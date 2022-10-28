Read full article on original website
CNET
You've Got 2 Weeks to Lock in the 9.62% Rate on I Bonds: How to Buy Them
Series I savings bonds provide a rate of return based on inflation, and the current rate is as high as it's ever been. But you've only got a few more weeks to lock in that interest rate for the next six months -- the current inflation rate on I bonds expires Oct. 28, 2022.
Don't Beat Yourself Up if You Missed the 9.62% I Bond Yield
People are rushing into I bonds so fast that the only place you can buy them, the government’s TreasuryDirect web site, crashed. The reason why investors are flocking to the site is that Oct. 28 is the last day that those buying I bonds, which are U.S. savings bonds, can get a 9.62% interest rate. The rate is expected to drop to 6.47% Nov. 1.
Want To Earn High Interest From Savings? Here Are the Best Banks For CDs (Certificates Of Deposit)
These days, traditional savings accounts have not offered much to investors for some time. But now that the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, big banks are raising rates as well. This is a positive catalyst for certificate of deposit (CD) investors. CDs are a simple and safe way for...
CNET
Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on Oct. 28, 2022: Rates Fall
A variety of important mortgage rates moved downward over the last week. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages slid down. For variable rates, however, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage trended upward. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the...
Social Security COLA increase for 2023 officially announced
(NEXSTAR) – Social Security recipients will see monthly checks that are nearly 9% bigger starting next year. On Thursday morning, the Social Security Administration announced the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) would be 8.7% in 2023. It’s the highest increase in over four decades, since payments were increased 11.2% in 1981.
CNET
CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?
Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
CNBC
Tomorrow is your last chance to earn a 'nearly risk-free' 9.6% return on your money
If you've been looking for an investment to keep up with inflation, everyone from your financial planner to your dad to Suze Orman has likely recommended looking into Series-I savings bonds, also known as "I bonds." It's easy to see why. These inflation-adjusted bonds backed by the U.S. government pay...
How much retirement savings does the typical 60-year-old American have? How does your nest egg match up?
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?Marcus Aurelius/Pexels. Even Americans with modest retirement savings might be surprised to learn how many folks are in such desperate straits that they have no nest egg at all.
CNET
If You Want the 9.62% I Bonds Rate on Its Final Day, You Better Act Quickly
When the US Treasury announced the highest ever rate on Series I savings bonds -- 9.62% -- back on May 1, the response from investors was immediate. TreasuryDirect's computer systems crashed and callers were on hold for hours. Now that we're on the final day to purchase I bonds at...
6 Purchases Retirees Almost Never Regret
Retirees typically live on a fixed income, so every purchase must be carefully thought out. After all, the money they spend likely won't be replaced. But some products, services and experiences really...
Home Buyers Face Another Rising Hurdle Besides Interest Rates
With the U.S. residential real estate market is in cool-down mode this autumn, home prices remain relatively high – at least from a historical point of view. According to the Zillow Home Value Index, the average cost of a home in the U.S. in 2022 stands at $344,000. That’s up 20% from 2021.
Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?
American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it’s to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it comes to paying balances — the total amount of debt accumulated each month — there is one...
CBS News
I-bonds offer a nearly 10% return — if you invest in the next few days
Stocks and bonds alike have plummeted this year, taking the wind out of retirement savings and brokerage accounts. Meanwhile, the interest rates on the highest-paying savings accounts barely reach 2.5% — less than one-third the rate of inflation. But there is one financial vehicle that offers a hefty return...
mansionglobal.com
As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice
Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
CNET
Record 9.62% I Bonds Rate Ends in October: How to Buy Savings Bonds
In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit an all-time high -- 9.62%. That record-high rate lasts for six months, but time is running out to get it. The Treasury will announce the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the last day to buy I bonds at the 9.62% rate will be Oct. 28.
Want to Buy I Bonds Paying 9.62% from Treasury Direct? Good Luck!
With only hours left to get much-ballyhooed I bonds at an unmatched yield, the government website that’s the only place to buy them is crashing.
CNET
I Bonds Stay Hot at Their New Rate: How to Buy Savings Bonds
Although they've rarely had such broad appeal, Series I savings bonds have been providing a hedge against inflation since 1998. What has made I bonds so attractive recently is their powerhouse interest rate, due to soaring inflation. The last period's 9.62% rate was a record high, and the new current rate of 6.89% still beats most investments right now.
Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
I Bonds identity, account issues become headache for last-minute buyers
A last-minute rush for anything, including I Bonds, can easily trip you up these days as the universe tries to recover from the pandemic. Some delay or disaster lurks when you're standing in line for coffee, trying to get a prescription filled for a loved one and yes, even aiming to be sensible by opening an account online for inflation-adjusted Series I U.S. savings bonds.
CNBC
Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
