation of parole, His is being held on no bond.)
RED OAK, IA

