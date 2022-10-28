Read full article on original website
Police identify man shot by officer in Minne Lusa Halloween crowd incident
Omaha Police have identified the man shot by an officer after he drove into a crowd during the Minne Lusa Halloween celebration on Monday.
klkntv.com
Man robbed north Lincoln convenience store twice in one night, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man smashed the door of a convenience store Monday evening to steal lighters, cigars and soda, Lincoln Police say. Shortly after 11:00 p.m., security footage at the store, which is near 27th and Cornhusker Highway, showed a man using a brick to shatter the door.
News Channel Nebraska
Man ejected from crash on Highway 370 dies at scene
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a rollover crash on Highway 370. At about 4:15 a.m., Sarpy County deputies initially responded to the scene near the intersection of Highway 370 and 36th Street. Bellevue Police said that someone had reported finding an unconscious person in...
klkntv.com
Man arrested after threatening people with handgun, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Friday after threatening people with a handgun, Lincoln Police say. Just before 5:30 p.m., 51-year-old Willie Parker showed his gun to a group before threatening to shoot them, according to police. Officers in the area later found Parker and 49-year-old April...
WOWT
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting. According to the Omaha Police Department, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street. When officers arrived they found a man in a...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police: Driver’s alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Alcohol and speed were a factor in the early October crash that killed six people, Lincoln Police say. On Monday, police announced the conclusion of their investigation into the crash that killed six people in their 20s. Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 2, five men...
Man Faces Additional Charges Following Traffic Stop in Red Oak
(Red Oak) A Red Oak man faces charges following a traffic stop on Monday. Police arrested 47-year-old Terry J. Aherns of Red Oak near Highway 34 and 4th Street for driving with a suspended license through Iowa. Officers transported Aherns to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a...
Man Sentenced On Drug and Firearms Charges
(Council Bluffs, IA) A Council Bluffs man is headed to prison for drug and firearms charges. Thirty-nine-year-old Theodore Snow was sentenced to more than ten years in prison last Friday. Council Bluffs police pulled Snow’s vehicle over in March 2021 and found meth and shotgun shells in the car and a loaded pistol in Snow’s waistband. Prosecutors say Snow distributed a large amount of meth in Council Bluffs between the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021.
kmaland.com
2 arrested in Red Oak following search
(Red Oak) – Two people were arrested in Red Oak following a joint operation between the Red Oak Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities searched a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue in Red Oak. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 27-year-old Angel Nichole Knowles of Council Bluffs on five Pottawattmie County warrants for forgery and four counts of absence from custody.
Red Oak woman arrested for Driving While barred
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 25-year-old Destiny Jill Anderson following a traffic stop in Red Oak Sunday afternoon for Driving While Barred. Anderson was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $2,000 bond.
KETV.com
Five people in the hospital after report of carbon monoxide poisoning
OMAHA, Neb. — Five people were transported to an Omaha hospital after a report of carbon monoxide poisoning at a house. Officials told KETV NewsWatch 7 police responded to the scene near 8th and Cedar streets around 5:15 a.m. All five were reportedly transported with critical injuries. Officials said...
klkntv.com
Inmate convicted of assaulting officer dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 26-year-old inmate died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary over the weekend. Philip Garcia died Saturday due to an undetermined cause, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Garcia was convicted in Scotts Bluff County of assault of an officer, use of a deadly...
News Channel Nebraska
Meth-related charge puts Omaha woman in jail
OMAHA, Neb. -- A woman from Omaha received over six years of imprisonment for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 49-year-old Maria Martinez, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Martinez was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
KETV.com
OPD investigates shooting that left one man critically hurt
Omaha police investigate a shooting Sunday that left one man critically hurt. Officers say they received a ShotSpotter alert indicating four rounds were fired on Lake Street near N. 20th at approximately 3:35 p.m. They say the ShotSpotter was updated to later show 16 rounds. Police found 37-year-old Marshall Washington...
WOWT
Oversized transport gets stuck, hampers morning commute in Sarpy County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Halloween morning commute was anything but a treat for drivers heading east on Highway 370. Sarpy County officials gave people a heads-up for possible delays overnight as an oversized payload was moved along the busy road. However, things did not go according to plan. The...
Oversized load impacts eastbound traffic on Hwy 370 on Monday
NDOT says traffic is now moving but advises drivers to be alert as the oversized load will be parked in the eastbound turn lane of Hwy 370 at Wickersham.
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting outside a bar. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to UNMC around 3:16 a.m. Saturday when a cutting victim walked into the hospital. Police say the 37-year-old victim told police he was cut during a fight outside a bar...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: NSP identifies motorcyclist involved in second fatal crash Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol identified the rider of the motorcycle as 25-year-old Hadeer Ali of Lincoln. According to NSP, a trooper first attempted to stop Ali while driving without license plates on O Street at approximately 9:20 p.m. Ali did not stop and instead sped away. The trooper did not pursue him.
kmaland.com
OWI arrest in Page County
(Clarinda) -- A Nebraska man faces OWI charges in Page County. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 39-year-old Bob. B Palmer Jr. of Omaha was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd offense. The arrest took place in the 1300 block of 140th street. Palmer was released from the Page County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.
Two Arrested in Joint Operation
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint operation in apprehension of two people wanted on warrants. Around 5:50 am on October 30th a search of a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Ave red Oak, IA led to the arrests of: Angel Nichole Knowles, age 27 of council Bluffs, IA (on 5 Pottawattamie County bench warrants for forgery and 4 counts of absence from custody. She is being held on no bond) and Johnathan Tyler Mcalpin, age 30 of Red Oak, IA (on a Pottawattamie County bench warrant for violation of parole, His is being held on no bond.)
